Turn any photo into a stunning video with simple AI tools. Add motion, clean text, and music to instantly upgrade your visuals. Perfect for social posts, ads, and creative storytelling.
Bigyang-buhay ang Anumang Imahe, Walang Kailangan na Kamera
Gawing masigla at nakakaengganyong video content ang mga static na larawan nang mabilis. I-upload lang ang iyong image, portrait, lumang litrato, o AI-generated na karakter, idagdag ang iyong script o audio, at gumawa ng studio-quality naAI voiceoversna may perpektong naka-sabay na galaw ng mukha.
Alisin ang abala ng 3D rigging, pag-hire ng mga aktor, at magastos na studio setup. Gamitin man ito bilang all‑in‑one image‑to‑video AI generator para gawing dynamic na video ang mga static na larawan, o para i-animate ang mga custom na karakter para sa paborito mong editor.
I-animate ang mga larawan kahit wala kang anumang kasanayan sa animation. Hindi mo kailangan ng kumplikadong rigging o video editing. I-upload lang ang isang imahe, i-type ang iyong script o mag-upload ng audio, at awtomatikong ilalapat ng Photo Avatar AI ang natural na galaw ng mukha at totoong lip-sync sa iyong static na larawan sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto.
Pabilisin ang Iyong Creative Workflow. Gawing buhay na nagsasalitang avatar ang kahit anong larawan gamit ang AI tools tulad ng Midjourney o ComfyUI, stock photos, o professional headshots — agad-agad. Pinagpapares ng AI ang iyong larawan sa natural at makinis na galaw ng mukha, kaya nasa 80% ka na ng tapos na produkto sa isang click lang.
Dynamic Expressions & Complete Creative Control. Move beyond flat, static images. Direct your photo avatar with custom motion prompts to add transitions, subtle head movements, emotional cues, and lifelike expressions, ensuring the delivery feels uniquely tailored and visually relevant to your message.
Studio-Quality Results at a Fraction of the Cost. Produce engaging e-learning modules, training videos, immersive historical deep-dives, or high-volume social media content from a single picture. Scale your output infinitely without hiring on-screen talent, renting studios, or setting up lighting. Perfect for commercial use and client work.
Best Practices for Converting Images to Video
Para makuha ang pinakamahusay na resulta mula sa HeyGen, pagsamahin ang pagiging simple ng Photo Avatar tool at ang katumpakan ng AI Studio. Gumamit ng isang static na larawan bilang pundasyon, i-map dito ang dynamic na audio at galaw, at saka pinuhin ang output para makamit ang makatotohanan at propesyonal na kalidad na video.
Skip the complex 3D rigging or camera setups. Upload a photo or graphic, a high-resolution professional portrait, historical photograph, or ai-generated character from tools like Midjourney or ComfyUI. For the most natural facial movements and to avoid issues like overly "gummy" teeth during animation, ensure your starting image features a neutral, closed-mouth expression. High-quality images produce the best results.
Give your still image a voice and personality. Pair your photo with a realistic AI voice from the library, or upload your own custom audio file for perfectly matched lip-syncing. You can also leverage Custom Motion prompts to direct the photo avatar's specific facial expressions, emotional cues, and subtle head movements.
Open your animated photo in the video editor, AI Studio, for granular control. Utilize the background remover tool to seamlessly extract your character and place them into custom environments, dynamic B-roll, or branded scenes. Here, you can also adjust audio pacing, add shapes, and drop in text overlays to enhance your video until it perfectly matches your vision.
Palawakin agad ang iyong abot sa pamamagitan ng Video Translation. Awtomatikong i-dub ang iyong final na animated photo video sa dose-dosenang wika habang perpektong pinapanatili ang orihinal na tono ng boses, pacing, at natural na lip-sync ng iyong avatar.
Gawing Handa‑na‑sa‑Produksyon na Propesyonal na Video ang Iyong Script sa Teksto, Agad‑agad
Ang AI video generator ng HeyGen mula sa mga larawan ay awtomatikong pinapadali ang proseso ng paggawa ng visual content, ginagawang mataas na kalidad at dynamic na mga video clip at cinematic na eksena ang iyong mga reference na larawan. Hindi mo na kailangan ng camera o production crew.
Ultra-Realistic na AI Video Models
Ma-access ang nangungunang generative AI video engines ng industriya direkta sa loob ng AI Studio. Pumili mula sa mga integrated na AI model tulad ng Veo 3.1, Sora, at Runway para gawing kamangha-manghang AI-generated na mga video ang mga static na larawan, na may makinis at sobrang realistiko na galaw at mga environment.
Palagiang Nilalaman sa Malakihang Sukatan
Panatilihin ang pare-parehong visual at branding sa daan-daang video. I-upload ang sarili mong graphics, mga larawan ng produkto, o AI-generated na art (tulad ng Midjourney) bilang reference images para makagawa ng pang-araw-araw na social media content, training modules, o marketing scenes sa loob ng ilang minuto, hindi ilang araw.
Gumawa ng B-Roll at Mga Visual
Stop searching for generic stock footage. The image-to-video ai allows you to upload an image and automatically generate highly relevant, moving B-roll and animations that perfectly match your narrative, speeding up your workflow.
Multi-Platform Export (4K)
Export videos in MP4 up to stunning 4K resolution. Easily reformat content for vertical (TikTok/Reels) or landscape (YouTube/LMS) viewing to maximize reach across all channels.
Gamit ng mahigit 100,000 na mga team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kasimplehan, at bilis
Alamin kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng video at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video AI platform.
Create eye-catching viral short video clips for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram campaigns. Turn static product photos into cinematic video ads and generate dozens of dynamic variations from a single reference image. The ultimate image-to-video ai generator built for modern marketers.
Upload static diagrams or office photos, choose your animation style, and create engaging B-roll to enhance training videos across every module. Bring flat presentation slides to life for global teams and update visual aids without buying expensive stock footage.
Convert AI images (from Midjourney or ComfyUI) to video for faceless channels, music videos, and content for social media. Export in the right format for every platform, add custom motion prompts, and build cinematic scenes from a single picture.
Transform static product photography into dynamic video shorts. Generate cinematic ai video scenes from basic product photos, showcase features in fluid motion, and export clips optimized for Instagram Reels and TikTok Shop. No complex 3D animation experience needed. All output is commercially safe for product listings and ads.
Build engaging tutorial and lecture videos by animating textbook graphics, diagrams, and historical photos. Create ai videos that bring ideas to life for any LMS platform, and scale your visual storytelling without ever hiring a production crew. This image-to-video ai generator is built for educators.
Upload a prospect's website screenshot or company logo, add motion, and generate highly personalized outreach clips at scale. A single reference image can produce eye-catching, custom moving backgrounds, helping sales teams stand out in crowded inboxes and close deals faster.
How to Create Video from an Image with HeyGen
Use your photos to bring your ideas to life and let the ai image-to-video generator turn your pictures into a stunning, professional cinematic result.
Magsimula sa pag-upload ng iyong reference photo o custom na graphic. Gagamitin ng AI ang iyong static na larawan bilang visual na base ng iyong video. I-upload lang ang iyong image para makapagsimula.
Pumili mula sa mga nangungunang AI video generation model tulad ng Veo 3.1 o Sora sa loob ng AI Studio. Mag-type ng custom na text prompt para ilarawan ang dynamic na galaw, o gabayan ang AI generator para sa isang cinematic na resulta.
Magdagdag ng awtomatikong ginawang B-roll, mga template, subtitles, o background music. I-animate ang mga overlay, maglagay ng mga transition sa pagitan ng mga eksena, at gamitin ang nako-customize na interface para ayusin ang itsura at dating nang hindi kailangan ng teknikal na kasanayan. Gamit ang aming AI video editor, maaari mong gawing makinis at propesyonal na mga eksena ang mga larawan sa ilang pindot lang.
Export your mp4 and share it instantly across your website, social platforms, or learning systems. Choose vertical for TikTok or Instagram reels, or landscape for YouTube.
Image to video AI turns static visuals into short, AI-generated videos. Upload an image, enter a script, and HeyGen animates facial expressions and adds voice, perfect for creating a video from a single photo.
Oo, ang AI video generator na ito ay perpekto para sa paggawa ng maiikling video, explainer, at product showcase video para sa mga social platform. Dinisenyo ito para sa mabilis at kaakit-akit na mga video na malinaw na nagkukuwento ng iyong brand.
HeyGen supports MP4 and WebM formats. The platform automatically adjusts resolution and video quality to fit your export settings.
Oo. Gamit ang photo-to-video AI at facial mapping engine ng HeyGen, maaari mong gawing mga lumang o static na larawan angmga talking AI videona may AI-generated na galaw at naka-sync na boses.
Nag-aalok ang HeyGen ng libreng image-to-video AI tier na magagamit mo para ma-explore ang mga feature at makagawa ng iyong unang video nang hindi nagbabayad. Bagama’t hindi ito ganap na walang limit, isa ito sa pinakamagagandang libreng panimulang opsyon.
This tool lets you create stunning video content from photos, product images, and avatars. Great for marketing campaigns, personal reels, and videos with AI-based animation.
Oo, madali mong ma-convert ang mga larawan bilang dynamic na video gamit ang HeyGen. Kung gumagawa ka man ng slideshow o promotional reel, pinapadali ng aming tool ang pag-transform ng mga larawan sa mga kaakit-akit na visual.
Gumagamit ang HeyGen ng advanced na AI para mag-alok ng mga video generator feature tulad ng animation, dubbing, motion control, at auto-captioning. Para itong kumpletong video AI generator na naka-built in sa isang simple at maayos na interface.
Siyempre! Maaari kang pumili ng background tracks mula sa built-in library ng HeyGen o mag-upload ng sarili mong mga track. Maaari ka ring magdagdag ng AI-generated voiceovers gamit ang mga voice dubbing tools ng HeyGen.
You can use clear, high-quality JPG, PNG, HEIC, WebP, or simple SVG images under 200MB. Make sure the image is at least 300 pixels wide, well-lit, and not blurry. Avoid copyrighted or unsafe content. The better the image, the smoother the animation.
Oo, pinapayagan ka ng photo-to-video feature ng HeyGen na mag-upload ng mga luma o static na larawan at gawing makatotohanang AI-generated na mga video. Maaari mong i-animate ang mga mukha, gumawa ng pagsasalita, at buhayin ang iyong mga alaala o makasaysayang larawan sa ilang pindot lang.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.