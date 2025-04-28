Magsimula sa Tamang Imahe Skip the complex 3D rigging or camera setups. Upload a photo or graphic, a high-resolution professional portrait, historical photograph, or ai-generated character from tools like Midjourney or ComfyUI. For the most natural facial movements and to avoid issues like overly "gummy" teeth during animation, ensure your starting image features a neutral, closed-mouth expression. High-quality images produce the best results.

Magmaneho gamit ang Audio at Galaw Give your still image a voice and personality. Pair your photo with a realistic AI voice from the library, or upload your own custom audio file for perfectly matched lip-syncing. You can also leverage Custom Motion prompts to direct the photo avatar's specific facial expressions, emotional cues, and subtle head movements.

Pinuhin sa AI Studio Open your animated photo in the video editor, AI Studio, for granular control. Utilize the background remover tool to seamlessly extract your character and place them into custom environments, dynamic B-roll, or branded scenes. Here, you can also adjust audio pacing, add shapes, and drop in text overlays to enhance your video until it perfectly matches your vision.