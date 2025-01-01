How to create an Avatar using photos

In this lesson, you’ll learn how to create a custom avatar using your own photos. This is a fast and simple way to bring your digital twin to life, no video recording or equipment setup required.

Start from the Avatars page

From your HeyGen dashboard, click Avatars in the left navigation. Select Create New Avatar, then choose Start with Photo.

Upload your photos

Upload recent, high-quality photos that clearly show only you. For best results, include a mix of close-up and full-body images, captured from different angles and with varied expressions such as smiling, neutral, or serious. Use photos that accurately represent how you look today.

Photo Avatars must be created from human-like faces with realistic facial features and proportions. If your image is a cartoon or illustration, Avatar IV is the better option.

Create or add to an avatar

After uploading your photos, choose whether you want to add them to an existing Look or create a brand-new avatar. If you’re creating a new avatar, enter a name, select age, gender, and ethnicity, review the terms, and click Continue.

Choose a voice

Next, select a voice for your avatar. You can choose from the HeyGen Voice Library, use one of your custom voices, or design a new voice.

Once selected, HeyGen will begin generating your avatar.

Manage your avatar

When generation is complete, your Photo Avatar will appear in your Avatars list. From there, you can add new Looks, edit existing ones, or rename the avatar at any time.

If you ever need to remove it, click the three-dot menu on the avatar and select Delete.