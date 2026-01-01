Explore the Geniverse
The Geniverse comes to life through our online communities, meetups, ambassador programme, and how-to resources that help you learn, connect, and grow.
academy
HeyGen Academy shows you how to create professional AI videos in just a few minutes through simple, hands-on tutorials, right inside HeyGen. Get overviews and learn about specific products and features.
ambassadors
A selective, application-based programme for standout entrepreneurs, marketers, educators, and knowledge-based creators to become leaders in the future of AI-powered video creation.
meet-ups
Meetups are where creative professionals, business owners, technologists, marketers, and AI enthusiasts come together in person to share, learn, and get inspired about AI video use cases.
Upcoming webinars and events
Join HeyGen webinars and events to get started with HeyGen, explore the latest product updates, and hear from guest speakers as they share their AI video workflows and insights.
The Geniverse, in numbers
Powered by a rapidly expanding global footprint, the Geniverse brings together millions of users from virtually every country in the world through events, meetups, and shared experiences.
I’m still absolutely amazed. I’ve never seen anything like that in Cabo. The cloning demo showed me I don’t have to spend my whole life making content anymore. This could genuinely change everything for me.