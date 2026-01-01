For nearly two decades, Scott Henninger has helped buyers relocate to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Today, his YouTube channel has become the engine behind that business, with 85 to 90 percent of his clients discovering him through educational videos about moving to the region.

Scott creates long-form content covering topics such as the pros and cons of living in Tennessee, comparisons between states, and detailed guides to local communities. These videos attract buyers from across the country, helping them make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives with confidence.

"Trust is everything," Scott said. "It's usually the biggest financial decision of their lives."

As video became increasingly important to his business, producing it became increasingly difficult. Setting up cameras, lights, teleprompters, and recording equipment before every shoot turned content creation into an hours-long process that often delayed production.

But with HeyGen, instead of building a studio every time he wanted to film, he could simply record his audio, generate a realistic AI version of himself, and focus his time on creating content that helps buyers make informed decisions.

Spending less time filming and more time selling

Before HeyGen, every video required Scott to transform his living room into a temporary studio.

"I'd have a couple of cameras on either side. I'd have my DSLR with a teleprompter," he said. "I'd try to record three to four videos while I had things set up."

While the workflow produced high-quality content, it came at a cost. "It's just the hassle of setting the studio up," Scott said.

Recording often meant multiple takes, careful lighting management, and ensuring the house stayed quiet throughout filming. Because everything had to be assembled and taken down each time, Scott sometimes went months without publishing new videos.

That inconsistency directly affected his business. "Anytime I start posting videos again, business takes off," he said.

Scott knew there had to be a faster way to create content without sacrificing the trust his audience expected.

Creating realistic AI videos that build buyer confidence

After researching AI video tools, Scott chose HeyGen because it produced the most realistic results. "I couldn't find a good generator for my videos," he said. "It's got to look like me."