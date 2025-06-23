TechMix is a global leader in animal health nutrition, offering products designed to support animals during periods of stress, such as birth, weaning, transportation, and weather-related challenges. Their product range covers dairy, beef, swine, and companion animals like dogs and horses. By creating educational content that helps farmers and distribution partners understand the benefits and practical applications of their products, TechMix aims to enhance the health and long-term sustainability of livestock across the world.

To bridge the language and learning gap between TechMix and its international distribution partners, TechMix turned to HeyGen to deliver localised, engaging video content that supports ongoing education about its products.

Building a cohesive, multilingual system

Earlier, TechMix faced challenges in training their international partners, especially when dealing with language barriers and a lack of dynamic learning tools. The traditional approach relied on text-based documents and word of mouth, which often did not provide clear visual guidance on how to use the product. TechMix needed a way to ensure partners in different countries could access high-quality, localised training materials.

“What we wanted was a solution that could engage our international distribution partners, remove language barriers, and give them access to product knowledge in an engaging and professional format,” said John Sucansky, Marketing Coordinator at TechMix.

Using HeyGen, TechMix began transforming its existing product and educational videos into dynamic, localised content, utilising avatars and translations. These videos, delivered in the partners’ native language, ensure clarity and improve understanding.

TechMix also recognised the importance of making educational content more engaging. In their sector, providing text-heavy training is not enough. They needed to ensure that distribution partners understood the products and felt enthusiastic and empowered to train their teams.

“We knew that simply providing written content was not going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged,” said John. “Using HeyGen’s avatars, we were able to create content that is informative, enjoyable, and interactive. It makes learning a much more dynamic experience.”

Customisable avatars and video creation workflow