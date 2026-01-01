HeyGenfor Real Estate

Be the trusted face of your market, no camera required

Real estate depends on trust, and trust comes from being visible and present. Turn your face, voice, and local market expertise into videos your audience sees every week — all without a camera, crew, or editing skills.

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G2G2 #1 most realistic avatars
Smiling Black woman with crossed arms next to a screen showing a Greenwich Village street, market outlook for 2026, and a prompt for a July update.
13,500+

Agents

118M+

Videos created

177+

Languages & dialects

The letters 'kw' in black.COMPASS logo with the letter O stylized as a compass.Century 21 logoBlack and white RE/MAX logo.
Use cases

Every video format your market needs, featuring you

Listing spotlights, market updates, neighbourhood guides, and agent intros, built in and ready to go. Pick the format that fits, and HeyGen turns it into a finished video in your voice, ready to post.

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Market update

Build authority in your market with consistent video updates that position you as the trusted local expert.

Create your own video
Cinematic tour

Elevate luxury listings with cinematic, film-grade visuals that create emotional impact and help justify premium pricing.

Create your own video
Hosted walkthrough

Build instant trust with buyers by putting your face and voice on every single listing.

Create your own video
Listing spotlight

Get new listings online quickly with a punchy, avatar‑narrated video created from your existing photos.

Create your own video
Customer success stories

Trusted by real estate agents across the US

3 hrssaved on every filming session
2 hrsto produce a video of over 10 minutes

"Sitting in front of a camera in person doesn’t earn me a single rupee. Writing the scripts, presenting them and getting them out there — that’s where the money comes in."

Scott Henninger

Affiliate Broker

How it works

Three steps to a

video that is you

Step 1 - Record yourself

Step 1 - Record yourself

Spend 15 seconds in front of a camera. HeyGen captures your face, your voice, and your delivery. Any phone, any background.

Step 2 – Choose your format

Step 2 – Choose your format

Choose the video you need: market update, hosted home tour, or listing spotlight. We write the script for you, or you can paste your own.

Step 3 - Post it

Step 3 - Post it

Review the finished video, make any final tweaks, and share it with your audience. Properly formatted for Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

Consistent video without high production costs

In a video-first world, 75% of homeowners prefer to list with an agent who uses video. But the problem is not that video is technically difficult. It is that showing up consistently costs you time, budget, energy, and comfort on camera every single week.

The production barrier

No time, no crew, no equipment, and no editing skills. A single listing video can take up half your day.

The confidence barrier

Not wanting to be on camera every day, or getting burnt out doing it. You are an agent, not an actor.

The distribution barrier

Every platform needs its own version — Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and email. One video is not enough.

The trust barrier

AI slop erodes your credibility. When you want to build trust, fake-looking video is actually worse than having no video at all.

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Why HeyGen for Real Estate

Show up as the local expert you truly are

Grow your business by showing up as yourself. HeyGen for Real Estate is designed for the way agents actually work, so staying visible no longer clashes with getting the job done.

Be consistent in showing up

Real estate is about relationships. The best agents succeed because people already know them before they actually need them. Turn your face, voice, and local expertise into consistent video, so that showing up no longer has to compete with doing the work.

Designed for real estate

Start with the videos agents already create: listing spotlights, market updates, neighbourhood guides, and agent introductions. No blank screen, no generic template forced to fit your work, just the formats real estate already relies on.

HeyGen White Glove

With HeyGen White Glove, videos are created for you, end to end. Just message us and we work with you to plan, refine, and produce your videos. Post every week and become the face that buyers in your market recognise and trust. Available for U.S. users only.

It is you, not generic AI content

Your video should look and sound like you, because your reputation is at stake. Your face is your brand, and realism is what keeps that brand safe as you scale. Rated #1 Most Realistic Avatars by G2, so the agent your market sees is truly you.

Your identity, not generic AI content

Your presence, at scale

Your reputation is at stake with every post. Generic AI content that does not look or sound like you is worse than having no content at all. HeyGen for Real Estate is built around one standard: does it feel like you?

G2#1 most realistic avatars, rated by G2
Robotic, unnatural voice
Generic avatar, not actually you
Generic script, no localised context
Looks AI-generated
Damages trust if noticed

The videos your market is waiting to watch

Start with the formats agents already use. No blank canvas, no guesswork about what to post.

Market update

Stay top of mind, effortlessly

Keep your network informed and front of mind with a recurring avatar-led video that turns local market statistics into content you can send every week or month, without having to sit in front of a camera.

Stay top of mind, effortlessly

Be the agent your market never forgets

Show up as the local expert you already are, without the camera, the crew, or the weekly grind.

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