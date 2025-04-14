I-type ang iyong ideya. I-click ang generate. Makakakuha ka ng handa-nang-i-share na video mula sa text nang mas mabilis kaysa sa inaasahan mo. Walang kailangang camera, video editing software, o production skills. I-download, i-edit, o i-share agad.
Palawakin ang Propesyonal na Produksyon ng Video gamit ang Text to Video, Walang Kailangan na Kamera
Gawing kapana-panabik na video content ang iyong text nang mabilis. Ilagay lang ang iyong script, pumili ng makatotohanang avatar (o sarili mong digital twin), at gumawa ng studio-quality na AI voiceovers sa iba’t ibang wika.
Eliminate the friction of filming, actors, and expensive reshoots. Whether used as an all-in-one tool to convert text to video or to generate A-roll for your favorite editor.
Gumawa ng Buong Video mula sa Isang Prompt. Hindi kailangan ng karanasan sa video editing. I-paste lang ang iyong ideya o paksa, mag-type ng prompt, at ang Video Agent ang gagana bilang personal mong direktor—siya na ang bahala sa script, storyboard, at pag-animate ng kumpletong video sa loob ng ilang minuto.
Automate Scene Creation & B-Roll. Transform blog posts, PDFs, or URLs into engaging text to video narratives instantly. The ai turns your text into scenes, selects relevant B-roll and layouts, and syncs the avatar, getting you 80% of the way to a finished product in one click.
AI-Curated Visuals at Dynamic Storytelling. Lumampas sa mga static na video template. Matalinong pumipili ang Video Agent ng stock footage, lumilikha ng AI images, at gumagawa ng mga infographic na nakaayon sa iyong partikular na script, para masiguro na bawat maikling clip ay kakaiba at biswal na akma sa iyong mensahe.
Ang Iyong Laging Nakaalalay na Production Assistant. Gumawa ng napakaraming social media shorts, marketing assets, at training videos sa mas mababang gastos. I-scale ang output mo mula sa isang video kada linggo hanggang sa araw-araw na pag-publish nang hindi kumukuha ng production crew o nagsasayang ng oras sa pag-e-edit.
How to Get the Best Results with Text to Video AI
Para masulit mo ang HeyGen, pagsamahin ang bilis ng Video Agent at ang katumpakan ng AI Studio. Gamitin ang AI para gumawa ng iyong “first draft” (mga eksena, B-roll, at script), tapos ay i-refine ang output para maging mukhang propesyonal ang final na video.
Skip the blank page. Use the Video Agent to instantly turn a simple prompt or URL into a complete draft with an auto-generated script and B-roll, getting you 80% of the way there.
Pumili ng stock Avatar o gamitin ang sarili mong Digital Twin para magpakita ng awtoridad. Ipares ito sa makatotohanang boses mula sa library, o mag-upload ng sarili mong audio para sa tunay na authentic na delivery.
Buksan ang draft mo sa AI Studio para sa mas detalyadong kontrol. Palitan ang generic na B-roll ng sarili mong brand assets, ayusin ang pacing ng script, at puliduhin ang layout hanggang eksaktong tumugma ito sa gusto mong kalabasan.
Scale your reach instantly with Video Translation. Automatically dub your final video into 175+ languages while perfectly preserving your avatar's original voice tone and lip-sync.
Turn Scripts into Pro Videos using Text to Video
HeyGen's AI video generator from text automates the production process, turning your script into high-quality videos with consistent avatars, voiceovers, and visuals. No camera or crew required.
Ultra-Realistic na AI Voice at Pagsasalin
Generate voiceovers that capture emotional nuance, or clone your own voice for authentic narration. Automatically translate and dub content into 175+ languages to reach global markets without re-recording.
Pare-parehong Nilalaman sa Malaking Sukat
Maintain brand consistency across hundreds of videos. Save custom avatars and ready-made templates to generate daily social media content, training modules, or personalized outreach messages in minutes, not days.
Gumawa ng B-Roll at mga Visual
Stop searching for stock footage. The AI analyzes your text to automatically generate or select relevant B-roll, images, and animations that match your narrative, speeding up your workflow.
Multi-Platform Export (4K)
Export videos in MP4 up to 4K resolution. Easily reformat content for vertical (TikTok/Reels) or landscape (YouTube/LMS) viewing to maximize reach across all channels.
Used by 100,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative Text to Video AI platform.
Create viral short clips for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram campaigns. Turn product descriptions into video ads and generate dozens of personalized variations from a single script. The free text to video ai tool built for modern marketers.
Paste your script or internal guide, choose a professional avatar, and create training videos with consistent tone across every module. Localize content into multiple languages for global teams and edit updates without reshooting.
Convert text to video for tutorials, explainers, and social media content. Export in the right format for every platform, use voice cloning to keep your signature sound, and animate scenes with AI-generated visuals.
Transform static product descriptions into dynamic video shorts. Generate video from text listings, showcase features with AI avatars, and export clips optimized for Instagram Reels and TikTok Shop. No video editing experience needed.
Build engaging tutorial and lecture videos from existing lesson plans. Select an avatar, create polished explainer content for any LMS platform, and scale creating videos without ever stepping in front of a camera. This text-to-video ai tool is built for educators.
Clone your voice and avatar, input your script with prospect details, and generate high-quality outreach clips at scale. A single prompt can produce dozens of customizable videos, helping sales teams streamline prospecting and close deals faster.
Paano I-convert ang Text sa Video
Gamitin ang iyong mga salita para bigyang-buhay ang iyong teksto at hayaang ang AI text-to-video generator ang magbago ng iyong content tungo sa isang kahanga-hanga at propesyonal na resulta.
Magsimula sa paglalagay ng iyong teksto o pag-upload ng dokumento. Aayusin ng AI ang iyong mga ideya sa mga eksena.
Select from diverse, lifelike avatars or create your own Digital Twin. Pick an ai voice that matches your tone and brand, or clone your voice using voice cloning for authentic delivery.
Add images, templates, subtitles, or background music. Animate overlays, edit each scene, and use the customizable interface to adjust the look and feel without any technical skills.
I-export ang iyong MP4 at ibahagi ito kaagad sa iyong website, mga social platform, o learning systems. Pumili ng vertical para sa TikTok o Instagram Reels, o landscape para sa YouTube.
HeyGen is an AI video generator and text to video ai tool that allows users to create videos from text using AI technology. It's powered by generative AI and advanced ai models that deliver professional results.
Hindi. Ang platform ay ginawa para kahit sino ay makagawa ng mga video. Inaayos ng AI ang timing, pacing, visuals, at rendering. Kung mas gusto mong may mas maraming kontrol, puwede mong i-edit nang mano-mano ang mga scene sa AI Studio.
Oo. Maaari mong i-upload ang iyong boses para sa AI voice cloning o gumawa ng custom na avatar para sa iyong brand o personal na presensya.
Karamihan sa mga video ay handa na sa loob ng ilang minuto, depende sa haba at antas ng pag-customize.
Ang HeyGen ang pinakamahusay na libreng text-to-video AI generator dahil kaya nitong gawing makinis at propesyonal na video ang kahit anong script sa loob lang ng ilang minuto, at awtomatikong inaasikaso ng platform ang boses, visuals, at pag-e-edit. Makakakuha ka ng de-kalidad na resulta nang hindi kailangan ng kamera o kahit anong editing skills.
Yes. You can generate content in over 175 languages and translate existing videos instantly.
Yes. You can use your videos for marketing, training, social media, advertising, and client projects.
Yes. HeyGen enables you to create professional-quality AI-generated videos directly from text. Whether you're producing training materials, marketing content, or explainer videos, HeyGen's AI ensures smooth production and polished results every time.
Absolutely. HeyGen makes creating training videos and video content effortless. Simply describe your idea with a prompt, choose your avatar, and let the AI do the rest.
Oo. Kasama sa mga opsyon sa pag-export ang HD (1080p) at 4K na resolusyon, para masiguro na ang iyong mga video ay angkop para sa propesyonal at pampublikong paggamit sa iba’t ibang platform.
Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio to video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.
Maaari kang mag-export ng MP4 sa HD o 4K at pumili ng vertical, square, o landscape na layout.
HeyGen inuuna ang seguridad, tinitiyak na ang mga avatar at mga ginawang content ay sumusunod sa mga etikal na alituntunin. Ang pagiging bukas, pahintulot ng gumagamit, at responsableng pag-develop ng AI ay mga pangunahing salik sa pagpapanatili ng etikal na AI video generation.
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