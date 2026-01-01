HeyGen for Real Estate

With "Just Say Hey," our concierge service, a real human team works alongside you to plan, polish, and create your videos. Post consistently every week and become the face buyers in your market recognize and trust.

It is you, not AI slop

Your video should look and sound like you, because your reputation is on the line. Your face is your brand, and realism is what makes that brand safe to scale. Rated #1 Most Realistic Avatars by G2, so the agent your market sees is you.