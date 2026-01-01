HeyGen for Real Estate

Be your market's trusted face, no camera needed
Real estate runs on trust, and trust comes from showing up. Turn your face, voice, and local expertise into video your market sees every week. All without a camera, crew, or editing skills.
Agents
Videos created
Languages & dialects
Every video format your market needs, starring you
Listing spotlights, market updates, neighborhood guides, and agent intros, built in and ready to go. Pick the format that fits, and HeyGen turns it into a finished video in your voice, ready to post.
Build authority in your market with consistent video updates that establish you as the trusted local expert.Create your own video
Elevate luxury listings with cinematic, film-grade visuals that create emotional impact and justify premium pricing.Create your own video
Build instant trust with buyers by putting your face and voice on every single listing.Create your own video
Get new listings online fast with a punchy, avatar-narrated video built from existing photos.Create your own video
Trusted by real estate agents across the U.S.
"Sitting in front of a camera physically doesn't make me a cent. Writing the scripts and presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in."
Scott Henninger
Affiliate Broker
Three steps to a
video that is you
Step 1 - Record yourself
Spend 15 seconds in front of a camera. HeyGen captures your face, your voice, and your delivery. Any phone, any background.
Step 2 - Pick your format
Choose the video you need: listing spotlight, market update, neighborhood guide, or agent intro. We write the script for you.
Step 3 - Post it
Review the finished video, make any tweaks, and share it with your market. Formatted for Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.
Consistent video without the production costs
In a video-first world, 75% of homeowners prefer to list with an agent who uses video. But the problem isn't that video is technically hard. It's that showing up consistently costs you time, budget, energy, and comfort on camera every single week.
The production barrier
No time, no crew, no equipment, and no editing skills. A single listing video can eat half your day.
The confidence barrier
Not wanting to be on camera every day, or burning out doing it. You're an agent, not an actor.
The distribution barrier
Every platform needs its own cut. Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and email. One video isn't enough.
The trust barrier
AI slop erodes your credibility. For building trust, fake-looking video is worse than no video.
Show up like the local expert you are
Grow your business by showing up as yourself. HeyGen for Real Estate is built for the way agents actually work, so being visible stops competing with doing the job.
Show up consistently
Real estate is about relationships. The best agents win because people already know them before they need them. Turn your face, voice, and local expertise into consistent video, so showing up stops competing with doing the job.
Built for real estate
Start from the videos agents already make: listing spotlights, market updates, neighborhood guides, and agent intros. No blank screen, no generic template bent to fit your work, just the formats real estate already runs on.
Your video concierge
With "Just Say Hey," our concierge service, a real human team works alongside you to plan, polish, and create your videos. Post consistently every week and become the face buyers in your market recognize and trust.
It is you, not AI slop
Your video should look and sound like you, because your reputation is on the line. Your face is your brand, and realism is what makes that brand safe to scale. Rated #1 Most Realistic Avatars by G2, so the agent your market sees is you.
Your presence, at scale
Your reputation is on the line in every post. Generic AI content that doesn't look or sound like you is worse than no content at all. HeyGen for Real Estate is built around one standard. Does it feel like you?
The videos your market is waiting to see
Start from the formats agents already make. No blank canvas, no guesswork about what to post.
Stay top of mind, effortlessly
Keep your sphere informed and top of mind with a recurring avatar-led video that turns local market stats into content you can send every week or month without sitting in front of a camera.
Be the agent your market remembers
Show up like the local expert you already are, without the camera, the crew, or the weekly grind.