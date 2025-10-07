Educational Video Maker: Gumawa ng Kaakit-akit na mga Aralin sa Mabilis na Panahon

Gumawa ng nakakaengganyong mga educational video gamit ang AI powered educational video maker ng HeyGen. Bumuo ng mga lesson, explainer, at training video mula sa mga ideya, script, larawan, o umiiral na materyales na may awtomatikong visuals, boses, captions, at pacing. Walang kailangang pagfi‑film, pag-e-edit ng timeline, o gastos sa produksyon.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Try our free Image to video generator

Magsimula nang Libre
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Ilalapat ang lip sync pagkatapos ng pagbuo
I-type ang iyong script
Mag-type sa anumang wika
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Mga aralin at leksiyon sa silid-aralan

Mga aralin at leksiyon sa silid-aralan

Recording lectures repeatedly is time consuming. Use an educational video maker to generate clear lesson videos that students can revisit anytime.

Mga online course at e-learning

Mga online course at e-learning

Producing course videos traditionally requires studios and editors. AI video generation creates structured learning modules quickly and consistently.

Mga programa sa pagsasanay at onboarding

Mga programa sa pagsasanay at onboarding

Training videos often go out of date fast, but using video templates can help keep them relevant. Generate and update instructional videos easily as policies, tools, or processes change.

Mga proyekto at presentasyon ng mag-aaral

Mga proyekto at presentasyon ng mag-aaral

Help students communicate ideas visually without technical barriers. AI generated videos support creativity while maintaining clear structure.

Komunikasyon sa mga paaralan at unibersidad

Komunikasyon sa mga paaralan at unibersidad

Share announcements, orientations, and updates through engaging educational videos instead of long emails or static slides.

Multilingual education content

Multilingual education content

Deliver lessons globally using video translator capabilities for your educational video content. Create educational videos in multiple languages while preserving pacing and clarity.

Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na Gawaing-Edukasyonal na Video Maker

HeyGen is built for modern education teams that need clarity, consistency, and scale. From classrooms to corporate learning, AI video generation replaces slow production workflows with fast, flexible content creation.

Magsimula nang libre
Ginawa para sa pagtuturo sa malakihang antas

Generate educational videos in minutes instead of weeks. AI handles visuals, narration, and structure so educators can focus on learning outcomes, not production tasks.

Dinisenyo para sa lahat ng uri ng learning environment

Gumawa ng mga video para sa K–12, mas mataas na edukasyon, pagsasanay, at panloob na pagbabahagi ng kaalaman gamit ang aming libreng mga kasangkapan para sa edukasyonal na video. Madaling maiangkop ang nilalaman sa iba’t ibang format, audience, at mga paraan ng paghahatid.

Easy for educators and teams

Hindi mo kailangan ng karanasan sa design o video editing para gumawa ng mga educational video gamit ang aming madaling-gamitin na platform. Dahil sa simpleng workflow, madali para sa mga guro, tagapagsanay, at mga administrador na gumawa ng mga propesyonal na educational video.

End-to-end na paggawa ng AI video

Create complete educational videos using AI video generator. HeyGen builds scenes, pacing, captions, and narration automatically, transforming education videos into polished videos ready to share.

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Visual learning with image to video

Turn diagrams, slides, and images into motion using image to video tools. AI adds movement and structure that improves comprehension and keeps learners engaged.

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Natural voice and lip sync delivery

Explain concepts clearly with realistic narration and accurate lip sync. Choose voices and languages that fit different subjects, age groups, or regions.

Magsimula nang Libre →
Voice cloning

Mga update at kontrol batay sa script

I-update ang mga aralin sa pamamagitan ng pag-edit ng content sa halip na muling mag-record. Baguhin ang mga paksa, halimbawa, o mga wika at i-regenerate agad ang video na may pare-parehong kalidad.

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Ginagamit ng mahigit 100,000 team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
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Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong mayroon kaming isang video na ginagawa ko tuwing linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa kamera kailanman."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"Ang pinakagusto ko sa HeyGen ay hindi ko na kailangang tumanggi sa mga proyekto. Parang nadagdagan ang lakas ng team namin. Mas marami na kaming nagagawa gamit lang ang mga resources na meron kami."

Justin Meisinger, Tagapamahala ng Programa
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1,300+ reviews
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Paano ito gumagana

Paano Gamitin ang Educational Video Maker

Gumawa ng mga educational na video gamit ang AI sa apat na simpleng hakbang.

Magsimula nang libre
Hakbang 1

Idagdag ang iyong learning content

Magsimula sa isang ideya, script, slides, o mga larawan. Tukuyin ang paksa, audience, at tono ng iyong educational video para matiyak na nakaayon ito sa mga layunin mo para sa video content.

Hakbang 2

I-customize ang mga visual at boses

Choose visual styles, narration, captions, and languages. Apply branding or formatting to match your learning environment.

Hakbang 3

Gumawa gamit ang AI

Ang AI video generator ng HeyGen ang gumagawa ng buong educational video na may sabay-sabay na visuals, boses, at galaw.

Hakbang 4

Export and update anytime

Download your video or revise it later by adjusting content and regenerating without starting over.

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Mga Madalas Itanong (FAQs)

Ano ang educational video maker?

An educational video maker uses AI video generation to create learning videos automatically. It generates visuals, narration, and captions without traditional filming or editing, streamlining the video creation process.

How does AI improve educational videos?

Ang AI ay malinaw na nag-aayos ng content, awtomatikong nagdadagdag ng mga visual at boses, at tinitiyak ang pare-parehong pacing. Nakakatulong ito sa mga nag-aaral na mas maunawaan at mas matandaan ang impormasyon.

Can I create videos for different education levels?

Oo. Gumagana ang educational video maker para sa K–12, mas mataas na edukasyon, corporate training, at mga internal na programa sa pagkatuto.

Sinusuportahan ba nito ang maraming wika?

Oo. Maaari kang gumawa ng mga educational na video sa iba’t ibang wika gamit ang built-in na translation at voice features.

Pwede ba akong gumamit ng mga larawan o slides sa halip na video footage?

Oo. Ang mga image-to-video na tool ay nag-a-animate ng mga slide, diagram, at iba pang visual, kaya mas nakakaengganyo ang mga aralin nang hindi na kailangang mag-shoot ng video, perpekto para sa animated na video content.

Kailangan ba ng mga guro o tagapagsanay na marunong mag-edit?

Hindi. Ang workflow ay idinisenyo para sa mga hindi teknikal na gumagamit. Ang AI ang bahala sa production habang nakatuon ka sa pagtuturo ng content.

What formats can I export educational videos in?

Maaaring i-export ang mga video sa mga karaniwang format na angkop para sa mga LMS platform, website, presentasyon, at pagbabahagi sa social media.

Maaari ko bang i-update ang mga educational video sa ibang pagkakataon?

Oo. Maaari mong i-edit ang content, palitan ang mga halimbawa, o i-update ang wika at i-regenerate ang video nang hindi ito ginagawa muli mula sa simula, gamit ang aming education video maker.

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Simulan ang paglikha gamit ang HeyGen

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