ELB Learning is a full-service professional services and learning tech provider that helps organizations move learning online and elevate it. Rich Vass, Senior Vice President of Global Learning, leads both ELB’s U.S. and India operations for the services team, working on custom learning, advisory strategy, and learning technology deployments.

ELB’s client roster includes roughly 90 % of the Fortune 100. They build everything from VR training tools and asset libraries to AI‑driven micro‑learning platforms. As video becomes central to learning, ELB needed a smarter, faster way to produce scalable, high-quality content. That’s where HeyGen came in.

Overcoming bottlenecks in traditional video workflows

For over a decade, ELB Learning’s teams built explainer videos, talking-head segments, and motion graphics using traditional tools like Adobe After Effects and Camtasia. As Rich put it, “video is such an important medium for learning.” Yet, the process remained labor-intensive and rigid.

Creating videos the old way involved scripting, shooting, editing, and graphics which is costly in both time and human effort. Translating content into multiple languages required redoing major pieces of the workflow. Moreover, clients increasingly asked, “Which tool are you using?” putting pressure on ELB to adopt more modern, transparent approaches.

Rich described how ELB initially experimented with Colossyan, but moved to HeyGen when internal engineers and client demands pushed them that way. A client insisted on HeyGen, which accelerated their decision. “The flexibility you offered us was exactly what we needed,” Rich said.

What once took months for versioning, translation, and rework was becoming a major strategic friction point. ELB had to find a video solution that would enable speed, scale, localization, and lower cost while maintaining quality.