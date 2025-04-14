AI Text to Video

I-type ang iyong ideya. I-click ang generate. Makakakuha ka ng handa-nang-i-share na video mula sa text nang mas mabilis kaysa sa inaasahan mo. Walang kailangang camera, video editing software, o production skills. I-download, i-edit, o i-share agad.

Ilagay ang prompt at gagawa kami ng video para sa iyo
0/500 characters
121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Palawakin ang Propesyonal na Produksyon ng Video gamit ang Text to Video, Walang Kailangan na Kamera

Gawing kapana-panabik na video content ang iyong text nang mabilis. Ilagay lang ang iyong script, pumili ng makatotohanang avatar (o sarili mong digital twin), at gumawa ng studio-quality na AI voiceovers sa iba’t ibang wika.

Eliminate the friction of filming, actors, and expensive reshoots. Whether used as an all-in-one tool to convert text to video or to generate A-roll for your favorite editor.

Magsimula nang libre
Mga frame ng video na nagpapakita ng iba’t ibang tao, na nakasentro sa isang kahon ng teksto na may nakasulat na “Explainer video para sa bago naming project management software.”
Accessibility

Accessibility

Gumawa ng Buong Video mula sa Isang Prompt. Hindi kailangan ng karanasan sa video editing. I-paste lang ang iyong ideya o paksa, mag-type ng prompt, at ang Video Agent ang gagana bilang personal mong direktor—siya na ang bahala sa script, storyboard, at pag-animate ng kumpletong video sa loob ng ilang minuto.

Efficiency

Efficiency

Automate Scene Creation & B-Roll. Transform blog posts, PDFs, or URLs into engaging text to video narratives instantly. The ai turns your text into scenes, selects relevant B-roll and layouts, and syncs the avatar, getting you 80% of the way to a finished product in one click.

Pagkakaiba-iba

Pagkakaiba-iba

AI-Curated Visuals at Dynamic Storytelling. Lumampas sa mga static na video template. Matalinong pumipili ang Video Agent ng stock footage, lumilikha ng AI images, at gumagawa ng mga infographic na nakaayon sa iyong partikular na script, para masiguro na bawat maikling clip ay kakaiba at biswal na akma sa iyong mensahe.

Cost-effectiveness

Cost-effectiveness

Ang Iyong Laging Nakaalalay na Production Assistant. Gumawa ng napakaraming social media shorts, marketing assets, at training videos sa mas mababang gastos. I-scale ang output mo mula sa isang video kada linggo hanggang sa araw-araw na pag-publish nang hindi kumukuha ng production crew o nagsasayang ng oras sa pag-e-edit.

How to Get the Best Results with Text to Video AI

Para masulit mo ang HeyGen, pagsamahin ang bilis ng Video Agent at ang katumpakan ng AI Studio. Gamitin ang AI para gumawa ng iyong “first draft” (mga eksena, B-roll, at script), tapos ay i-refine ang output para maging mukhang propesyonal ang final na video.

Magsimula nang libre

Gamitin ang Video Agent

Skip the blank page. Use the Video Agent to instantly turn a simple prompt or URL into a complete draft with an auto-generated script and B-roll, getting you 80% of the way there.

Pumili ng iyong Avatar at Boses

Pumili ng stock Avatar o gamitin ang sarili mong Digital Twin para magpakita ng awtoridad. Ipares ito sa makatotohanang boses mula sa library, o mag-upload ng sarili mong audio para sa tunay na authentic na delivery.

Pinuhin sa AI Studio

Buksan ang draft mo sa AI Studio para sa mas detalyadong kontrol. Palitan ang generic na B-roll ng sarili mong brand assets, ayusin ang pacing ng script, at puliduhin ang layout hanggang eksaktong tumugma ito sa gusto mong kalabasan.

I-localize para sa Pandaigdigang Epekto

Scale your reach instantly with Video Translation. Automatically dub your final video into 175+ languages while perfectly preserving your avatar's original voice tone and lip-sync.

A design tool interface featuring a "Q3 Result Overview" slide with a man's photo, brand font and color options, and three colorful, stylized cursor icons.
A screen showing design software with an "avatar picker" pop-up featuring 8 diverse headshots, a presentation draft, and a smiling man in the background. A cursor points to "Use Avatar."
A content creation platform interface showing a "Q3 Result Overview" presentation with a smiling man, and menus for selecting avatar gestures and background designs.
A content creation interface with Korean text, a smiling man, and a translation menu open to the Korean option.
Mga Benepisyo

Turn Scripts into Pro Videos using Text to Video

HeyGen's AI video generator from text automates the production process, turning your script into high-quality videos with consistent avatars, voiceovers, and visuals. No camera or crew required.

Ultra-Realistic na AI Voice at Pagsasalin

Generate voiceovers that capture emotional nuance, or clone your own voice for authentic narration. Automatically translate and dub content into 175+ languages to reach global markets without re-recording.

A woman holds a pink Croc shoe, with an inset image of the same shoe in the upper right.

Pare-parehong Nilalaman sa Malaking Sukat

Maintain brand consistency across hundreds of videos. Save custom avatars and ready-made templates to generate daily social media content, training modules, or personalized outreach messages in minutes, not days.

A grid of colorful digital cards with titles such as "Product launch", "Sales pitch", and "Go-to-market strategy", with a cartoon pink mouse cursor.

Gumawa ng B-Roll at mga Visual

Stop searching for stock footage. The AI analyzes your text to automatically generate or select relevant B-roll, images, and animations that match your narrative, speeding up your workflow.

An AI image generation interface displays the prompt "A group of dogs making pizza in the house" over a grid of AI-generated dog and pizza images.

Multi-Platform Export (4K)

Export videos in MP4 up to 4K resolution. Easily reformat content for vertical (TikTok/Reels) or landscape (YouTube/LMS) viewing to maximize reach across all channels.

Software interface showing SCORM export options enabled and set to SCORM 1.2, with a man smiling in the background.

Used by 100,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative Text to Video AI platform.

Marketing & Ads

Marketing & Ads

Create viral short clips for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram campaigns. Turn product descriptions into video ads and generate dozens of personalized variations from a single script. The free text to video ai tool built for modern marketers.

Pagsasanay at Pagpapakilala

Pagsasanay at Pagpapakilala

Paste your script or internal guide, choose a professional avatar, and create training videos with consistent tone across every module. Localize content into multiple languages for global teams and edit updates without reshooting.

YouTube & Social Media Creators

YouTube & Social Media Creators

Convert text to video for tutorials, explainers, and social media content. Export in the right format for every platform, use voice cloning to keep your signature sound, and animate scenes with AI-generated visuals.

E-Commerce

E-Commerce

Transform static product descriptions into dynamic video shorts. Generate video from text listings, showcase features with AI avatars, and export clips optimized for Instagram Reels and TikTok Shop. No video editing experience needed.

Educators & Course Creators

Educators & Course Creators

Build engaging tutorial and lecture videos from existing lesson plans. Select an avatar, create polished explainer content for any LMS platform, and scale creating videos without ever stepping in front of a camera. This text-to-video ai tool is built for educators.

Sales & Personalized Outreach

Sales & Personalized Outreach

Clone your voice and avatar, input your script with prospect details, and generate high-quality outreach clips at scale. A single prompt can produce dozens of customizable videos, helping sales teams streamline prospecting and close deals faster.

Paano Ito Gumagana?

Paano I-convert ang Text sa Video

Gamitin ang iyong mga salita para bigyang-buhay ang iyong teksto at hayaang ang AI text-to-video generator ang magbago ng iyong content tungo sa isang kahanga-hanga at propesyonal na resulta.

Step 1

Input Your Script

Magsimula sa paglalagay ng iyong teksto o pag-upload ng dokumento. Aayusin ng AI ang iyong mga ideya sa mga eksena.

Step 2

Choose an AI Avatar & Voice

Select from diverse, lifelike avatars or create your own Digital Twin. Pick an ai voice that matches your tone and brand, or clone your voice using voice cloning for authentic delivery.

Hakbang 3

Customize Visuals & Style

Add images, templates, subtitles, or background music. Animate overlays, edit each scene, and use the customizable interface to adjust the look and feel without any technical skills.

Hakbang 4

Generate & Share Your Video

I-export ang iyong MP4 at ibahagi ito kaagad sa iyong website, mga social platform, o learning systems. Pumili ng vertical para sa TikTok o Instagram Reels, o landscape para sa YouTube.

Text to Video FAQs

What is the HeyGen Text to Video tool?

HeyGen is an AI video generator and text to video ai tool that allows users to create videos from text using AI technology. It's powered by generative AI and advanced ai models that deliver professional results.

Do I need editing skills?

Hindi. Ang platform ay ginawa para kahit sino ay makagawa ng mga video. Inaayos ng AI ang timing, pacing, visuals, at rendering. Kung mas gusto mong may mas maraming kontrol, puwede mong i-edit nang mano-mano ang mga scene sa AI Studio.

Can I use my own voice or avatar?

Oo. Maaari mong i-upload ang iyong boses para sa AI voice cloning o gumawa ng custom na avatar para sa iyong brand o personal na presensya.

How long does video generation take?

Karamihan sa mga video ay handa na sa loob ng ilang minuto, depende sa haba at antas ng pag-customize.

Ano ang pinakamahusay na libreng text-to-video na AI generator?

Ang HeyGen ang pinakamahusay na libreng text-to-video AI generator dahil kaya nitong gawing makinis at propesyonal na video ang kahit anong script sa loob lang ng ilang minuto, at awtomatikong inaasikaso ng platform ang boses, visuals, at pag-e-edit. Makakakuha ka ng de-kalidad na resulta nang hindi kailangan ng kamera o kahit anong editing skills.

Maaari ba akong gumawa ng mga video sa iba’t ibang wika?

Yes. You can generate content in over 175 languages and translate existing videos instantly.

Ang mga video ba ay angkop para sa komersyal na paggamit?

Yes. You can use your videos for marketing, training, social media, advertising, and client projects.

Can HeyGen be used to make professional AI-generated videos?

Yes. HeyGen enables you to create professional-quality AI-generated videos directly from text. Whether you're producing training materials, marketing content, or explainer videos, HeyGen's AI ensures smooth production and polished results every time.

Maaari ko bang gamitin ang Text to Video para sa Training at Tutorials?

Absolutely. HeyGen makes creating training videos and video content effortless. Simply describe your idea with a prompt, choose your avatar, and let the AI do the rest.

Posible bang gumawa ng mga video na may mataas na resolusyon?

Oo. Kasama sa mga opsyon sa pag-export ang HD (1080p) at 4K na resolusyon, para masiguro na ang iyong mga video ay angkop para sa propesyonal at pampublikong paggamit sa iba’t ibang platform.

Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?

Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio to video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.

Anong mga format ang maaari kong i-export?

Maaari kang mag-export ng MP4 sa HD o 4K at pumili ng vertical, square, o landscape na layout.

Ligtas at etikal ba ang AI text-to-video generation?

HeyGen inuuna ang seguridad, tinitiyak na ang mga avatar at mga ginawang content ay sumusunod sa mga etikal na alituntunin. Ang pagiging bukas, pahintulot ng gumagamit, at responsableng pag-develop ng AI ay mga pangunahing salik sa pagpapanatili ng etikal na AI video generation.

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