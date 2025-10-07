Gumawa ng nakakaengganyong mga educational video gamit ang AI powered educational video maker ng HeyGen. Bumuo ng mga lesson, explainer, at training video mula sa mga ideya, script, larawan, o umiiral na materyales na may awtomatikong visuals, boses, captions, at pacing. Walang kailangang pagfi‑film, pag-e-edit ng timeline, o gastos sa produksyon.
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Recording lectures repeatedly is time consuming. Use an educational video maker to generate clear lesson videos that students can revisit anytime.
Producing course videos traditionally requires studios and editors. AI video generation creates structured learning modules quickly and consistently.
Training videos often go out of date fast, but using video templates can help keep them relevant. Generate and update instructional videos easily as policies, tools, or processes change.
Help students communicate ideas visually without technical barriers. AI generated videos support creativity while maintaining clear structure.
Share announcements, orientations, and updates through engaging educational videos instead of long emails or static slides.
Deliver lessons globally using video translator capabilities for your educational video content. Create educational videos in multiple languages while preserving pacing and clarity.
Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na Gawaing-Edukasyonal na Video Maker
HeyGen is built for modern education teams that need clarity, consistency, and scale. From classrooms to corporate learning, AI video generation replaces slow production workflows with fast, flexible content creation.
Generate educational videos in minutes instead of weeks. AI handles visuals, narration, and structure so educators can focus on learning outcomes, not production tasks.
Gumawa ng mga video para sa K–12, mas mataas na edukasyon, pagsasanay, at panloob na pagbabahagi ng kaalaman gamit ang aming libreng mga kasangkapan para sa edukasyonal na video. Madaling maiangkop ang nilalaman sa iba’t ibang format, audience, at mga paraan ng paghahatid.
Hindi mo kailangan ng karanasan sa design o video editing para gumawa ng mga educational video gamit ang aming madaling-gamitin na platform. Dahil sa simpleng workflow, madali para sa mga guro, tagapagsanay, at mga administrador na gumawa ng mga propesyonal na educational video.
End-to-end na paggawa ng AI video
Create complete educational videos using AI video generator. HeyGen builds scenes, pacing, captions, and narration automatically, transforming education videos into polished videos ready to share.
Visual learning with image to video
Turn diagrams, slides, and images into motion using image to video tools. AI adds movement and structure that improves comprehension and keeps learners engaged.
Natural voice and lip sync delivery
Explain concepts clearly with realistic narration and accurate lip sync. Choose voices and languages that fit different subjects, age groups, or regions.
Mga update at kontrol batay sa script
I-update ang mga aralin sa pamamagitan ng pag-edit ng content sa halip na muling mag-record. Baguhin ang mga paksa, halimbawa, o mga wika at i-regenerate agad ang video na may pare-parehong kalidad.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Paano Gamitin ang Educational Video Maker
Gumawa ng mga educational na video gamit ang AI sa apat na simpleng hakbang.
Magsimula sa isang ideya, script, slides, o mga larawan. Tukuyin ang paksa, audience, at tono ng iyong educational video para matiyak na nakaayon ito sa mga layunin mo para sa video content.
Choose visual styles, narration, captions, and languages. Apply branding or formatting to match your learning environment.
Ang AI video generator ng HeyGen ang gumagawa ng buong educational video na may sabay-sabay na visuals, boses, at galaw.
Download your video or revise it later by adjusting content and regenerating without starting over.
An educational video maker uses AI video generation to create learning videos automatically. It generates visuals, narration, and captions without traditional filming or editing, streamlining the video creation process.
Ang AI ay malinaw na nag-aayos ng content, awtomatikong nagdadagdag ng mga visual at boses, at tinitiyak ang pare-parehong pacing. Nakakatulong ito sa mga nag-aaral na mas maunawaan at mas matandaan ang impormasyon.
Oo. Gumagana ang educational video maker para sa K–12, mas mataas na edukasyon, corporate training, at mga internal na programa sa pagkatuto.
Oo. Maaari kang gumawa ng mga educational na video sa iba’t ibang wika gamit ang built-in na translation at voice features.
Oo. Ang mga image-to-video na tool ay nag-a-animate ng mga slide, diagram, at iba pang visual, kaya mas nakakaengganyo ang mga aralin nang hindi na kailangang mag-shoot ng video, perpekto para sa animated na video content.
Hindi. Ang workflow ay idinisenyo para sa mga hindi teknikal na gumagamit. Ang AI ang bahala sa production habang nakatuon ka sa pagtuturo ng content.
Maaaring i-export ang mga video sa mga karaniwang format na angkop para sa mga LMS platform, website, presentasyon, at pagbabahagi sa social media.
Oo. Maaari mong i-edit ang content, palitan ang mga halimbawa, o i-update ang wika at i-regenerate ang video nang hindi ito ginagawa muli mula sa simula, gamit ang aming education video maker.
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