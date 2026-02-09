AI Video translator

Translate your videos with precision. Upload any video and automatically dub it into 175+ languages and dialects using best-in-class voice cloning, accurate lip sync, and auto-generated subtitles.

I-translate ang video

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Panoorin ito sa ibang wika sa loob lang ng ilang minuto.

I-translate sa:
122,137,424Videos generated
96,169,614Avatars generated
16,805,116Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Why HeyGen is the leading AI video translator

Powered by advanced AI translation and voice cloning technology, HeyGen delivers the most accurate video translator available today. Our solution seamlessly converts speech and syncs lip movements in real time, helping creators and businesses break language barriers and connect with global audiences.

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Why you should use AI video translator

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Fast, easy, and cost-effective

Traditional video translation can be slow and expensive. Our online video translator makes it effortless. Simply upload your file or paste a YouTube link, and instantly translate a video in just one click. No need for costly reshoots or manual dubbing. It’s fast, budget-friendly, and easy for creators and businesses of any size.

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Expand your global reach

Whether you are a solo creator or enterprise, AI video translation helps unlock new markets. With cultural nuance, voice accuracy, and precise lip-sync, your videos resonate internationally in ways subtitles alone cannot. More reach means more engagement and growth.

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Preserve your voice

Our video language translator goes far beyond word substitution. Using advanced AI and voice cloning, your unique tone and delivery are preserved across 175+ languages and dialects. Even when you translate a video to English or any other language, it still sounds like your authentic and consistent self.

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Customize your localization

Add subtitles, refine tone, and adjust settings to match your brand’s style. With one-click access to 175+ languages and dialects. Videos in a collection also gain access to a multi-lingual player, which can be easily embedded on any page or LMS for seamless viewing in multiple languages

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Perfect lip-sync

Forget mismatched timing. HeyGen goes beyond AI dubbing with lip-syncing that aligns translated speech perfectly with facial movements. This makes your localized content feel native, keeping audiences engaged.

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Smarter translations, greater control

Our improved brand glossary now supports forced translations, protected terms, and correct pronunciation. You can create and manage collections, add new translations easily, and modify translations to generate multiple translations from one video.

Not just your videos — your avatars speak 175+ Languages too

Two ways to go global. Translate your existing videos or YouTube links into 175+ languages with accurate voice and lip sync. Or create avatar videos in multiple languages from day one using one script for unlimited reach. Powered by advanced facial animation and voice sync technology, every video feels authentic.

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Translate existing videos in minutes

Have footage you already love? Upload any video or paste a YouTube link, and HeyGen will translate it into 175+ languages, preserving the original speaker's voice, lip movements, and expressions. No reshoots needed.

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Create avatar videos in any language

Generate multilingual content from scratch. Write one script, pick your avatar, and produce videos in multiple languages simultaneously, perfect for scaling across global markets without recording a single take.

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Avatars that actually feel human

Choose from a wide range of pre-built personalities or customize your own. With Voice Director and Voice Mirroring, every avatar delivers natural tone, emotion, and pacing, so your videos never feel robotic.

How to translate a video with HeyGen

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Step 1

Upload your video from your device or paste a YouTube link. Select the translation engine and choose up to 10 languages to translate simultaneously.

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Step 2

Hit translate and let HeyGen do the work. Your existing video will be translated with matched voice, lip sync, and expressions — ready to publish.

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Step 3

Want more control? Click Edit & Review to proofread your translated script before finalizing and make sure every word lands exactly right

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Trivago saves 50% on post production time
Trivago leveraged HeyGen to localize their TV ads across 30 markets, cutting post-production time in half and saving 3–4 months per campaign.

The numbers speak for themselves

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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80%

reduction in video translation costs

30

markets localized instantly

1 day

per video instead of weeks or months

Used by top brands to reach global audiences

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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Have questions? We have answers.

What is a video translator?

A video translator is a tool that converts audio, voiceover, or subtitles in a video into another language, helping content reach a wider audience. This process allows content creators, businesses, and organizations to expand their reach globally by overcoming language barriers.

What are the different types of video translators?

There are different types of video translators. These include subtitling, dubbing, voice-over, and SDH. Other types are live captioning, sign language interpreting, audio description, and AI-powered translation tools.

Is there an app that will automatically translate video?

Yes, HeyGen can automatically translate videos into 175+ languages & dialects. It preserves your voice through cloning and syncs lip movements, making translations look natural and authentic for global audiences.

Does HeyGen have a free video translator?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan that allows you to translate up to 3 videos per month, each up to 3 minutes long. This includes features like AI-generated subtitles, AI voiceovers, and lip-syncing in over 175+ languages and dialects.

For those looking for higher accuracy, more language options, and enhanced features, our premium plans provide advanced customization and superior voice synthesis.

How accurate are video translators?

HeyGen’s video translator is highly accurate, delivering natural lip-sync and voice cloning for clear audio and common languages, with enterprise proofreading available for maximum precision.

What is the best online video translator in 2025?

HeyGen is widely considered one of the best AI video translators. It supports video localization, voice cloning, and translation video functions across 175+ languages and dialects.

What makes AI-powered video translation different from subtitles?

AI video translation is different from subtitles because it goes beyond simply displaying translated text on the screen. It translates your voice into another language, recreates it using voice cloning, and syncs it seamlessly with the video.

The result is a fully immersive experience that makes your audience feel as if you are speaking their native language naturally.

How do AI avatars make AI video translation more engaging?

AI avatars create a digital version of you that mirrors your gestures, expressions, and speech patterns. Whether you are presenting, storytelling, or teaching, your avatar makes multilingual content feel personal and engaging without the need for extra recordings, voiceovers, or dubbing.

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See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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