Be the trusted face of your market, no camera required
Real estate depends on trust, and trust comes from being visible and present. Turn your face, voice, and local market expertise into videos your audience sees every week — all without a camera, crew, or editing skills.
Agents
Videos created
Languages & dialects
Every video format your market needs, featuring you
Listing spotlights, market updates, neighbourhood guides, and agent intros, built in and ready to go. Pick the format that fits, and HeyGen turns it into a finished video in your voice, ready to post.
Build authority in your market with consistent video updates that position you as the trusted local expert.Create your own video
Elevate luxury listings with cinematic, film-grade visuals that create emotional impact and help justify premium pricing.Create your own video
Build instant trust with buyers by putting your face and voice on every single listing.Create your own video
"Sitting in front of a camera in person doesn’t earn me a single rupee. Writing the scripts, presenting them and getting them out there — that’s where the money comes in."
Scott Henninger
Affiliate Broker
Three steps to a
video that is you
Step 1 - Record yourself
Spend 15 seconds in front of a camera. HeyGen captures your face, your voice, and your delivery. Any phone, any background.
Step 2 – Choose your format
Choose the video you need: market update, hosted home tour, or listing spotlight. We write the script for you, or you can paste your own.
Step 3 - Post it
Review the finished video, make any final tweaks, and share it with your audience. Properly formatted for Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.
Consistent video without high production costs
In a video-first world, 75% of homeowners prefer to list with an agent who uses video. But the problem is not that video is technically difficult. It is that showing up consistently costs you time, budget, energy, and comfort on camera every single week.
The production barrier
No time, no crew, no equipment, and no editing skills. A single listing video can take up half your day.
The confidence barrier
Not wanting to be on camera every day, or getting burnt out doing it. You are an agent, not an actor.
The distribution barrier
Every platform needs its own version — Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and email. One video is not enough.
The trust barrier
AI slop erodes your credibility. When you want to build trust, fake-looking video is actually worse than having no video at all.
Show up as the local expert you truly are
Grow your business by showing up as yourself. HeyGen for Real Estate is designed for the way agents actually work, so staying visible no longer clashes with getting the job done.
Be consistent in showing up
Real estate is about relationships. The best agents succeed because people already know them before they actually need them. Turn your face, voice, and local expertise into consistent video, so that showing up no longer has to compete with doing the work.
Designed for real estate
Start with the videos agents already create: listing spotlights, market updates, neighbourhood guides, and agent introductions. No blank screen, no generic template forced to fit your work, just the formats real estate already relies on.
HeyGen White Glove
With HeyGen White Glove, videos are created for you, end to end. Just message us and we work with you to plan, refine, and produce your videos. Post every week and become the face that buyers in your market recognise and trust. Available for U.S. users only.
It is you, not generic AI content
Your video should look and sound like you, because your reputation is at stake. Your face is your brand, and realism is what keeps that brand safe as you scale. Rated #1 Most Realistic Avatars by G2, so the agent your market sees is truly you.
Your presence, at scale
Your reputation is at stake with every post. Generic AI content that does not look or sound like you is worse than having no content at all. HeyGen for Real Estate is built around one standard: does it feel like you?
The videos your market is waiting to watch
Start with the formats agents already use. No blank canvas, no guesswork about what to post.
Stay top of mind, effortlessly
Keep your network informed and front of mind with a recurring avatar-led video that turns local market statistics into content you can send every week or month, without having to sit in front of a camera.
Be the agent your market never forgets
Show up as the local expert you already are, without the camera, the crew, or the weekly grind.