I-clone ang anumang boses gamit ang AI na may eksaktong katumpakan para makagawa ng natural at personalisadong mga voiceover na tugma sa iyong tono at istilo sa anumang platform.
Mataas na katumpakan na neural AI na pagkopya ng boses
HeyGen uses advanced neural networks to analyze pitch, rhythm, accent, and speech patterns. This allows AI voice cloning to generate smooth, natural speech that works for marketing videos, training programs, product demos, and internal communications.
Pagbuo ng boses mula sa text patungo sa video
AI voice cloning is fully integrated into HeyGen’s text to video editor. You write or paste your script, and the platform generates the AI voice, applies lip sync, and aligns visuals automatically without manual audio editing.
Multilingual AI voice cloning support
HeyGen allows the same AI voice clone to speak multiple languages. This makes it easy to localize video content while keeping a consistent voice across regions, departments, and audiences.
Mabilis na pag-edit at magagamit muli na mga modelo ng boses
Once a voice is cloned, it can be reused across unlimited videos. Update text, change pacing, or adjust emphasis and re render instantly. No re recording is needed when content changes.
Traditional voiceovers require repeated recording sessions and voice talent coordination. With AI voice cloning, marketers write scripts and generate consistent, on brand narration across campaigns, ads, and explainers using text to video workflows.
Kadalasan, nangangailangan ng bagong narasyon ang mga update sa produkto. Sa AI voice cloning, madaling naia-update ng mga team ang mga script at agad na muling nagagawa ang mga demo, nananatiling pare-pareho ang tono ng boses habang nagbabago ang mga visual at features.
Madalas nawawala ang dating ng mga mensahe ng leadership kapag puro text lang. Gawing mas nakakaengganyong mga video ang mga nakasulat na update gamit ang cloned na boses ng executive, para makatulong sa malinaw at pare-parehong komunikasyon ng mga team saan mang lokasyon.
Support and education teams can generate localized video guides in multiple languages using one cloned voice. This reduces production cost while improving clarity and trust for global audiences.
How to use an AI voice cloning tool?
Gumawa ng mga video na pinapagana ng boses gamit ang isang simpleng apat-na-hakbang na workflow na pumapalit sa pagre-record, pag-e-edit, at muling pag-shoot.
Provide a short, clean recording of the voice you want to clone. HeyGen analyzes tone, pacing, and vocal characteristics to build a personalized voice model.
HeyGen processes the sample and creates a reusable AI voice clone. This voice is now available across your video projects and scripts.
Type your text directly into HeyGen’s editor. Adjust wording, emphasis, or structure while the system prepares narration, lip sync, and visuals automatically.
Generate the final video and export it when ready. Need changes later? Edit the text and re render without recording again.
Ang katumpakan ay nakadepende sa iyong sample. Ang malinis na audio ay nakakatulong makagawa ng natural at may ekspresyong resulta.
Instant cloning is quick and ideal for simple projects. Professional cloning uses more voice data for higher accuracy and realism.
Karamihan sa mga user ay nangangailangan ng pagitan ng 30 segundo at 3 minuto.
Oo. I-upload mo lang ang malinaw na audio o video file, at gagawa ang HeyGen ng AI na bersyon na ginagaya ang tono, pitch, at istilo ng orihinal na boses. Mabilis at eksaktong paraan ito para makapag-clone ng boses.
For the most accurate results, provide clean audio with no background noise, music, or overlapping dialogue. A sample of at least one minute of consistent speech is recommended.
Oo, sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang multilingguwal na voice output. Kapag na-clone na ang boses, maaari kang bumuo ng pagsasalita sa iba’t ibang wika habang pinananatili ang orihinal na katangian ng boses ng nagsasalita.
Yes, once the voice is cloned, you can adjust factors like speech speed, emotion, and pitch to match the desired tone and context of your video or audio project.
Oo, mahalagang kumuha ng malinaw na pahintulot mula sa tao bago gamitin ang kanilang boses para sa cloning.
Yes. Your voice is protected with strict security measures and controlled access.
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