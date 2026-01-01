HeyGen Ambassador Programme

The HeyGen Ambassador programme is a selective, application-based opportunity for standout entrepreneurs, marketers, educators, and knowledge-based creators to become leaders in the future of AI-powered video creation.

Apply now
hero image

Programme overview

We are inviting a select group of visionaries to become Ambassadors. You will be part of a circle of creative innovators reimagining how the world communicates. You will build community, spark ideas, and help shape what comes next.

This is a rolling application. We'll review submissions on an ongoing basis and get back to you within 4-6 weeks.

What you will do

Host inspiring, real-world gatherings

From AI video workshops to social networking events, bring together innovators in your community to explore the future of visual storytelling.

Champion HeyGen within your professional network

Help your colleagues, teams, and organisations discover practical ways to integrate AI video into their business, educational, and creative workflows.

What you will do

Lead dynamic local or virtual communities

Create local communities of creators, technologists, and storytellers who are keen to explore AI video together through regular meetups, online forums, or collaborative projects.

Create and share innovative content

Use HeyGen’s latest features to showcase what is possible and inspire others to innovate, while sharing your feedback with the HeyGen product team.

Being an ambassador has given me not just new creative tools, but also a platform to empower others and show how AI can make storytelling, education, and entrepreneurship more accessible for everyone.
Jacinta Kamemba, HeyGen Ambassador

Benefits

Professional recognition

Gain professional recognition with an official Ambassador badge that you can proudly share on social media.

Leadership experience

Career-enhancing leadership experience in AI video creation and community building.

Grants for sponsorship

Apply for grants to support your AI video workshops and events.

HeyGen credits 

Receive complimentary HeyGen generative credits to create more videos.

Exclusive membership

Exclusive membership in a private Ambassador community for networking and ongoing support.

Opportunities to get featured

Opportunities to be featured in HeyGen across blogs, social media, and email newsletters.

Speaking engagements

Invitations to attend or speak at exclusive HeyGen events, both online and in person.

Direct access to the HeyGen team

Get direct access to the HeyGen team

Share your feedback on the product

Opportunities to share user feedback on products and features.

Apply now

We’re curating a small, high-impact group of Ambassadors. If you are ready to become a leader in the AI video creation space, apply today. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, usually within 4 weeks of submission.

Apply now