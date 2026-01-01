Welcome to your AI video quick-start guide for real estate
Do you have listings to sell, a market to lead, and a personal brand to build? With HeyGen, you can instantly turn your face, voice, and local expertise into scalable, studio-quality video content in minutes, not weeks.
This guide will help you move from idea to published video, enhancing your presence, speed, and credibility in your market. You will learn how to create your first video, understand key best practices, and explore strategies to scale your impact across every listing, every channel, and every buyer community you serve.
Top use cases: how real estate professionals in India are using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than just a video tool. It is a presence engine for agents, brokers, and property managers who build their business on trust and strong visibility.
Market updates
- Jim McDonner: Increased output from 1–2 videos a week to 5 videos a week by building an AI-powered content system, and is now closing deals with relocation buyers in Memphis and California who discovered him through educational YouTube videos.
Cinematic home tour
- Craig Veroni: Grew his Instagram following 4x in 10 months and now reaches over 7,70,000 accounts every month by publishing 2 HeyGen Reels per day, built around cinematic avatar content.
Listing highlight
- Scott Henninger: Built his entire real estate business around a YouTube channel powered by HeyGen avatars, closing 25 to 30 transactions a year from video-generated leads.
The current landscape of real estate marketing
That gap is the opportunity. (NAR 2025 Technology Survey)
Video is no longer optional. It is the foundation of how buyers research, choose, and trust the agent they contact first.
The challenge
- Traditional video production costs $500 to $2,000 or more per listing, which becomes unsustainable when you have multiple listings.
- Most agents mention time and cost as their main obstacles to creating video content consistently.
- Multilingual markets need translated content that most agents cannot produce cost-effectively.
- 46% of REALTORS are already using AI-generated content. 32% have not started yet. That gap is the opportunity (NAR 2025 Technology Report).
What AI video makes possible
- Speed.Scott Henninger went from a multi-camera living room set-up to a finished video in less than two hours.
- Cost savings.Replace a $2,000 videographer workflow with a HeyGen subscription for under $50 a month.
- Scale.Batch-produce content across multiple listings, markets, or languages at the same time.
- Consistency. Maintain a steady video presence on every channel without feeling burnt out.
- Localisation. Serve Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and other buyer communities in their native language with a single click.
Creating your first AI video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? This section will walk you through each step to help you make high-quality videos quickly.
Before you click "Create", be clear about your goal. Ask yourself:
- Goal: What do you want this video to achieve? For example: generate buyer enquiries, build brand awareness in your network, nurture past clients, win a listing presentation.
- Audience: Whom are you speaking to? Examples: first-time home buyers, move-up sellers, investor clients, a multilingual community.
- Distribution: Where will this video be shared? Examples: Instagram Reels, your listing page, email newsletter, YouTube.
- Hook: What will catch attention in the first few seconds?
Expert tip
Need a second opinion? Ask ChatGPT or Claude:
"I’m creating a real estate video for [property type/market]. My goal is [goal]. My audience is [audience]. My hook is [hook]. Could you suggest ways to make it more compelling?"
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
For solo real estate agents, your brand is your identity. Buyers and sellers choose agents they trust, and your AI avatar is how you appear consistently in every video without having to film each time.
Before you create your first video, set up two things:
- Your digital twin. This is your most important asset in HeyGen. A 15-second recording is all it takes to create an avatar that looks and sounds exactly like you. You can skip ahead to Step 2 to do this first if you prefer.
- Your Brand Kit. Add your brokerage colours, logo, and fonts so every video is automatically on-brand. Paste your brokerage website URL to auto-import your brand style, or upload assets manually.
Pro tip
Your digital twin is your brand. The more natural and expressive your recording is, the more your avatar will reflect your real personality on screen.
Step 2: Choose the right AI avatar
Your avatar is your on-screen presence. Create a custom avatar that suits your brand, or, for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s lifelike avatar feature!
In real estate, trust is the key factor that helps you win listings. Avatar V, trained on a 15-second video of you, delivers the most realistic, full-body digital twin and is the ideal choice for agents building a strong personal brand. Avatar IV works very well for photo-based looks or non-human characters and is the default engine.
Note: HeyGen also offers ready-made public avatars, if you would like to get started before your digital twin is ready.
Avatar Type
You Will Need
You Will Get
Best Suited For
15-second video recording
A lifelike avatar that captures your specific motion, gestures, and expressions. Powered by Avatar V for full upper-body, cinematic-quality performance.
Agents who want their real face and presence in every video. The most authentic option for personal branding.
1 photo
A realistic avatar created from a still image, with AI-generated movement and lip sync. Powered by Avatar IV.
Agents who don't have video footage available or want a quick starting point.
Stock avatar
No recording required
A ready-made avatar from HeyGen's library, available in a wide range of styles and languages.
Agents who want to get started straightaway without creating a custom avatar.
Generated avatar
Text prompt
A fully AI-generated avatar with custom appearance, movement, voice and lip sync.
Branded mascots, fictional personas, or non-human characters.
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s generating looks feature to change your avatar's pose, surroundings, or attire using just a text prompt. Place yourself at a luxury property, a neighbourhood landmark, or your brokerage office without even leaving your desk.
Best practices: make the perfect digital twin
Quality in equals quality out. The better your photos, videos, and prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be. Whatever's in your training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best practices
15-second video
Record on a smartphone in cinematic mode or 4K. Use a simple background with natural light. Be expressive: the energy you put in is the energy you get out. Avoid covering your face or wearing large accessories.
1 photo
A professional headshot or portrait of only you, well-lit and high resolution. Please avoid sunglasses, caps or hats, filters, or any other people in the frame.
Real estate-specific tip
Record your training video in the attire you want to be associated with your brand, whether that is business formal or business casual. Your avatar will reflect that look in every video you generate.
Best practices: creating high quality custom AI voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes a custom voice clone that sounds exactly like you is the more powerful option for building trust with real estate clients.
Custom voice type
Creation method
Best suited for
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avataror
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds exactly like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Completely AI-generated voice based on your prompt.
A consistent branded voice that isn't yours, for team or brokerage-wide content
External AI voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
Higher fine-tune control
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" away from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for greater versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to explore this in more depth?
→ Comprehensive guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best practices: prompt like an expert
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it for
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Best practices for prompting
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion), the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include context & intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo, a social media ad, or a tutorial? The more context you provide, the better the result can be tailored.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to understand each type in more depth and get the maximum value from your prompts!
Step 3: Choose your starting point
When you open HeyGen as a real estate agent, your homepage displays four video formats created specifically for your work. Each one is a shortcut to a finished, publish-ready video.
Format
What it creates
When to use it
Market Update
A professional avatar-led video sharing local market statistics and insights with your network
Weekly or monthly market update for email, Instagram, or YouTube
Cinematic Home Tour
A film-quality property showcase using Avatar Shots and Seedance 2 to create cinematic, production-grade scenes
Luxury listings or any property where high visual quality is the main selling point
Hosted Home Tour
A walkthrough-style video with your avatar as the on-screen host, explaining the property features
Standard listing videos where you want your personal presence front and centre
Listing Spotlight
A concise, avatar-narrated listing overview with property photos and b-roll, ideal for social media and MLS pages
Quick listing content ready before the first viewing
Using Video Agent
Not keen on any of the four formats above? You can also use Video Agent to describe what you want in simple language. Type your listing details, target audience, or video topic and HeyGen will automatically generate a complete draft (script, avatar, visuals, and voiceover).
Because real estate videos require precision (the right price, address, neighbourhood details, and CTA), always take the draft into AI Studio before publishing. In AI Studio you can review and edit the script line by line, swap b-roll, adjust captions, and fine-tune every detail before export.
For tips on prompts and ideas for a more creative workflow, have a look at the Video Agent prompting guide.
Want to explore in more depth? Learn how to use Video Agent with step-by-step guidance in HeyGen Academy.
Why it is ideal for you
Task
Script writing
Visuals
Narration
Editing
Subtitles
Video Agent takes care of it for you
Turns your topic or prompt into a clear, compelling narrative
Automatically selects stock footage or images to match your tone and theme
Adds natural, emotion-aware voiceovers in 175+ languages
Automatically manages pacing, transitions, and timing
Generates accurate captions for better clarity and accessibility
Pro tip: Treat prompts like your creative brief. The clearer your idea, the smarter the Agent becomes. Use specific prompts like:
- “Create a 90-second explainer video on building a personal brand using digital avatars.”
- “Summarise my latest newsletter into a 1-minute TikTok script.”
- “Create a product launch video with lively pacing and an energetic tone.”
Think of prompts as conversations with your editor; the more detail you provide, the better your results will be.
Pro tips for cinematic results
- Craft a clear brief. Think of your prompt as your creative direction, including tone, format, and goal.“Create a 90-second explainer on building a personal brand with digital avatars.”
- Use strong visuals. Upload your own product clips or B-roll for a personalised touch.
- Iterate quickly.Preview, adjust, and regenerate — the Agent learns from your feedback.
- Go global. Localize instantly using multilingual voice support.
- Add your avatar. Combine Video Agent with your HeyGen avatar for a cohesive brand.
Shortcut: Use Video Agent for your first draft, then refine or customise in AI Studio (Step 5). It’s the fastest way to turn raw knowledge into polished, publish-ready video.
Want to explore in more depth?
→ Explore these next:
Best practices: fine-tune your video in AI Studio
Want more control over what Video Agent has generated? Bring it into AI Studio. Here, you can review and refine every detail before your video goes live.
In AI Studio, you can:
- Edit the script line by line. Check that the property address, price, neighbourhood name, and any key details are accurate.
- Swap or generate b-roll. Replace any scene with a property photo, stock footage, or AI-generated b-roll from a text prompt.
- Adjust captions and text overlays. Ensure the on-screen text matches your brand style and is easy to read.
- Fine-tune your avatar's delivery. Use Voice Director to adjust tone and pacing, or Pauses and Pronunciation to correct any names or addresses that sound off.
You can also write or edit scripts from scratch using HeyGen's built-in AI Script Writer (type "/" in the script panel to open Quick Commands and select Script Writer), or draft them outside HeyGen with ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini and paste them in.
If you are writing or refining a script with AI, these steps will help you get a strong result quickly:
- Step 1: Start with a clear prompt. Tell the AI what kind of video you are making (listing video, market update, buyer guide), who it is for, the objective, and the tone.
- Step 2: Add your key details. Include the property address, key features, price, neighborhood, days on market, or whatever data points are central.
- Step 3: Ask for the right structure. Make sure the script sounds natural when spoken, is easy to read, and feels conversational, rather than being written like a formal listing description.
- Step 4: Review and refine. Preview the video, then edit the script directly in the timeline. Refine it based on what you see and hear.
Sample revision prompts:
- "Make this sound more confident and exciting."
- "Add a more powerful opening hook."
- "Simplify the conclusion and make the CTA more action-oriented."
- "Give me a 30-second version focusing on the top 3 features."
Pro tip:
Use AI as your co-writer, not as a replacement. The best scripts combine your local expertise with AI's speed. You bring the insight, and the AI brings the polish.
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now it is time to bring your video to life inside HeyGen's AI Studio. Design your video with clarity and a smooth flow in mind.
- Design your scenes in just a few minutes using the Brand Kit or the templates you set up in Step 1.
- Strengthen your message with on-screen text, such as price, address, or a CTA, and set them to appear with animation.
- Browse HeyGen's stock media library for high-quality b-roll, or generate cinematic b-roll from a text prompt using AI video models built directly into AI Studio.
- Use Avatar Shots to place your avatar in cinematic, film-quality scenes, ideal for premium listing videos or luxury brand content.
- Use premium scene transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customise captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Use Auto Edit to automatically remove filler words, pauses, or unwanted takes from any footage you import.
Expert tip
For listing videos, try layering your avatar introduction over a property photo or AI-generated exterior b-roll as the background scene. This gives buyers an immediate visual anchor even before they have seen the photos on the MLS. For multilingual content, use the multilingual player to bundle all translated versions into a single share link with a dropdown selector.
Want to dive deeper? HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all editing features
Best practices: adjust pronunciation, emotions, and intonations
Do you need your avatar to sound exactly right? Real estate scripts often include street names, neighbourhood names, and local landmarks that AI may mispronounce. HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery.
Feature
How it works
Best for
Pauses and pronunciation
Add pauses and fine-tune pronunciation directly in the script panel
Getting street names, neighbourhood names, and community names correct
Voice mirroring
Upload or record audio with your preferred tone and pacing; any avatar will deliver it in their own voice
Matching the exact energy you would use in a listing presentation or buyer consultation
Voice director
Shape emotion and tone with just a click
Dialling up warmth and excitement for a new listing, or calm reassurance for a buyer’s guide
Custom voice clone emotions
Upload additional recordings with different emotional tones for your clone
Extending the capabilities of your personal voice clone
Want to see how it works in real life?
Strategies to scale your communication impact
Whether you are expanding your network, testing what actually converts, or reaching new buyer communities, these advanced tools help real estate professionals scale with precision.
Optimise and iterate like a pro
Create multiple versions of your listing hook, CTA, or intro and compare results.
- Duplicate scenes to experiment with different property highlights or viewing angles.
- Swap avatars or voices to see which tone home buyers respond to.
- Track watch time, clicks, and enquiry rates so you can continue with what actually works.
Go global with translation
Learn how to translate and localise your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, with no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customising how certain words are handled, such as brokerage name pronunciation or neighbourhood names.
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Publish using the multilingual player. It gives you a single share link with a language dropdown for every rendered translation in the folder.
Expert tip
Create your listing video once in English, then generate Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese versions within minutes. Post all three with a single caption: "Interested? Watch in your preferred language below."
Personalise at scale
Add a personal touch to your buyer follow-ups, seller outreach, or sphere campaigns with personalised videos. By using dynamic elements, such as the recipient's name, neighbourhood, or price range, you create a unique and more engaging experience for each contact.
Pair it with your CRM integrations on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, and Clay for a fully automated video outreach workflow, and use Batch Mode to produce hundreds of personalized videos at once from a spreadsheet.
Make concepts visual
Turn abstract ideas into clear, memorable visuals that stay with your audience.
- Motion designer creates animated titles, diagrams, and social hooks from prompts. Ideal for explaining processes, frameworks, and definitions (uses generative credits).
- Stock media + screens: Reinforce learning with examples, B‑roll, or slide overlays.
Turn one video into eight content pieces
Most real estate creators do not just need more ideas. They need better systems. Once you put the right system in place, staying consistent becomes much easier.
The most powerful workflow in real estate content right now is not about filming more. It is about getting more value from every video you have already created. Here is how to turn one listing walkthrough into eight pieces of content inside HeyGen, without recording again.
Step 1: Extract shorts with AI clipping
Upload your source video to AI Clipping. It automatically analyses your footage and identifies the strongest standalone moments, so you do not need to manually scrub through a timeline. Choose your clip length (under 30 seconds, 30 to 60 seconds, or longer), output format (vertical, landscape, or square), and captions. One listing walkthrough can become 3 to 5 ready-to-post short videos.
Step 2: Create hook variations with Avatar V / Avatar Shots
If one of your shorts is performing well but you want to test a different opening, you don’t need to re-record. Use Avatar V or Avatar Shots to generate a new hook version of the same clip. Voice Director lets you fix specific words or sentences without rebuilding the whole thing.
Step 3: Translate your strongest video clip
Take your best-performing short and run it through Translate Videos. Select Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, or any of the 175+ available languages. Your avatar delivers the content naturally in the target language – no re-recording, no dubbing, no translator needed. One video can now reach an entirely new set of potential buyers.
Step 4: Create a standalone AI avatar video from the transcript
Your video transcript is already full of content. Go to Projects, open your video, and click Transcript to view the full text. Pick a strong line or section, paste it into Avatar Shots with your Avatar V twin, and generate a new standalone video. Same expertise, a fresh angle, and no camera needed.
Step 5: Turn the transcript into social media posts
Pick a useful section from the transcript, polish the wording a bit, and publish it as a LinkedIn post, an X post, an email newsletter, or a market insight caption. Your original video is now generating content well beyond the video format itself.
1 listing walkthrough becomes 1 long-form video + 3 shorts + 1 hook variation + 1 translated clip + 1 AI avatar video + 1 social post = 8 pieces of content
And that is nowhere near the limit. The goal is not to create more content by working harder. It is to build a system that multiplies the value of every video you already make.
Watch the complete workflow: Turn a single real estate listing into 8 pieces of content with HeyGen
Use case #1: Market updates
Perfect for:
Agents building a sphere of influence, team leaders staying top of mind with past clients, and brokerages positioning their brand as the local market authority.
The opportunity
The agents who earn referrals are the ones who stay top of mind between transactions. A weekly or monthly market update video is the most high-leverage way to do that. Most agents summarise market data in a PDF or a long caption. A 90-second video of your avatar delivering the same insights creates a fundamentally different level of connection, and it works on every major platform.
Key features:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V to share updates in your own persona
- PPT/PDF to Video to automatically convert your existing market data slides
- AI Clipping to pick out the most shareable moments for social clips
- Video podcast to generate a multi-avatar market discussion from your data report
- Translate videos so you can publish in multiple languages for multilingual farming areas
- Batch Mode to produce neighbourhood-specific versions of the same update template with different variables
Customer story
After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Jim McDonner moved into real estate and soon found himself competing with over 4,000 licensed agents in Northwest Arkansas, one of the country’s fastest-growing markets, where around 40 new residents were arriving every day.
Before HeyGen, creating a single video could consume most of a day. Even after hiring a professional videographer to produce a series of 12 videos, he was only publishing one or two a week and often skipping weeks entirely.
"It was not very consistent. It is no surprise that my channel did not get any traction." Jim McDonner
After completing an AI certification course, Jim created a workflow that is now almost fully automated. He uses Manus to research market trends, ChatGPT to draft scripts, Gamma to develop buyer and relocation guides, and HeyGen's Video Agent to produce polished videos using his brand assets.
"I can spend three, four hours at most on a Monday morning and create an entire week's worth of videos and schedule them in advance." Jim McDonner
His educational approach has steadily shifted his audience toward buyers aged 25 to 45. One educational listing campaign helped sell a $650,000 property in just seven days. Another video attracted relocation buyers from Memphis, and a campaign targeting California generated inquiries from buyers planning to move to Northwest Arkansas.
"I wouldn't have reached anywhere near the audience that I've reached." Jim McDonner
Read the complete story: How Jim McDonner uses HeyGen to stand out in a rapidly growing real estate market
5 videos per week, up from 1 to 2 | 3 to 4 hours to create a full week of content | 1,000+ YouTube subscribers
Use case #2: Cinematic home tour
Perfect for:
Agents listing premium or luxury properties, brokerages building a high-production brand, and any agent who wants their content to stand out visually in a crowded social feed.
The opportunity
Most listing videos are shot on a phone or outsourced to a videographer for hundreds of dollars per shoot. A cinematic home tour with HeyGen offers film-quality production at a fraction of the cost and time, using Seedance 2-powered Avatar Shots to place your avatar in visually striking scenes that reflect the property's character.
The result looks like a proper production. The process takes minutes.
Best practices:
- Match the scene to the property.Use Generating Looks to brief Avatar Shots on the property style: modern and minimal, warm and traditional, coastal, urban. The backdrop should feel like the home.
- Pair avatar narration with property footage. Layer your Avatar Shot over actual listing photos or AI-generated exterior b-roll to ground buyers in the real property before the cinematic elements take over.
- Use picture-in-picture for narration. Keep your avatar visible as a picture-in-picture narrator while property visuals play in the background. It maintains your personal presence without dominating the frame.
- Keep it premium. Cinematic home tours are not the place for text-heavy overlays or fast cuts. Let the visuals breathe. Use slow transitions and clean captions.
- Lead with the lifestyle. Open with the feeling of the property before the specs: the light, the space, the neighborhood energy. Buyers decide emotionally first.
Top features:
- Avatar Shots (Seedance 2): film-quality avatar scenes generated from a text prompt, the key tool for producing cinematic home tours
- Generating Looks: match your avatar's backdrop and setting to the property's character with a text prompt
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt (Sora 2 / Veo 3.1) directly in AI Studio
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin as the on-screen presenter
- Picture-in-picture layout: keep your avatar present as a narrator while property visuals fill the frame
- Auto Edit: tidy up any recorded walkthrough footage before layering it with avatar narration
- Translate Videos: produce the cinematic tour in multiple languages for international or multilingual buyer audiences
Expert tip
For a luxury property, generate 3 to 4 different Avatar Shots that match the home's aesthetic (interior warmth, exterior architecture, neighborhood lifestyle), and use them as scene transitions between narrated highlights. It gives the video a full production feel without a crew.
Customer story
Craig Veroni is a real estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, covering North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and the city itself. Before real estate, he spent more than a decade as a professional film and television actor, and video had always been at the center of his business.
After a fire and flood forced his family out of their home for nearly a year, his video production came to a complete halt.
"We had been out of our house for about nine months. I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have gear." Craig Veroni
When he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow new social channels with AI avatars, he was sceptical. Over three days in a small training group, he built his digital twin, refined his workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.
"I was really worried because I'm known for my video work. I thought people were going to dislike this." Craig Veroni
The twin worked because it was built from his own high-quality footage, trained on the library of videos he had already filmed, capturing his real looks and mannerisms. He paired it with professionally recorded voice models and upgrades every time a better avatar model ships.
He went from creating one video a week to posting two Reels a day. Within the first week, every post performed better than anything he had made himself. On three different occasions, complete strangers stopped him in public to tell him they were subscribers.
"The connection was working." Craig Veroni
Read the full story: How Craig Veroni scaled his real estate marketing with HeyGen
4x Instagram followers in 10 months | 2 Reels published per day with HeyGen | 7,70,000+ accounts reached every month
Use case #3: Listing highlight
Perfect for:
Individual agents, team leads, listing coordinators, and brokerage marketing teams.
The opportunity
Video listings generate up to 403% more inquiries than photo-only listings, but most agents produce zero video because of cost and time. A listing spotlight with HeyGen delivers a professional, avatar-narrated overview in under 10 minutes, ready before the first showing.
The format: your digital twin narrates the listing as a picture-in-picture presenter, with property photos, text callouts, and AI-generated b-roll filling the frame behind them. Buyers get a personal introduction from you and a visual anchor of the property in a single video.
Best practices:
- Create before the first showing.Have your listing spotlight live before you post to the MLS — buyers doing pre-market research will find it immediately.
- Lead with lifestyle, not specs. Buyers can read the spec sheet. Tell the story: the morning light in the kitchen, the walk to the coffee shop, the neighborhood vibe.
- Use picture-in-picture narration. Keep your avatar visible in the corner as a narrator while property photos and b-roll play in the background. It personalises the video without blocking the visuals.
- Keep it under 90 seconds. Save longer formats for luxury properties. 60 to 90 seconds is the sweet spot for most listings.
- Generate multilingual versions immediately. If your market has a significant Spanish-speaking or other-language buyer community, translate the spotlight as soon as you publish the English version.
Top features:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin presents the listing narration as you
- Picture-in-picture layout: your avatar as narrator over property photos and b-roll
- Generating Looks: place your avatar against a backdrop that matches the property's style
- Generative B-roll: create cinematic visuals related to the property from a text prompt
- Translate Videos: one listing spotlight, 175+ language versions
- Captions: crucial for silent autoplay on social media and listing platforms
Expert tip
Script structure that works: Hook (something surprising or vivid, 10 seconds), Property highlights (3 to 4 features led with lifestyle benefit, 40 seconds), Neighborhood (walkability, schools, amenities, 20 seconds), CTA (one clear next step, 10 seconds).
Customer story
Scott Henninger has helped buyers relocate to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia for nearly two decades. Today, his YouTube channel is the engine behind his entire business: 85 to 90 percent of his clients find him through educational videos about moving to the region.
Before HeyGen, every video required Scott to turn his living room into a temporary studio: multiple cameras, a DSLR with a teleprompter, and carefully managed lighting. Because everything had to be set up and taken down each time, there were times when he went for months without publishing.
"Anytime I start posting videos again, business takes off." Scott Henninger
After switching to HeyGen, Scott now records his audio, uploads it into HeyGen to generate his avatar video, and finishes the project in Final Cut Pro with graphics, b-roll, and titles.
"From the time I record one, I can have it out in an hour and a half or two hours if I want to." Scott Henninger
Since adopting HeyGen, Scott's videos have received around 20,000 views. Only one viewer has ever suggested that the videos might be AI-generated. Today, he closes 25 to 30 transactions a year, with almost all of those clients finding him on YouTube before they even schedule a call.
"Sitting in front of a camera physically doesn't make me a cent. Writing the scripts and presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in." Scott Henninger
Read the full story: How Scott Henninger uses HeyGen to turn video into a real estate growth engine
3 hours saved per filming session | 2 hours to produce a 10 to 15-minute YouTube video | 25+ homes sold annually through YouTube-generated leads