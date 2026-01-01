HeyGen Ambassador Programme
The HeyGen Ambassador programme is a selective, application-based opportunity for standout entrepreneurs, marketers, educators, and knowledge-based creators to become leaders in the future of AI-powered video creation.
Programme overview
We are inviting a select group of visionaries to become Ambassadors. You will be part of a circle of creative innovators reimagining how the world communicates. You will build community, spark ideas, and help shape what comes next.
This is a rolling application. We'll review submissions on an ongoing basis and get back to you within 4-6 weeks.
What you will do
Host inspiring, real-world gatherings
From AI video workshops to social networking events, bring together innovators in your community to explore the future of visual storytelling.
Champion HeyGen within your professional network
Help your colleagues, teams, and organisations discover practical ways to integrate AI video into their business, educational, and creative workflows.
Lead dynamic local or virtual communities
Create local communities of creators, technologists, and storytellers who are keen to explore AI video together through regular meetups, online forums, or collaborative projects.
Create and share innovative content
Use HeyGen’s latest features to showcase what is possible and inspire others to innovate, while sharing your feedback with the HeyGen product team.
Being an ambassador has given me not just new creative tools, but also a platform to empower others and show how AI can make storytelling, education, and entrepreneurship more accessible for everyone.
Benefits
Professional recognition
Gain professional recognition with an official Ambassador badge that you can proudly share on social media.
Leadership experience
Career-enhancing leadership experience in AI video creation and community building.
Grants for sponsorship
Apply for grants to support your AI video workshops and events.
HeyGen credits
Receive complimentary HeyGen generative credits to create more videos.
Exclusive membership
Exclusive membership in a private Ambassador community for networking and ongoing support.
Opportunities to get featured
Opportunities to be featured in HeyGen across blogs, social media, and email newsletters.
Speaking engagements
Invitations to attend or speak at exclusive HeyGen events, both online and in person.
Direct access to the HeyGen team
Get direct access to the HeyGen team
Share your feedback on the product
Opportunities to share user feedback on products and features.
Apply now
We’re curating a small, high-impact group of Ambassadors. If you are ready to become a leader in the AI video creation space, apply today. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, usually within 4 weeks of submission.