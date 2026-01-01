HeyGen Meetups

Welcome to the heart of the HeyGen Geniverse! Community meetups are hosted by community members so that everyone can explore the magic of HeyGen together.

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Upcoming events

Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, there is something for everyone. Do not miss the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community!

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Why should you join a community meet-up?

Local connections

Local connections

Meet other HeyGen users in your city and start building your professional network.

Live demos and workshops

Live demos and workshops

Discover how others are using HeyGen to create impressive avatars and innovative use cases.

Inspiration and collaboration

Inspiration and collaboration

Explore fresh ideas and possible collaborations with other creative professionals.

Upcoming webinars and events

Join HeyGen webinars and events to get started with HeyGen, explore the latest product updates, and hear from guest speakers as they share their AI video workflows and insights.

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Want to host a community event?

We are always looking for passionate community members to bring HeyGen meetups to life in their local cities or virtually. If you are excited about HeyGen and enjoy bringing people together, we would be happy to hear from you!

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