AI Reel Generator for Viral Short Form Videos And Ads

Gawing makinis na social reels ang mga ideya, script, link, o audio tracks gamit ang AI reel generator ng HeyGen. Awtomatikong gumawa ng audio‑reactive edits, captions, platform presets, at mga lokal na bersyon—walang camera, walang editor, handa na agad i-publish bilang short-form video.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.
Trend-driven social clips

Trend-driven social clips

Capture trends fast. Paste a prompt or upload a clip and generate vertical reels that match trending formats, maximizing reach and engagement with minimal turnaround.

Mga reel para sa produkto at komersyo

Mga reel para sa produkto at komersyo

Turn product pages or catalog links into shoppable short videos. HeyGen pulls product imagery, creates highlight scenes, and outputs multiple ad variants for testing.

Music promos and lyric drops

Music promos and lyric drops

Create audio-reactive lyric reels by uploading tracks and lines with our AI tool. The engine times captions and visuals to phrasing and beat so lyric drops feel cinematic and shareable.

Educational micro-content

Educational micro-content

Convert lesson scripts, tips, and how-tos into short, captioned reels for faster learner engagement. Localize content via the video translator for global courses and L&D programs.

Pagre-repurpose ng creator at maramihang outputs

Pagre-repurpose ng creator at maramihang outputs

Transform long-form videos, live streams, or podcasts into dozens of short reels automatically using our free AI reel generator. Batch generation and API workflows let creators publish consistent content quickly with the help of our free AI reels maker.

Mga highlight ng kaganapan at performance loops

Mga highlight ng kaganapan at performance loops

Generate concert visuals, DJ loops, or festival promos that match live energy. Export performance-ready loops in high quality for LED screens and VJ setups.

Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na AI Reel Generator

Pinagsasama ng HeyGen ang advanced na AI video generation, audio analysis, at template-driven workflows para makagawa ng mga reel na talagang kapansin-pansin sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Nakakakuha ang mga creator at team ng pare-parehong kalidad, mabilis na pag-iterate, at built-in na localization para mahusay ang performance ng bawat campaign sa buong mundo.

Magsimula nang libre
Rapid reel creation

Gumawa ng makinis at propesyonal na reels sa loob ng ilang minuto mula sa isang prompt, script, o link gamit ang libreng AI reel generator. Awtomatikong inaasikaso ng HeyGen ang pagpili ng mga eksena, pacing, at captions para makalipat ang mga creator mula ideya hanggang handa nang i-publish na content nang mas mabilis nang sobra.

Built for creative control

Pick visual styles, adjust motion and color, swap footage, or fine tune captions and timing. HeyGen gives you high level control without requiring complex editing software or timelines.

Mag-scale sa iba’t ibang platform at wika

Mag-export ng mga bersyong naka-optimize para sa TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, o paid social gamit ang aming reel maker. Isalin ang mga script gamit ang video translator at panatilihing tama ang lip sync at timing ng captions para sa global na abot gamit ang aming AI tool.

AI-powered na script hanggang reel na produksyon

Pinoproseso ng HeyGen ang iyong script, prompt, o naka-link na pahina at gumagawa ng nae-edit na storyboard ng mga eksenang tumutugma sa tono at layunin, para ma-customize mo ang iyong content. Ang AI video generator ang pumipili ng footage, galaw ng camera, at timing para bumuo ng isang magkakaugnay na reel na sumusunod sa iyong kuwento habang pinapanatili ang orihinal mong mga salita.

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script to video

Audio reactive visuals and beat-driven editing

Upload a track and HeyGen analyzes tempo, beat, and energy to drive edits, transitions, and visual effects. Create reels that pulse with your music, highlight drops, and match phrasing for more engaging short-form content.

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Audio reactive visuals

Smart captions, voiceovers, and localization

Automatically generate captions and voiceovers for your reel. The system supports voice cloning and multilingual narration, and the video translator recreates delivery in other languages so localized reels feel natural and timely.

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Voice cloning

Mabilis na pag-customize at mga kasangkapan sa pag-remix

Palitan ang AI-piniling b-roll gamit ang sarili mong footage, baguhin ang mga style, o mag-apply ng mas pinong adjustments gamit lang ang simpleng prompts. I-integrate angimage to videoo face swap para sa mga character-driven na reel at gumamit ng lip sync para mas eksaktong tumugma ang performance.

Magsimula nang Libre →
motion graphics photos to video

Ginagamit ng mahigit 100,000 na team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
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Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong meron kaming isang video na ginagawa ko linggo-linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa camera muli."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"Ang pinakagusto ko sa HeyGen ay hindi ko na kailangang tumanggi sa mga proyekto. Para bang pinalaki at pinalakas nito ang team namin. Mas marami na kaming nagagawa gamit lang ang mga resources na meron kami."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
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How it works

Paano Gamitin ang AI Reel Generator

Gumawa ng reels mula ideya hanggang handa nang i-publish na file sa apat na malinaw na hakbang.

Magsimula nang libre
Step 1

Paste a prompt, link, or upload audio

Enter your concept, drop a product URL, paste a script, or upload a track to make reels effortlessly. HeyGen analyzes content, metadata, and audio to prepare a storyboard for your reel, acting as a powerful video editor.

Hakbang 2

Pick a style and platform format

Pumili ng mga visual preset o custom na itsura, tapos piliin kung vertical, square, o horizontal na aspect ratio na naka-optimize para sa TikTok, Instagram, o Shorts. Awtomatikong inihahanda ng HeyGen ang mga cut na angkop sa bawat platform.

Step 3

Pinuhin ang mga biswal at timing

I-edit ang mga eksena, palitan ang footage, ayusin ang pacing, at itakda ang mga estilo ng caption. Gumamit ng simpleng mga prompt o ng fine-tune controls para baguhin ang galaw, kulay, o diin nang hindi na kailangan ng kumplikadong mga timeline.

Hakbang 4

Generate and publish

I-render ang final na reel sa MP4 at i-export ang mga na-optimize na bersyon para sa bawat platform. Gamitin ang batch mode o ang API para gumawa ng maraming variant at mga lokal na bersyon gamit ang video translator.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ano ang AI reel generator at paano ito nakakatulong sa mga creator?

Ang AI reel generator ay gumagamit ng AI video generation para gawing maiikling video ang mga ideya, script, link, o audio. Awtomatikong inaasikaso ng HeyGen ang pag-edit, captions, at mga preset para sa iba’t ibang platform para makagawa ang mga creator ng mas maraming reels nang mas mabilis, makapagsubok ng iba’t ibang bersyon, at mapanatili ang pare-parehong visual identity nang hindi na kailangang kumuha ng mga editor.

Paano ko gagawing audio reactive ang aking reels gamit ang HeyGen?

Upload your track or link your audio and HeyGen analyzes tempo, beat, and sections to drive cuts, transitions, and visual intensity. You can emphasize drops, align captions to phrasing, or map stems to effects for advanced audio-reactive visuals in your reels with AI.

Pwede ko bang gawing reel ang isang product URL o blog post?

Yes. Paste a URL and HeyGen, the free AI reels maker, extracts images, copy, and key sections to generate a short-form storyboard. The AI reel generator sequences scenes, adds captions, and produces a social-ready video you can refine and export.

Does HeyGen support captions and accessibility features?

Absolutely, our video editor is designed to streamline your creative process. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and subtitle styles designed for mobile viewing. You can edit timing, style, and language, and the system will export subtitle files or burned-in captions as needed.

Maaari ba akong mag-localize ng reels para sa ibang mga bansa?

Oo. Gamitin ang built-in na video translator para isalin ang mga script at caption, gumawa ng mga lokal na voiceover, at panatilihin ang timing at lip sync. Sa ganitong paraan, mabilis kang makakapaglabas ng mga reel na nakaangkop sa lokal na kultura gamit pa rin ang parehong creative brief.

What customization options are available for visual style?

Pumili mula sa cinematic, UGC, product showcase, animation, o branded na mga template. I-adjust ang kulay, galaw, overlays, typography, at transitions. Palitan ang mga AI asset ng sarili mong footage gamit ang image-to-video tools o pag-upload ng files.

Angkop ba ang AI reel generator para sa paid social?

Oo. Naglalabas ang HeyGen ng mga format na akma sa iba’t ibang platform at high-quality na MP4 na naka-optimize para sa paid campaigns. Pinapadali ng batch mode ang paggawa ng maraming ad variants para sa A/B testing at pag-optimize ng performance.

How fast is generation and rendering?

Karamihan sa mga reel ay nagge-generate sa loob ng ilang minuto, depende sa haba at pagiging kumplikado. Sinusuportahan ng batch processing at API automation ang mas malalaking workload at mabilis na turnaround para sa mga team na gumagawa ng maraming variant.

Pwede ko bang gamitin ang sarili kong boses o creator avatar sa reels?

Yes. Upload or clone a voice for narration and use custom avatars or creators to front your reels. Combine face swap or avatar assets for recurring talent across a campaign using our customizable templates.

Who owns the videos I generate?

You retain full ownership of the videos you export. HeyGen does not claim rights to your content, ensuring you retain ownership of your creations made with our AI tool. Ensure you have necessary rights for any third party media included in the reel.

Mayroon bang mga developer tools para sa automation?

Yes. HeyGen offers REST APIs, webhook notifications, and batch processing features to automate link to reel workflows, catalog generation, and scheduled publishing.

How does HeyGen protect my content and data?

HeyGen follows enterprise grade security practices including encryption, access controls, and compliance options for teams. Your creative assets and generated videos remain private and secure.

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