Free AI deepfake creator

Create highly realistic AI deepfakes and talking avatars in minutes. Turn a single photo into a lifelike video with industry-leading lip sync technology. Whether you need to digitally recreate a person or sync a cloned voice to an existing image, our advanced face mapping ensures natural mouth movements and matching expressions. No complex editing skills required. Works online and starts free.

  • No credit card required
  • 1,000+ avatars
  • Cancel anytime

Choose or upload image

Tap to browse

Select a high quality photo that shows the face you want to swap out

Upload new face

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Select a high quality photo of the face you want to use

12,60,09,384Videos generated
10,01,96,474Avatars generated
1,73,29,210Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Benefits

Generate Highly Realistic Deepfake Videos

Create studio-quality deepfake videos with flawless lip sync. Our AI maps natural expressions onto your avatar for realistic movement, with no manual editing required. Instantly scale your marketing, training, and storytelling on a secure platform designed for responsible creation. The AI deepfake generator combines face swap technology with video generation to deliver believable, high-quality results that boost engagement.

Voice Cloning and Lip-Syncing

HeyGen can seamlessly sync an avatar’s lip movements to match uploaded audio. Users often clone their own voices and upload the cloned audio directly to the platform. HeyGen’s AI analyses the audio and accurately maps the avatar’s lip-sync and facial expressions to match the unique pace, tone, and pronunciation of the voice.

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Interface of a voice generation tool with script input, audio settings, and a library of selectable voice profiles.

Custom Digital Twins

HeyGen lets users create lifelike, custom video avatars—often called digital twins—by uploading footage of a real person. The technology is advanced enough that professionals use it to produce digital recreations of public figures and even people who have passed away, for uses such as museum installations, live events, and holographic displays. The AI can capture facial structure, eye movement, and subtle facial expressions to deliver a result that looks authentic.

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Custom Motion and Expressiveness Control

With advanced models like Avatar 4, users can fine-tune an avatar’s movements to make it look more natural. The platform includes an expressive motion toggle and supports text prompts that control gestures, emotions such as anger, and where the avatar is looking—towards or away from the camera. This level of control makes it easy to refine every clip and personalise the persona for any kind of audience.

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What You Can Create

Marketing & Ads: Create product explainers, spokesperson clips, and personalised outreach. Generate AI-powered ad clips for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Ideal for creators who need to publish video content quickly.


Training & Education: Build AI instructors for onboarding, e-learning, and interactive lessons. Any educator can scale video creation without filming, with full multilingual and language support for global teams.


Social media: Grow on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with high-quality avatar videos. Use ready-made or trending templates to create social media videos in minutes and export them in any format.

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How it works

How to Create Your Deepfake Video

Create a deepfake video with HeyGen and turn yourself into a lifelike AI avatar that captures your voice and expressions while boosting your reach and engagement.

Get started for free
Step 1

Choose Your Avatar

Select from our library or upload a photo to create a digital twin. Use face replacement to swap any face onto an existing template.

Step 2

Add Script or Voice

Type text or upload audio. Use AI voices or clone your own.

Step 3

Customise Visuals & Style

Refine your scene in AI Studio by adding dynamic backgrounds, text overlays, B-roll, or branded elements to perfectly match your vision.

Step 4

Generate & Share

Get a video with natural expressions and perfect lip-sync, ready to download or translate into 175+ languages.

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Have questions? We have answers

Which is the best deepfake maker with a user-friendly interface?

This deepfake maker is designed for quick and simple use. The layout helps beginners upload a photo, choose a video, and generate a finished deepfake without needing technical knowledge. It also includes advanced options for users who want professional results, making it useful for both casual and professional content creation.

How can I easily create realistic deepfake videos?

Use a clear photo with good lighting and pick a high‑quality video template. The AI will handle the face swap, match expressions, and sync the lips for you. This gives you realistic deepfake videos that you can download and share right away. You can also make realistic deepfake videos online by uploading any portrait and letting the AI do the rest.

What are the best online platforms for creating deepfake content?

HeyGen is one of the leading online deepfake makers because it includes face swap technology, image-to-video deepfake tools, GIF creation, and avatar features. Many other platforms offer only one or two of these features.

HeyGen combines all of these with video upscaling, realism controls, and transparent pricing, removing the barriers to high-quality deepfake production.

Are there any budget-friendly deepfake makers suitable for beginners?

Yes. The free mode lets users try out deepfake creation at no cost. Entry-level plans are priced for individuals and small businesses who want full access without high expenses. Paid plans unlock higher-resolution output, API access, and additional deepfake tools for creative projects.

Which deepfake tools support custom face swapping?

HeyGen supports custom face swapping. Users can upload their own photos, and the system maps their facial features onto a chosen video or avatar to generate a realistic result. It delivers accurate face swaps and natural-looking talking avatars, allowing you to create high-quality deepfake content from almost any clear image.

How can I compare the features of popular deepfake makers?

Look at realism, available templates, safety options, and language support. This platform offers face swapping, avatar tools, video upscaling, and GIF generation. It also integrates with tools like the Text to Speech Avatar.

Is this deepfake generator safe and ethically responsible?

Yes. HeyGen is built for responsible AI deepfake video generation. All avatar creation requires consent, and the platform includes safeguards to prevent misuse. You can create a fake video for legitimate use cases like marketing, education, and engagement campaigns while staying compliant. The deepfake AI tools are designed ethically with full transparency.

Can I use the API to automatically create deepfake videos?

Yes. HeyGen's API supports automated deepfake video generation at scale. Upload images, generate clips with face replacement, and deliver finished videos in any format. This is ideal for creators and teams producing large volumes of AI video content without manual editing.

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