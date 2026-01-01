Marketing & Ads: Create product explainers, spokesperson clips, and personalised outreach. Generate AI-powered ad clips for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Ideal for creators who need to publish video content quickly.



Training & Education: Build AI instructors for onboarding, e-learning, and interactive lessons. Any educator can scale video creation without filming, with full multilingual and language support for global teams.



Social media: Grow on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with high-quality avatar videos. Use ready-made or trending templates to create social media videos in minutes and export them in any format.