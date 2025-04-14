Gawing makinis at propesyonal ang mga hilaw na clip gamit ang isang video editor na simple pero matalino. Tinutulungan ka ng AI video editor ng HeyGen na mag-cut, mag-ayos, at magpaganda ng mga video gamit ang text-level controls para mas kaunti ang oras sa timeline at mas marami sa paggawa ng mga kuwentong kumakakuha ng clicks gamit ang pinakamahusay na AI tools.
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Turn long recordings into short, focused clips for feeds and stories using video editing tools. Use the editor to find key moments, add captions, and adjust framing so everything is scroll ready. This helps you publish frequently without rebuilding from scratch.
Refine product recordings into clear, helpful demos. Cut out pauses and mistakes, add callouts, and overlay text that explains key benefits. Customers can see how your product works in seconds.
Clean up screen recordings, meeting recaps, and training content into structured lessons. The AI video editor helps standardize style and audio so every video feels professional. New hires and teams can revisit online video content whenever they need.
Clip long form content into highlight reels, shorts, and topic based segments. Add titles and captions so each segment can live on its own. This extends the life of every webinar and interview, making them suitable for online video sharing.
Edit promo videos quickly as offers or messaging change. Swap scenes, adjust text, and test multiple hooks without re-recording. Teams can keep campaigns fresh while staying within budget.
Turn recordings into clear step by step videos. Tighten each step, add on screen instructions, and generate subtitles for global audiences. This reduces support requests and empowers user self service.
Why Choose HeyGen As Your AI Video Editor
HeyGen brings powerful video editing tools together in a clean, browser-based workspace. You can trim, restyle, and localize video in a few guided steps, without learning traditional editing software. It works just as well for short clips as it does for full presentations and campaigns.
Gumawa ng mga pagbabago sa pamamagitan ng pagsasabi sa editor kung ano ang gusto mong mangyari, tulad ng pag-alis ng isang seksyon o pag-update ng isang linya ng narasyon. Ginagawang eksaktong mga cut at adjustment ng HeyGen ang mga utos na ito kaagad. Pinapabilis nito ang iyong workflow kahit na baguhan ka pa lang sa pag-e-edit.
Linisin ang ingay sa background, ayusin ang pacing, at iayon ang mga visual para maging pare-pareho ang dating ng lahat. Tinutulungan ka ng AI video editor na mapanatiling mataas ang kalidad nang may kaunting manual na pag-edit, para makapag-edit ka ng mga video gamit ang AI nang mas episyente. Magmumukha at magkakaboses na pulido ang iyong mga AI video sa lahat ng platform.
Resize, reframe, and caption videos for different formats in one pass with video editing software. You can turn a single source video into multiple versions for email, social feeds, and internal channels. This maximizes the reach of every piece of content you create.
Mga kontrol sa pag-edit na pinapagana ng teksto
Ilarawan ang mga pagbabagong kailangan mo, tulad ng pagputol ng isang bahagi o pagpalit ng isang linya ng narasyon. Gagawin ng editor ang eksaktong mga cut at adjustment batay sa hiling mo. May buo ka pa ring kontrol para i-fine tune ang mga resulta.
Smart audio, captions, and voiceovers
Pagandahin ang linaw ng boses, bawasan ang ingay sa background, at gumawa ng captions sa ilang klik lang. Maaari ka ring magdagdag ng AI voiceovers sa iba’t ibang wika para sa mabilis na lokalization. Tinitiyak nito na nananatiling accessible ang mga video at handa para sa panonood kahit naka-mute ang tunog.
Mga visual na layout, pagre-reframe, at mga asset
Reframe videos for vertical, square, or landscape formats without losing key subjects using the AI video generator. Add overlays, titles, and brand elements so every clip matches your visual identity. The process stays simple even when you juggle many outputs.
Fast export and brand consistent presets
I-save ang mga preset para sa istilo ng brand, mga format, at mga estilo ng caption. I-apply ang mga ito sa mga bagong proyekto para sa pare-parehong resulta. Kapag handa ka na, i-export ang mga high-quality na video na akma sa mga paborito mong platform.
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How to Use the AI Video Editor
HeyGen makes AI video editing approachable, even if you have never touched a timeline before. The workflow guides you from raw footage to finished content in a few clear steps.
I-upload ang iyong footage o magdala ng recording mula sa iyong napiling source. Ihahanda ng editor ang transcript at overview para makita mo ang iyong content bilang parehong teksto at video.
Pumili ng mga output format para sa iyong mga channel at ilapat ang mga brand preset. Ito ang magtatakda ng mga font, kulay, at mga pangunahing layout mula sa simula, gamit ang pinakamahusay na AI design practices.
Use the transcript and text level commands to cut, move, and adjust scenes. Add titles, captions, and simple transitions with a few clicks.
Review the finished video and make small tweaks as needed. Then export your main version plus additional sizes or orientation variants for platforms like TikTok.
An AI video editor is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you cut, refine, and enhance videos. It automates tasks like trimming, reframing, captioning, and audio cleanup so you can finish projects faster.
Hindi. Ang HeyGen ay ginawa para sa mga marketer, tagapagturo, at mga team na walang tradisyunal na background sa video editing. Pinalitan ng text-based na mga kontrol at simpleng interface ang kumplikadong mga timeline, kaya maaari kang matuto habang ginagawa mo ito.
Yes. You can create vertical and square videos optimized for feeds and stories. The editor makes it easy to pull out highlights, add captions, and adapt content for each platform.
Yes. You can generate subtitles and AI voiceovers in many languages through the video translator. This helps you reuse the same video structure for different regions and audiences without reshooting.
Oo. Maaari mong i-reframe ang iyong content sa vertical, landscape, o square na format mula sa iisang proyekto. Mananatiling naka-sentro at madaling basahin ang mga subject kaya hindi mo na kailangang gawin muli ang iyong edit.
The AI video editor can reduce noise, smooth volume levels, and emphasize speech automatically. This means clearer voices and more consistent listening experiences without manual mixing.
Yes. You can upload logos, colors, fonts, and media that reflect your brand. Save them as presets in the AI video generator so every new project stays visually aligned with your guidelines.
Oo. Maaaring magbahagi ng mga proyekto ang mga team, mag-review ng mga edit, at panatilihing pare-pareho ang mga patakaran ng brand. Sa ganitong paraan, puwedeng mag-ambag ang iba’t ibang tao habang nananatiling buo at magkakaugnay ang final na output.
Napakabisa ng mga talking head clip, screen recording, webinar, explainer, product demo, at social video. Anumang video na mas gaganda sa mas mabilis na pacing, malinaw na captions, at mas maayos na framing ay magandang gamitin dito.
Oo. Maaari kang gumawa ng ilang maiikling video mula sa iisang source sa pamamagitan ng pagpili ng iba’t ibang highlight at hook gamit ang video editing software. Mas marami kang magiging content na maibabahagi kahit isang beses ka lang mag-record.
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