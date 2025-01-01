Stop repeating yourself
Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature so your pitch deck talks for you, even when you're not in the room.
Sales should move fast, but video production doesn’t. With HeyGen, you can turn sales ideas into professional-grade videos instantly so your team can focus on closing, not content creation.
Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature so your pitch deck talks for you, even when you're not in the room.
With custom script-based video generation, you can instantly produce personalized sales intros, product walkthroughs, and follow-ups so your team scales their best messages without lifting a finger.
Interactive avatars act as AI SDRs that engage prospects in real time, answering questions, guiding buyers through offerings, and booking meetings at any time of the day.
Use HeyGen’s screen recording with avatar overlay to create quick, clear walkthroughs that guide prospects through complex features, saving time on live demos and boosting deal velocity.
Easily edit videos to keep pitches up-to-date and expand into new markets with translation into 175+ languages and dialects, complete with AI voiceovers and proofreading.
Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature so your pitch deck talks for you, even when you're not in the room.
With custom script-based video generation, you can instantly produce personalized sales intros, product walkthroughs, and follow-ups so your team scales their best messages without lifting a finger.
Interactive avatars act as AI SDRs that engage prospects in real time, answering questions, guiding buyers through offerings, and booking meetings at any time of the day.
Use HeyGen’s screen recording with avatar overlay to create quick, clear walkthroughs that guide prospects through complex features, saving time on live demos and boosting deal velocity.
Easily edit videos to keep pitches up-to-date and expand into new markets with translation into 175+ languages and dialects, complete with AI voiceovers and proofreading.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7.
Repeating the same sales pitch on every call
Static decks and cold outreach that fail to stand out
Delayed follow-ups due to manual content creation
Costly, slow video production and localization timelines
Missed opportunities outside business hours
Messaging inconsistencies across reps and regions
Turn pitch decks into a reusable avatar-led videos
Send personalized outreach at scale with AI video
Use avatar-led screen recordings fast, clear walkthroughs
Localize videos instantly in 175+ languages and dialects
Qualify leads 24/7 with interactive AI SDRs that engage
Keep messaging fresh with easy in-platform editing
Repeating the same sales pitch on every call
Static decks and cold outreach that fail to stand out
Delayed follow-ups due to manual content creation
Costly, slow video production and localization timelines
Missed opportunities outside business hours
Messaging inconsistencies across reps and regions
Turn pitch decks into a reusable avatar-led videos
Send personalized outreach at scale with AI video
Use avatar-led screen recordings fast, clear walkthroughs
Localize videos instantly in 175+ languages and dialects
Qualify leads 24/7 with interactive AI SDRs that engage
Keep messaging fresh with easy in-platform editing
From the initial upload to final delivery, your data is safeguarded by industry-leading protocols.
Fully compliant with SOC 2 TYPE II, GDPR, CCPA, Data Privacy Framework, and AI Act standards.
Our security practices evolve proactively to anticipate and mitigate emerging threats.
This customer story shows how Pyne used HeyGen to boost product demo completion rates by 10x and accelerate user activation across the B2B SaaS lifecycle.
This customer story shows how Pyne used HeyGen to boost product demo completion rates by 10x and accelerate user activation across the B2B SaaS lifecycle.
This guide is a practical playbook for marketers looking to convert prospects and retain customers using targeted BOFU video content with HeyGen's AI video platform.
This guide is a practical playbook for marketers looking to convert prospects and retain customers using targeted BOFU video content with HeyGen's AI video platform.
This guide will explore the power of personalized video for marketing and the top five use cases that drive engagement, increase conversions, and enhance customer relationships.
This guide will explore the power of personalized video for marketing and the top five use cases that drive engagement, increase conversions, and enhance customer relationships.
An AI-powered sales enablement video uses HeyGen’s AI tools for sales videos with synthetic voices and human-like avatars. These personalized videos help sales teams deliver engaging, scalable communication for outreach, demos, proposals, and follow-ups, making AI sales videos a powerful way to stand out without cameras, studios, or complex production.
AI sales videos enhance every stage: prospecting with personalized videos, engaging buyers with demos, accelerating deals through tailored proposals, nurturing via AI video outreach, and driving post-sale upsells. This consistent, scalable communication helps reps build trust, strengthen relationships, and close deals faster with impactful, human-like video messages at scale.
HeyGen makes creating AI sales videos simple with the most natural avatars, customizable hosts, and synthetic voices. Combined with multilingual support, fast rendering, and studio-quality output, HeyGen empowers teams to create personalized videos for sales outreach—professional, authentic, and consistent—without needing recording equipment, editing skills, or lengthy production processes.
HeyGen personalizes AI sales videos by inserting dynamic fields like names, companies, or industries into scripts. This makes AI video outreach more impactful, creating personalized videos at scale. Reps deliver messages that feel one-to-one without re-recording, ensuring each prospect receives relevant, engaging communication tailored to their needs and priorities.
To create AI sales outreach videos, choose a HeyGen avatar or digital twin, write your script, personalize with variables, and generate instantly with synthetic voices. These personalized videos can be shared by email, CRM, or LinkedIn, making AI video outreach professional, consistent, and scalable while maintaining authenticity and strong brand presence.
Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate training videos into over 175 languages and dialects. This makes your training scalable and accessible across different regions.
Interactive avatars function as AI SDRs—they can answer FAQs, guide buyers through your product, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. You can embed them in your website or product experience to scale top-of-funnel engagement.
By removing expensive equipment, studios, and production teams, HeyGen reduces both costs and lead times—while still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.