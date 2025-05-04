AI Pag-clone ng Boses

I-clone ang anumang boses gamit ang AI na may eksaktong katumpakan para makagawa ng natural at personalisadong mga voiceover na tugma sa iyong tono at istilo sa anumang platform.

Ai voice Cloning
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.
AI Pag-clone ng Boses

Mataas na katumpakan na neural AI na pagkopya ng boses

HeyGen uses advanced neural networks to analyze pitch, rhythm, accent, and speech patterns. This allows AI voice cloning to generate smooth, natural speech that works for marketing videos, training programs, product demos, and internal communications.

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Paglikha ng AI na Video

Pagbuo ng boses mula sa text patungo sa video

AI voice cloning is fully integrated into HeyGen’s text to video editor. You write or paste your script, and the platform generates the AI voice, applies lip sync, and aligns visuals automatically without manual audio editing.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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AI Video Creation

Multilingual AI voice cloning support

HeyGen allows the same AI voice clone to speak multiple languages. This makes it easy to localize video content while keeping a consistent voice across regions, departments, and audiences.

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AI Video Creation

Mabilis na pag-edit at magagamit muli na mga modelo ng boses

Once a voice is cloned, it can be reused across unlimited videos. Update text, change pacing, or adjust emphasis and re render instantly. No re recording is needed when content changes.

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Mga video sa marketing at brand

Traditional voiceovers require repeated recording sessions and voice talent coordination. With AI voice cloning, marketers write scripts and generate consistent, on brand narration across campaigns, ads, and explainers using text to video workflows.

Training and onboarding content

Mga demo at walkthrough ng produkto

Kadalasan, nangangailangan ng bagong narasyon ang mga update sa produkto. Sa AI voice cloning, madaling naia-update ng mga team ang mga script at agad na muling nagagawa ang mga demo, nananatiling pare-pareho ang tono ng boses habang nagbabago ang mga visual at features.

Social and short form video

Panloob na komunikasyon

Madalas nawawala ang dating ng mga mensahe ng leadership kapag puro text lang. Gawing mas nakakaengganyong mga video ang mga nakasulat na update gamit ang cloned na boses ng executive, para makatulong sa malinaw at pare-parehong komunikasyon ng mga team saan mang lokasyon.

Multilingguwal na edukasyon para sa mga customer

Support and education teams can generate localized video guides in multiple languages using one cloned voice. This reduces production cost while improving clarity and trust for global audiences.

How to use an AI voice cloning tool?

Gumawa ng mga video na pinapagana ng boses gamit ang isang simpleng apat-na-hakbang na workflow na pumapalit sa pagre-record, pag-e-edit, at muling pag-shoot.

Step 1

Mag-upload o mag-record ng sample ng boses

Provide a short, clean recording of the voice you want to clone. HeyGen analyzes tone, pacing, and vocal characteristics to build a personalized voice model.

Step 2

Generate your voice model

HeyGen processes the sample and creates a reusable AI voice clone. This voice is now available across your video projects and scripts.

Step 3

Isulat o i-paste ang iyong script

Type your text directly into HeyGen’s editor. Adjust wording, emphasis, or structure while the system prepares narration, lip sync, and visuals automatically.

Step 4

Render and update anytime

Generate the final video and export it when ready. Need changes later? Edit the text and re render without recording again.

FAQs About AI Voice Cloning

Gaano ka-accurate ang AI voice cloning ng HeyGen?

Ang katumpakan ay nakadepende sa iyong sample. Ang malinis na audio ay nakakatulong makagawa ng natural at may ekspresyong resulta.

What is the difference between instant and professional cloning?

Instant cloning is quick and ideal for simple projects. Professional cloning uses more voice data for higher accuracy and realism.

Gaano karaming audio ang kailangan ko para makapagsimula?

Karamihan sa mga user ay nangangailangan ng pagitan ng 30 segundo at 3 minuto.

Can I clone my voice with AI?

Oo. I-upload mo lang ang malinaw na audio o video file, at gagawa ang HeyGen ng AI na bersyon na ginagaya ang tono, pitch, at istilo ng orihinal na boses. Mabilis at eksaktong paraan ito para makapag-clone ng boses.

What are the requirements for a successful voice clone?

For the most accurate results, provide clean audio with no background noise, music, or overlapping dialogue. A sample of at least one minute of consistent speech is recommended.

Maaari ko bang gamitin ang kinopyang boses sa iba’t ibang wika?

Oo, sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang multilingguwal na voice output. Kapag na-clone na ang boses, maaari kang bumuo ng pagsasalita sa iba’t ibang wika habang pinananatili ang orihinal na katangian ng boses ng nagsasalita.

Maaari ko pa bang baguhin ang isang na-clone na boses pagkatapos itong ma-generate?

Yes, once the voice is cloned, you can adjust factors like speech speed, emotion, and pitch to match the desired tone and context of your video or audio project.

Kailangan ko ba ng pahintulot para kopyahin ang boses ng isang tao?

Oo, mahalagang kumuha ng malinaw na pahintulot mula sa tao bago gamitin ang kanilang boses para sa cloning.

Ligtas ba ang data ng boses ko?

Yes. Your voice is protected with strict security measures and controlled access.


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