Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator turns your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes. No camera, actors, or editing skills needed. Just fast, effective video ads that get results.
How to Make AI Video Ads with HeyGen?
HeyGen builds your video ad automatically, from copy to final video. You can go from idea to live campaign in minutes.
Upload your product photo/video, short description, or ad copy. The AI finds key points, tone, and audience intent.
HeyGen creates a full ad script with visuals, captions, and background audio. It uses proven ad structures and keeps pacing optimized for attention.
Choose your ad format like UGC, lifestyle, or explainer. You can adjust avatars, text, voice, or colors to match your brand in just a few clicks.
The video is ready in minutes. You can preview, edit, or create quick variations, then export in ad-ready formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, or Shopify.
Powerful Features That Make Our AI Video Ad Generator Stand Out
AI Script Builder
Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script.HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that grabs attention and drives clicks.
You can edit the script instantly or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and CTAs.
AI Visual and Voice Creation
HeyGen generates visuals, voiceovers, and avatars automatically.
Voices sound real, pacing feels natural, and every scene is timed for strong viewer engagement.
You can pick from 175+ languages and dialects or use your own cloned voice for consistency.
Ad Variation Generator
Create multiple ad versions from one input. HeyGen can generate several unique combinations of headlines, visuals, and calls to action.
This helps you test creative ideas faster and find what performs best with your audience.
Cross-Platform Output
Each ad is automatically formatted for TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and more.
You can export in vertical, square, or landscape formats without worrying about resizing or cropping. Every file is ready to upload or share right away.
Brand Consistency
Upload your logo, fonts, and colors once. HeyGen applies them to every video automatically, keeping your brand look consistent across campaigns.
You can also save custom templates for recurring use.
HeyGen’s AI video agent analyzes your product, audience, and goal, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to produce a full ad automatically.
You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo ads. The AI adapts each format to fit your campaign objective and target platform.
Yes. You can import product info and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy, and voiceover.
HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalized variations for testing or targeting.
HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and fast production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios
Yes. The Ai video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, allowing easy testing to find what performs best.
Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimized for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits.
Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen automatically applies your logo, fonts, and colors to every video for a consistent branded look.
Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.
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