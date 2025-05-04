Create AI Video Tutorial From Script in Minutes

Magsimula gamit ang script, slide deck, o screen recording at gumawa ng pulidong tutorial videos gamit ang HeyGen. Awtomatikong gumawa ng voiceovers, captions, pag-aayos ng mga scene, at mga export na handa na para sa iba’t ibang platform para makapag-publish ang mga team ng training, demos, at how-to videos nang mas mabilis, kahit walang camera o timeline editing.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Try our free Image to video generator

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I-type ang iyong script
Mag-type sa anumang wika
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Rapid employee onboarding modules

Rapid employee onboarding modules

Onboarding often creates scheduling and production bottlenecks. HeyGen transforms policy docs and slide decks into consistent onboarding lessons with narration, captions, and quick quizzes so new hires ramp faster and HR scales deliveries.

Paglalahad ng produkto at mga tutorial sa mga feature

Paglalahad ng produkto at mga tutorial sa mga feature

Product teams need frequent tutorial updates after releases. HeyGen converts release notes and screen captures into short explainers with clear step-by-step scenes, sample usage clips, and highlight overlays to speed adoption and reduce support load.

Mga clip para sa edukasyon at suporta ng customer

Mga clip para sa edukasyon at suporta ng customer

Support teams can turn knowledge base articles into short troubleshooting videos. HeyGen produces searchable transcripts and timestamped scenes so customers find answers faster and teams reduce ticket volume.

Course modules and eLearning content

Course modules and eLearning content

Educators and creators can generate full course modules from syllabi or slide decks. HeyGen creates lesson videos, assessment prompts, and downloadable assets to help scale monetized course catalogs with consistent production value.

Microlearning and performance support

Microlearning and performance support

Need quick refreshers for busy teams? HeyGen crafts microlearning clips and one-step how-tos that learners consume on the job, improving retention with short, focused video lessons.

Multilingual training and certification

Multilingual training and certification

Global programs require localization. Use HeyGen’s video translator to regenerate voiceovers, captions, and timing for each language so certification materials remain synchronized and culturally appropriate without reshoots.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Tutorial Generator

HeyGen combines script-driven generation, accurate narration, and instructional design patterns to produce professional tutorial videos quickly. From course modules to quick explainers, teams scale training while keeping quality, brand, and accessibility consistent with the tutorial video maker.

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Fast lesson production

Gawing mga handa-nang-aralin na video ang text o slides sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Si HeyGen na ang bahala sa pagsulat ng mga script ng bawat eksena, pag-time ng narasyon, at pagbuo ng mga visual para hindi na kailangang mag-record at mag-edit nang mano-mano ang instructional teams.

Studio-grade clarity without studios

HeyGen composes lighting, camera movement, and clear voiceovers automatically so tutorial videos look and sound professional without on-site production.

Built for scale and localization

Batch-generate many lessons, translate scripts with the video translator, and output language-specific voiceovers and captions so training rolls out globally without re-recording.

Matalinong pagbuo at paghahati-hati ng mga kurso

Provide a lesson outline or paste a full script and HeyGen auto-structures it into scenes, headings, and timing cues. The system suggests learning objectives, splits content into digestible micro-lessons, and inserts quiz or CTA markers so each tutorial follows proven pedagogical flow and is ready to publish.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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Natural na voiceover at naka-synchronize na mga caption

Generate human-sounding narration in many languages and accents. HeyGen produces accurate lip sync where on-screen presenters are used, auto-generates captions, and exports SRT or burned-in captions for accessibility and LMS compatibility. This ensures clear audio delivery and searchable transcripts for learners.

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Visual na komposisyon at matalinong b-roll

Ginagawang mga dynamic na eksena ng HeyGen ang mga slide, screenshot, at product captures, na may galaw, zoom, at mga mungkahi para sa b-roll. Naglalapat ang platform ng image-to-video smoothing, nag-o-overlay ng mga code snippet o callout, at inaangkop ang pacing sa narasyon para manatiling engaging at madaling sundan ang mga walkthrough at demo.

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Batch creation, versioning, and LMS exports

Create hundreds of lesson variants from spreadsheets or content libraries using batch workflows to streamline your video creation process. HeyGen keeps brand kits, templates, and version history and exports SCORM, LTI, MP4, and captions bundles for straightforward LMS upload and distribution across platforms using its video creation capabilities.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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Ginagamit ng mahigit 100,000 na team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"Binibigyan nito ng kapangyarihan ang aming mga manunulat na magkaroon ng kaparehong antas ng pagkamalikhain sa proseso na mayroon ako pagdating sa mga visual na paraan ng pagkukuwento."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
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Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong mayroon kaming isang pelikulang ginagawa ko linggo-linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa kamera muli."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"Ang pinakagusto ko sa HeyGen ay hindi ko na kailangang tumanggi sa mga proyekto. Para bang nadagdagan ang miyembro ng team namin. Mas marami na kaming nagagawa gamit lang ang mga resources na meron kami."

Justin Meisinger, Tagapamahala ng Programa
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Video Tutorial Generator

Create complete tutorial videos in four clear steps from content to learner-ready assets.

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Step 1

Upload your content or paste a brief

Provide slides, screen recordings, a document, or a short script. HeyGen analyzes structure and extracts key points to build a lesson outline.

Step 2

Choose style, voice, and pacing

Pumili ng uri ng presenter, voice model, haba ng video, at visual na tema. Ilapat ang iyong brand kit para matiyak na bawat video ay gumagamit ng tamang mga font, kulay, at overlays.

Hakbang 3

Preview, edit, and add interactivity

Review generated drafts, tweak scripts, insert quizzes or callouts, and regenerate alternate takes. Edits propagate across variants to save time.

Step 4

Export and publish your video creations to learners.

I-export ang mga SCORM, LTI, MP4, at caption file, o mag-publish nang direkta sa isang LMS. Gamitin ang batch exports para i-deploy ang buong course libraries at subaybayan ang progreso ng mga learner.

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Mga Madalas Itanong (FAQs)

What is an AI video tutorial and how does HeyGen create them?

An AI video tutorial is a lesson video generated from text, slides, or screen captures using automated scripting, narration, and scene composition with an AI video generator. HeyGen takes your source materials, drafts a lesson structure, produces voiceovers and captions, and assembles visuals into publishable tutorial videos using advanced video creation techniques without manual filming.

Do I need recording skills or special equipment to make tutorial videos?

No. HeyGen produces professional tutorial videos without cameras or sound booths. If you prefer, you can upload your own recordings, but HeyGen’s text to video and image to video workflows create polished lessons from existing content using its video generator.

Gaano ka-accurate ang mga ginagawang script at narasyon?

Ang HeyGen, isang AI tool, ay gumagawa ng mga script na nakatuon sa conversion batay sa iyong input at kayang gumawa ng natural na tunog na voice over sa iba’t ibang wika. Puwede mong i-edit ang mga script at sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang voice cloning at pagpili ng tono para tumugma ang narasyon sa iyong instructional style.

Maaari ba akong magdagdag ng mga pagsusulit at assessment sa mga tutorial?

Yes, you can utilize the video editor for further enhancements. HeyGen supports generating quiz questions and assessment rubrics from lesson content. These can be embedded in the video flow or exported as LMS-compatible items for tracking and scoring.

Which export formats and LMS integrations are supported?

Kasama sa mga export options ang MP4 video files, SRT/VTT captions, SCORM packages, at LTI-ready exports. Nakikipag-integrate ang HeyGen sa mga karaniwang LMS platforms at sumusuporta sa bulk uploads para sa malalaking course catalog.

How does localization work for multilingual training?

Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers in target languages, and produce synchronized subtitles. HeyGen adjusts timing and lip sync where applicable so localized lessons feel native.

Can I maintain brand consistency across many tutorials?

Yes. Upload a brand kit with logos, fonts, and color palettes. HeyGen applies these automatically and supports templates and locked elements to keep lesson visuals and messaging consistent.

How long does it take to generate a tutorial video?

Simple micro-lessons render in minutes, while longer, multi-scene modules may take longer depending on length and complexity. Batch jobs for many lessons run in parallel so large catalogs can be processed efficiently, making it easier to create video content.

Are generated tutorial videos suitable for certification or compliance training?

Yes. HeyGen produces captioned, versioned, and exportable lessons that meet accessibility and traceability needs. Use export metadata and completion tracking to support certification and audit requirements.

Sino ang may-ari ng content na ginawa gamit ang HeyGen?

You retain ownership of all videos and assets you produce. HeyGen uses licensed resources and generated outputs are provided for commercial and educational use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has appropriate rights for use in your tutorial video maker.

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