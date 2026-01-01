For nearly two decades, Scott Henninger has helped buyers relocate to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Today, his YouTube channel has become the engine behind that business, with 85 to 90 percent of his clients discovering him through educational videos about moving to the region.
Scott creates long-form content covering topics such as the pros and cons of living in Tennessee, comparisons between states, and detailed guides to local communities. These videos attract buyers from across the country, helping them make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives with confidence.
"Trust is everything," Scott said. "It's usually the biggest financial decision of their lives."
As video became increasingly important to his business, producing it became increasingly difficult. Setting up cameras, lights, teleprompters, and recording equipment before every shoot turned content creation into an hours-long process that often delayed production.
But with HeyGen, instead of building a studio every time he wanted to film, he could simply record his audio, generate a realistic AI version of himself, and focus his time on creating content that helps buyers make informed decisions.
Spending less time filming and more time selling
Before HeyGen, every video required Scott to transform his living room into a temporary studio.
"I'd have a couple of cameras on either side. I'd have my DSLR with a teleprompter," he said. "I'd try to record three to four videos while I had things set up."
While the workflow produced high-quality content, it came at a cost. "It's just the hassle of setting the studio up," Scott said.
Recording often meant multiple takes, careful lighting management, and ensuring the house stayed quiet throughout filming. Because everything had to be assembled and taken down each time, Scott sometimes went months without publishing new videos.
That inconsistency directly affected his business. "Anytime I start posting videos again, business takes off," he said.
Scott knew there had to be a faster way to create content without sacrificing the trust his audience expected.
Creating realistic AI videos that build buyer confidence
After researching AI video tools, Scott chose HeyGen because it produced the most realistic results. "I couldn't find a good generator for my videos," he said. "It's got to look like me."
His production workflow is now dramatically simpler. Scott uses Claude to research topics, generate ideas, and draft scripts before recording his own narration. He then uploads the audio into HeyGen to generate his avatar video and finishes the project in Final Cut Pro with graphics, B-roll, and titles.
"From the time I record one, I can have it out in an hour and a half or two hours if I want to," Scott said.
For him, the biggest improvement isn't editing faster. It's eliminating the need to set up cameras, lighting, and a home studio every time he wants to film.
"It saves me a good two or three hours and gives me a lot more flexibility," he said.
Realism was equally important. Since most clients watch several videos before ever reaching out, maintaining authenticity was essential.
"They usually watch a minimum of five of the videos," Scott said. "The people that reach out to me feel like they know me, and they feel like they like me."
Although he initially worried viewers would notice the AI, those concerns quickly disappeared.
Since adopting HeyGen, his videos have accumulated roughly 20,000 views, yet only one person has suggested they might be AI-generated.
"I've had one comment that someone suggested there was AI involved, but I don't think anybody notices," Scott said. Even his own mother still believes he filmed the videos traditionally. "My mom still doesn't know they're AI-generated."
Turning consistent content into real estate growth
With production no longer standing in the way, Scott now aims to publish a new YouTube video every week, helping him maintain the consistency that fuels his business.
Today, he closes 25 to 30 transactions a year, with nearly all of those clients discovering him through YouTube before scheduling a call.
HeyGen has given Scott the flexibility to keep creating regardless of what's happening in his day. After a minor surgery, he was still able to produce videos because, as he put it, "It didn't keep me from using the mic."
For Scott, the biggest benefit isn't replacing video creation. It's eliminating the production work that doesn't generate business.
"Sitting in front of a camera physically doesn't make me a cent," he said. "Writing the scripts and presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in."
Instead of spending hours setting up cameras and lighting, Scott now uses that time to follow up with leads, improve his business, or simply spend more time with his family.
"It helps me buy back some of my time without any loss of effectiveness," Scott said. "It lets me do more of the activities that I need to do to generate business without taking as much time as it used to."