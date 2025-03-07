พบกับ Avatar V อวตารที่สมจริงที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมา สร้างอวตารของคุณฟรี

เปลี่ยนไอเดียเพลงและงานภาพยนตร์ให้กลายเป็นวิดีโอ AI สุดตระการตา

มิวสิกวิดีโอและภาพยนตร์สั้นดึงดูดผู้ชมด้วยภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำและเนื้อเรื่องที่น่าติดตาม ไม่ว่าคุณจะสร้างโปรเจกต์ด้วย AI music video creator ภาพยนตร์สั้นเชิงศิลปะ หรือคอนเทนต์ภาพยนตร์เชิงทดลอง HeyGen ช่วยให้ศิลปิน นักทำหนัง และครีเอเตอร์สร้างวิดีโอ AI คุณภาพสูงได้อย่างรวดเร็ว มาค้นหาเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับประวัติและพัฒนาการของมิวสิกวิดีโอ และวิธีที่ AI กำลังพลิกโฉมโลกครีเอทีฟด้านนี้

เปลี่ยนจินตนาการด้านดนตรีและภาพยนตร์ให้กลายเป็นวิดีโอ AI สุดตระการตา
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ปลดปล่อยจินตนาการและความคิดสร้างสรรค์ให้มีชีวิตจริง

Create music videos and short films without a camera

Traditional video production for music videos and short films requires extensive filming, editing, and post-production. HeyGen automates the process, enabling artists and filmmakers to use an AI video generator for stunning content efficiently and at scale. Explore the extensive possibilities of AI video tools in video production to enhance your projects.

music video made with ai avatars and custom captions

Use realistic AI avatars to relay your visual storytelling

Employ AI avatars, animated sequences, and motion graphics to bring your stories to life. Customize every element to match the mood and style of your music track or short film concept, resulting in unique and engaging AI videos that capture your audience's attention with an AI music video generator. Discover AI's impact on creative industries and how it can transform your storytelling approach.

choosing different scenes for music video made with ai

Release music videos and films to audiences in any language

With HeyGen’s AI-driven platform, seamlessly adjust scenes, modify scripts, and create multilingual versions of your music videos or films. Expand your artistic vision to a global audience with AI video generation, all without the need for costly reshoots or complex post-production tasks.

translate music videos and films into any language

วิธีสร้างมิวสิกวิดีโอและภาพยนตร์ด้วย HeyGen

  1. เปิด HeyGen

เปิด HeyGen เข้าสู่ระบบไปที่ HeyGen แล้วเริ่มสร้างวิดีโอ AI สุดโดดเด่นสำหรับเพลงและภาพยนตร์ของคุณได้ในไม่กี่นาที

  1. ค้นหาเทมเพลตวิดีโอที่ใช่สำหรับคุณ
  1. เพิ่มสคริปต์พูด อวตาร และพื้นหลัง
  1. ปรับแต่งวิดีโอ AI ของคุณ
  1. เพิ่มความโดดเด่นด้วยองค์ประกอบสร้างสรรค์มากขึ้น
  1. ส่งออกวิดีโอสุดท้ายของคุณ

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

อะไรทำให้การสร้างวิดีโอ AI ของ HeyGen โดดเด่นไม่เหมือนใคร?

HeyGen ช่วยทำให้กระบวนการผลิตเป็นอัตโนมัติ เปิดโอกาสให้ครีเอเตอร์สร้างวิดีโอคุณภาพสูงได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วย AI โดยไม่ต้องถ่ายทำมาก ลองใช้แพลตฟอร์มได้ฟรีและสัมผัสประสิทธิภาพของวิดีโอที่สร้างจาก AI

HeyGen รองรับหลายภาษาในการสร้างวิดีโอได้หรือไม่?

ได้ HeyGen รองรับการปรับฉากและสคริปต์หลายภาษาได้อย่างราบรื่น ช่วยให้กระจายคอนเทนต์ได้ทั่วโลก สมัครใช้งาน HeyGen เพื่อเริ่มสร้างเรื่องราววิดีโอหลายภาษาของคุณ

จะปรับแต่งวิดีโอคอนเทนต์ให้เป็นแบบเฉพาะสำหรับแบรนด์ด้วย HeyGen ได้อย่างไร?

ด้วย HeyGen คุณสามารถปรับแต่งอวตาร AI ลำดับวิดีโอ และงานภาพให้ตรงกับวิสัยทัศน์ด้านงานสร้างสรรค์ของคุณ เริ่มต้นเส้นทางการสร้างสรรค์และค้นพบความเป็นไปได้ไม่รู้จบในการปรับแต่งด้วย HeyGen

ต้องมีความรู้ด้านการผลิตวิดีโอเชิงเทคนิคเพื่อใช้งาน HeyGen หรือไม่?

ไม่จำเป็น HeyGen มีอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่าย เหมาะสำหรับผู้ใช้ที่ไม่มีทักษะการผลิตวิดีโอขั้นสูง สมัครใช้งานวันนี้แล้วค้นพบว่าการสร้างวิดีโอนั้นง่ายแค่ไหน!

จะเริ่มสร้างโปรเจกต์วิดีโอด้วย HeyGen ได้เร็วแค่ไหน?

ด้วย HeyGen คุณสามารถสร้างวิดีโอจาก AI ได้ภายในไม่กี่นาที สมัครใช้งานและเริ่มโปรเจกต์ของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว!

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