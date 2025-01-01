HeyGen logo
Turn outreach into impact with AI video for sales

Sales should move fast, but video production doesn’t. With HeyGen, you can turn sales ideas into professional-grade videos instantly so your team can focus on closing, not content creation.

Why HeyGen

Why sales teams choose HeyGen for personalized videos

Benefits illustration

Stop repeating yourself

Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature so your pitch deck talks for you, even when you're not in the room.

Automate top-performing messages

With custom script-based video generation, you can instantly produce personalized sales intros, product walkthroughs, and follow-ups so your team scales their best messages without lifting a finger.

Qualify leads and engage

Interactive avatars act as AI SDRs that engage prospects in real time, answering questions, guiding buyers through offerings, and booking meetings at any time of the day.

Accelerate sales cycles

Use HeyGen’s screen recording with avatar overlay to create quick, clear walkthroughs that guide prospects through complex features, saving time on live demos and boosting deal velocity.

Effortless updates, global reach

Easily edit videos to keep pitches up-to-date and expand into new markets with translation into 175+ languages and dialects, complete with AI voiceovers and proofreading.

Customer stories

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

Featured use cases

Stand out in every deal, from first touch to close

HeyGen empowers sales teams to personalize every stage of the buyer journey with scalable video content that drives engagement and accelerates deal velocity.

Sales presentations with personalized video content

Sales presentations

Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.

Right arrow
Sales outreach with personalized video messages

Sales outreach

From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos.

Right arrow
AI SDRs with interactive avatars

AI SDRs

HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7.

Right arrow

From repetitive calls to high-converting videos

Before HeyGen

Cross icon

Repeating the same sales pitch on every call

Cross icon

Static decks and cold outreach that fail to stand out

Cross icon

Delayed follow-ups due to manual content creation

Cross icon

Costly, slow video production and localization timelines

Cross icon

Missed opportunities outside business hours

Cross icon

Messaging inconsistencies across reps and regions

After HeyGen

Tick icon

Turn pitch decks into a reusable avatar-led videos

Tick icon

Send personalized outreach at scale with AI video

Tick icon

Use avatar-led screen recordings fast, clear walkthroughs

Tick icon

Localize videos instantly in 175+ languages and dialects

Tick icon

Qualify leads 24/7 with interactive AI SDRs that engage

Tick icon

Keep messaging fresh with easy in-platform editing

The highest Trust
& Safety standards

At HeyGen, we believe that revolutionary AI technology must come with the highest standards of security and ethics embedded from the start. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and our AI is used ethically.

Robust security card

Robust security

From the initial upload to final delivery, your data is safeguarded by industry-leading protocols.

Certified compliance card

Certified compliance

Fully compliant with SOC 2 TYPE II, GDPR, CCPA, Data Privacy Framework, and AI Act standards.

Continuous improvement card

Continuous improvement

Our security practices evolve proactively to anticipate and mitigate emerging threats.

Content hub

Resources

Pyne converts trials and activates users

Pyne converts trials and activates users

This customer story shows how Pyne used HeyGen to boost product demo completion rates by 10x and accelerate user activation across the B2B SaaS lifecycle.

Right arrow
Increase revenue with BOFU videos

Increase revenue with BOFU videos

This guide is a practical playbook for marketers looking to convert prospects and retain customers using targeted BOFU video content with HeyGen's AI video platform.

Right arrow
Level up marketing and sales videos

Level up marketing and sales videos

This guide will explore the power of personalized video for marketing and the top five use cases that drive engagement, increase conversions, and enhance customer relationships.

Right arrow

Have questions? We have answers.

What exactly is an AI-powered sales enablement video?

An AI-powered sales enablement video uses HeyGen’s AI tools for sales videos with synthetic voices and human-like avatars. These personalized videos help sales teams deliver engaging, scalable communication for outreach, demos, proposals, and follow-ups, making AI sales videos a powerful way to stand out without cameras, studios, or complex production.

How can AI sales videos be used throughout the sales cycle?

AI sales videos enhance every stage: prospecting with personalized videos, engaging buyers with demos, accelerating deals through tailored proposals, nurturing via AI video outreach, and driving post-sale upsells. This consistent, scalable communication helps reps build trust, strengthen relationships, and close deals faster with impactful, human-like video messages at scale.

Why is HeyGen best for creating sales videos with human-like presenters?

HeyGen makes creating AI sales videos simple with the most natural avatars, customizable hosts, and synthetic voices. Combined with multilingual support, fast rendering, and studio-quality output, HeyGen empowers teams to create personalized videos for sales outreach—professional, authentic, and consistent—without needing recording equipment, editing skills, or lengthy production processes.

How does AI personalize sales videos for different prospects or accounts?

HeyGen personalizes AI sales videos by inserting dynamic fields like names, companies, or industries into scripts. This makes AI video outreach more impactful, creating personalized videos at scale. Reps deliver messages that feel one-to-one without re-recording, ensuring each prospect receives relevant, engaging communication tailored to their needs and priorities.

How to create sales outreach videos with customizable virtual hosts.

To create AI sales outreach videos, choose a HeyGen avatar or digital twin, write your script, personalize with variables, and generate instantly with synthetic voices. These personalized videos can be shared by email, CRM, or LinkedIn, making AI video outreach professional, consistent, and scalable while maintaining authenticity and strong brand presence.

How does HeyGen help reduce time spent on sales calls?

Interactive avatars function as AI SDRs—they can answer FAQs, guide buyers through your product, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. You can embed them in your website or product experience to scale top-of-funnel engagement.

What is an interactive avatar, and how can I use it in sales?

Interactive avatars function as AI SDRs—they can answer FAQs, guide buyers through your product, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. You can embed them in your website or product experience to scale top-of-funnel engagement.

How easy is it to update a video once it’s created?

By removing expensive equipment, studios, and production teams, HeyGen reduces both costs and lead times—while still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.