HeyGen Meetups
Welcome to the heart of the HeyGen Geniverse! Community meetups are hosted by community members so that everyone can explore the magic of HeyGen together.
Upcoming events
Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, there is something for everyone. Do not miss the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community!
Why should you join a community meet-up?
Local connections
Meet other HeyGen users in your city and start building your professional network.
Live demos and workshops
Discover how others are using HeyGen to create impressive avatars and innovative use cases.
Inspiration and collaboration
Explore fresh ideas and possible collaborations with other creative professionals.
Want to host a community event?
We are always looking for passionate community members to bring HeyGen meetups to life in their local cities or virtually. If you are excited about HeyGen and enjoy bringing people together, we would be happy to hear from you!