Welcome to your AI video jumpstart guide for knowledge entrepreneurs
Do you have valuable knowledge, expertise, or experiences to share with the world? With HeyGen, you can instantly communicate your ideas, frameworks, and lessons with scalable, studio-quality video content in minutes, not weeks.
This guide will help you move from concept to creation,boosting your presence, speed, and credibility. You will learn how to build your first video communication asset, discover key best practices, and explore strategies to scale your video impact.
Top use cases: How knowledge entrepreneurs are using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool; it’s a storytelling and communication engine for modern knowledge entrepreneurs, educators, and instructors.
Course promo videos
- Julia McCoy: Built her new AI education business using HeyGen avatars and voices to scale courses and content creation.
- Tomorrow.io: Revolutionized marketing and thought-leadership content with AI video.
- Reid AI (Reid Hoffman): Used LiveAvatar to scale thought leadership and storytelling, reaching over 50 million impressions.
Micro-lessons and explainers
- ELB Learning: Reduced development time for course videos by 75%.
- Miro: Scaled educational content to over 90 million users by using HeyGen to produce product explainers 10× faster.
- Sibelco: Transformed corporate training videos and safety modules into multilingual micro-lessons.
Personalized onboarding videos
- Lattice: Created personalized, AI-generated onboarding videos to introduce company culture and values to new employees worldwide.
- Publicis Groupe: Customized over 100,000 personalized thank-you videos.
- Curt Landry Ministries: Used HeyGen translation tools to grow a multilingual YouTube channel, increasing engagement 5×.
The state of knowledge creation
Video is no longer optional. It’s the foundation of how knowledge is communicated, discovered, and monetized.
The Challenge
- Traditional video production is still out of reach for most solo educators and creators.
- Filming a professional online course can cost $5,000 to $25,000 and require 4–8 weeks of production time.
- Most educators cite time and cost as their top barriers to creating consistent video content.
- Experts must do more with less, competing in the creator economy with limited resources and rising expectations for quality and frequency.
What AI Video Unlocks
Speed
- Miro cut video production time from weeks to days, enabling their education team to produce more engaging learning content for over 90 million users without traditional filming setups.
Cost Savings
- I Love Happy Cats founder Anneleen Van de Water creates and translates videos 5× faster with HeyGen, freeing up budget and time to expand her training business globally.
Scalability
- Vision Creative Labs scaled from producing a few videos a year to 50–60 per day, transforming how their clients in finance and education communicate at scale.
Localization
- Workday’s globalization team uses HeyGen to say “yes” to more projects, creating multilingual, on-brand videos across markets while maintaining quality and consistency.
Personalization
- 50k+ personalized videos with 3X the engagement produced by Videoimagem for an AB InBev campaign
Making your first AI video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? This section will walk you through each step to help you make high-quality videos quickly.
Email marketing course
This polished template is perfect for marketers looking to elevate their course sales strategy. Use it to present a clear course overview, highlight measurable results, and showcase the value your learners can expect.
Cybersecurity template
Use this template to promote your next course on cybersecurity aimed to inspire trust and enrollment. Highlight the ways in which cybersecurity is best approached when using your course allowing your audience to learn unique methods and frameworks.
Onboarding
Welcoming your new team just got easier. This template showcases the talent you’ve compiled for your business and discusses the ways in which the company fits into your new employee’s work.
Like learning in action?
Pick a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Not ready to dive in yet?
No sweat. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Before you hit “Create,” clarify your learning or communication goal. Ask yourself:
- Goal: What do you want this video to achieve?Examples: Teach a core concept, announce a new course, onboard students, promote a webinar
- Audience: Who are you speaking to? Examples: New learners, existing clients, your online community
- Distribution: Where will your video live? Examples: Your course platform, YouTube, email, website
- Hook: What question, pain point, or insight will grab attention in the first few seconds?
Pro tip
Need a second opinion? Ask ChatGPT or Claude:
“I’m creating a short course promo video for [topic]. My goal is [goal]. My audience is [audience]. My hook is [hook]. Can you suggest ways to make it more compelling?”
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
As a knowledge entrepreneur, your brand is your classroom and a form of communication. Keep every video instantly recognizable by setting up your Brand Kit with your fonts, logos, and colors.
Paste your website URL to auto-import your brand style, or upload assets manually. In a hurry? You can always come back later.
Pro tip
Once your Brand Kit is set up, you can instantly match HeyGen templates to your brand. Swap in your brand colors so every lesson or promo video feels cohesive.
Step 2: Choose the right AI avatar
Your spokesperson sets the tone. Choose a ready-made public avatar, create a custom avatar that fits your brand, or, for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s lifelike avatar feature!
HeyGen offers multiple options for creating custom avatars. Click the links below to dive into the details further.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You'll Get
Best For
2-5 training minute video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip sync based on your training video
Hyper realistic digital twin
10-15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles
1 photo
Very realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.
<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s generating looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings, or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Best practices: Make the perfect digital twin
Ready to create a professional, lifelike avatar with endless customization options? Explore the resources below for tips, best practices, and a quick overview of what you’ll need to get started.
When creating a digital twin, remember that quality in equals quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your lifelike avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Give the AI a direct and detailed prompt to describe the video you’re making. Add important context, such as:
- What kind of video you’re creating (influencer ad, product tutorial, brand video)
- Who it’s for (target audience)
- The goal of the video (drive clicks, explain a concept, educate)
- Tone or voice you’d like it to use (friendly, professional, conversational)
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
2-5 training minute video
10-15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s Generate Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Best Practices: reating high quality custom AI voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Output
Best For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best practices: Prompt like a pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include context & intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 3: Create your video in three ways
As a Knowledge Entrepreneur, you have different workflows, levels of technical comfort, and creative styles. HeyGen gives you three equally powerful ways to bring your ideas to life with professional, on-brand videos in minutes.
Choose the method that best fits your process, or combine them for maximum flexibility.
Build with Video Agent
Your ideas deserve to be seen, not stuck in drafts. HeyGen’s Video Agent is your always-on creative partner, designed to turn concepts into studio-quality videos from a simple prompt.
Forget timelines, manual editing, or waiting on freelancers. With Video Agent, you can go from concept → script → visuals → narration → export automatically.
Why it’s perfect for knowledge entrepreneurs
Your expertise is your most valuable asset. Video Agent automates production, enabling you to focus on teaching, selling, and scaling.
Task
Scriptwriting
Visuals
Narration
Editing
Subtitles
Video Agent handles it for you
Converts your topic or prompt into a clear, compelling story
Auto-selects stock footage or images to match your tone and theme
Adds natural, emotion-aware voiceovers in 175+ languages
Handles pacing, transitions, and timing automatically
Generates accurate captions for clarity and accessibility
Pro tip: Treat prompts like your creative brief. The clearer your idea, the smarter the Agent becomes. Use specific prompts like:
- “Create a 90-second explainer video on building a personal brand using digital avatars.”
- “Summarize my latest newsletter as a 1-minute TikTok script.”
- “Generate a product launch video with upbeat pacing and energetic tone.”
Think of prompts as conversations with your editor; the more detail you give, the better your results.
Pro tips for cinematic results
- Craft a clear brief. Think of your prompt as your creative direction, including tone, format, and goal.“Create a 90-second explainer on building a personal brand with digital avatars.”
- Use strong visuals. Upload your own product clips or B-roll for a personalized touch.
- Iterate fast. Preview, tweak, and re-generate, the Agent learns from your feedback.
- Go global. Localize instantly using multilingual voice support.
- Add your avatar. Combine Video Agent with your HeyGen avatar for a cohesive brand.
Shortcut: Use Video Agent for your first draft, then refine or customize in AI Studio (Step 5). It’s the fastest way to turn raw knowledge into polished, publish-ready video.
Want to go deeper?
→ Explore these next:
Build using scripts
Already have the words? Turn your written script into a fully produced video in just a few clicks. This path gives you complete control over your message and tone while letting HeyGen handle the production details.
Start by writing or importing your script. It could be a blog post, newsletter, course outline, or talking-points document. Then, HeyGen transforms it into a scene-by-scene video.
Your script is your message, the bridge between your knowledge and your learner’s understanding. Keep it simple, warm, and actionable.
- Start with a clear promise or insight.
- End with a direct next step (CTA): “Join my course,” “Watch the next module,” or “Download the worksheet.”
- Keep your tone conversational and imagine you’re talking to one motivated student.
Head over to step 5 to learn exactly how to import and refine your script inside AI Studio, where you can edit scenes, pacing, and design with full control.
Pro tip:
Use AI tools to help you write faster. You can also access ChatGPT directly inside HeyGen to brainstorm, outline, or refine your video scripts without ever leaving the platform.
Just click the “ChatGPT” panel in your script editor to generate or improve your script instantly.
Do you prefer using your own GPTs outside of HeyGen? No problem. You can still draft your script using tools like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, then paste it into HeyGen for instant video generation.
“Write a 60-second explainer video script for my online course about [topic]. Keep the tone friendly, encouraging, and clear.”
Explore script templates and more tips for popular knowledge video types
Training videos - How-to videos - E-learning courses - Product explainers - AI tutorials - Financial knowledge sharing
Build with PDF/PPT
Already have structured content, slides, frameworks, or eBooks? Transform them into videos in seconds.
Upload a PDF or PowerPoint deck, and HeyGen automatically converts each page into editable video scenes. Add your avatar, script, and voiceover, and your existing teaching material becomes a dynamic learning experience.
Perfect for:
- Repurposing courses, workshops, and webinars
- Turning static presentations into engaging video lessons
- Scaling legacy material without new production costs
Pro tip
Start simple with one high-value deck or document and convert it into a short explainer series. You’ll be amazed at how fast your existing knowledge comes to life.
Which path fits you best?
Feature
Function
Keep message control and tone
Repurpose existing assets
Best path
Video Agent
Build using your script
PDF / PPT to video
No matter where you begin, all three paths connect seamlessly. You can start with Video Agent, refine your script in AI Studio, or remix your existing content, all inside HeyGen.
Best practices: Write quality scripts quickly with AI
Want to work smarter, not harder? Here are some tips for leveraging tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or others to make script-writing quicker.
Step 1: Start with a clear prompt
Provide ChatGPT with a direct and detailed prompt to describe the video you’re making. Add important context, such as:
- The kind of video you’re creating (course promo, lesson, recap, or announcement)
- Who it’s for (students, clients, or community members)
- The goal (teach, inspire, sell, or onboard)
- The tone or voice (friendly, confident, expert, or conversational)
Sample prompt:
“Write a 60-second script for a course introduction about [topic]. The tone should be encouraging and professional. End with a clear invitation to join the course.”
Step 2: Add your key teaching points
AI performs best with direction. Include bullet points of what you want covered.
Example:
- Course or lesson name
- Key learning outcome or value
- Call to action (watch next lesson, download guide, join the community)
Sample prompt:“Include these points: My course helps creators build their first AI-powered video series. CTA: Enroll now to start your first lesson.”
Step 3: Ask for the right structure
Ensure your AI tool delivers the script in a spoken, easy-to-read style, with short sentences, natural flow, and clear transitions.
Sample prompt:“Write this as a spoken script for an avatar-led explainer video. Use simple, encouraging language that feels like a teacher speaking directly to a student.”
Step 4: Review and refine
Paste your script into HeyGen and hit Preview to hear your avatar deliver it. Then, refine based on what you hear.
Sample revision prompts:
- “Make this sound more inspiring.”
- “Add a stronger opening hook.”
- “Simplify the ending and make the CTA more actionable.”
- “Give me a 30-second version focused on key takeaways.”
Pro tip
Use AI as your co-writer, not your replacement. The best scripts combine your expertise with AI’s speed; you bring the insight, and the AI brings the polish.
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now it’s time to bring your content to life inside HeyGen’s AI Studio. Design your video with clarity, flow, and interactivity in mind.
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with animation.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use premium scene transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.Add and customize captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
Pro tip
- Utilize interactivity to make your lessons dynamic. Add clickable buttons, shapes, or text that link to exercises, quizzes, or deeper modules. Or use branching logic to guide viewers to different scenes or outcomes based on their choices. Great for onboarding, assessments, or modular learning paths.
- Use the multilingual player when publishing courses or public lessons. It automatically bundles all translated versions of your video into one player link with a dropdown selector.
- Create visuals or lesson animations with motion designer, generate animated text, concept diagrams, or explainer visuals from simple prompts. Ideal for visually breaking down complex ideas.
Ready to edit like a pro?
Visit HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all of HeyGen’s editing features.
Best practices: Adjust pronunciation, emotions, and intonations
Do you need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels lifelike.
Feature
How it works
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the script panel.
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice.
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button.
Add more range to your custom voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best.
Best for
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to scale your communication impact
Whether you’re growing your audience, testing what resonates, or tailoring lessons to different learners, these advanced tools help knowledge entrepreneurs scale with precision.
Optimize and iterate like a pro
Create multiple versions of your lesson intro, hook, or CTA and compare results.
- Duplicate scenes to test different examples or explanations.
- Swap avatars/voices to see which tone learners prefer.
- Measure watch time, clicks, and completion rates in your platform to keep what works.
Go global with translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Publish with the multilingual player. It provides one share link with a language dropdown for every rendered translation in the folder.
Need some inspiration? Discover how Happy Cats scaled globally with HeyGen, creating multilingual video content 5x faster while cutting costs and reaching new audiences.
Personalize at scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Add interactivity buttons to branch viewers to the right module or link out to worksheets.
Integrate Personalized Videos directly into your workflow on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, Clay and more!
Make concepts visual
Turn abstract ideas into clear, memorable visuals.
- Motion designer creates animated titles, diagrams, and social hooks from prompts. Great for processes, frameworks, and definitions (uses generative credits).
- Stock media + screens: Reinforce learning with examples, B‑roll, or slide overlays.
LiveAvatar by HeyGen
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, LiveAvatar turns one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need inspiration?
See how leading innovators are reimagining learning, communication, and influence through LiveAvatar.
Thought leadership
Reid AI uses LiveAvatar to scale Reid Hoffman’s insights globally, reaching over 50M+ impressions. Reid’s digital twin engages audiences in interactive conversations, extending his ideas and presence across formats and communities.
Language learning
Speakology AI added LiveAvatar to help students practice pronunciation and dialogue out loud, leading to a measurable jump in engagement.
Immersive communication and events
Proto Hologram integrates LiveAvatar into holographic displays, creating AI-powered, responsive presences for Fortune 500s.
LiveAvatar enables educators, consultants, and creators to scale their personal presence without being live, transforming recorded videos into interactive, on-demand learning and engagement experiences.
Use it to:
- Turn your digital twin into a 24/7 teaching assistant or advisor
- Build interactive student or client onboarding experiences
- Host “virtual office hours” or Q&A sessions that run on their own
- Create conversational knowledge hubs that extend your expertise
Use case #1: Course promo videos
Perfect for:
Coaches, consultants, authors, course creators
Best practices:
- Keep it under 3-4 minutes; lead with the transformation learners will get.
- Show outcomes, social proof, and a clear CTA ("Enroll today" / "Watch Module 1").
- Design for mobile-first with captions and tight framing.
Top features:
- Video Agent for a fast first cut;
- Templates for brand consistency
- Motion designer for animated title cards and frameworks
- Multilingual player to share one link for every language
- Nano Banana for product/book cover placement or visual tweaks
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Use case #2: Micro‑lessons and explainers
Perfect for:
Course creators, educators, advisors
Best practices:
- Aim for 60–180 seconds per concept.
- Use one idea per scene; end with a recap and next action ("Try this exercise").
- Add captions and light motion to keep pace engaging.
Top features:
- AI Studio for scene timing and caption controls
- Interactivity to branch to practice exercises, resources, or next modules
- Motion designer for diagrams and animated definitions
- Translation + multilingual player for global cohorts
Use case #3: Personalized onboarding videos
Perfect for:
Cohorts, memberships, coaching programs, agencies
Best practices:
- Keep it short (30–60 seconds); confirm what’s included and what to do next.
- Use the learner’s name and point to their specific path or module.
- Add a follow‑up reminder or checklist link.
Top features:
- Personalized videos for names and dynamic fields
- Interactivity to confirm review and jump to the right module
- Templates + Brand Kit for consistency across cohorts
- Translation + multilingual player for international students