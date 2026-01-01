Share important information without delay.

The Weather Network delivers weather information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to more than 40 million users every month across various markets. Because the weather is location-based, The Weather Network needed a way to deliver more localised weather forecasts to every community.

To achieve this, The Weather Network created its first AI-assisted avatar using HeyGen. It does not replace weather presenters on air, but allows them to use avatars in sponsored messages. With explicit consent from its meteorologists, the company can use AI to deliver hyper-local forecasts at a larger scale and create an opportunity for communities and local economies to prepare for and respond to weather-related events.

"Companies in the weather media and information services sectors are ideally placed to take advantage of the extraordinary power of AI to communicate life-saving information more effectively, tell engaging stories, and help people make everyday decisions," says Nana Banerjee, President and CEO of Pelmorex Corporation.