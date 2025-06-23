TechMix is a global leader in animal health nutrition, offering products designed to support animals during periods of stress, such as birth, weaning, transportation, and weather-related challenges. Their product range covers dairy, beef, swine, and companion animals like dogs and horses. By creating educational content that helps farmers and distribution partners understand the benefits and practical applications of their products, TechMix aims to enhance the health and long-term sustainability of livestock across the world.
To bridge the language and learning gap between TechMix and its international distribution partners, TechMix turned to HeyGen to deliver localised, engaging video content that supports ongoing education about its products.
Building a cohesive, multilingual system
Earlier, TechMix faced challenges in training their international partners, especially when dealing with language barriers and a lack of dynamic learning tools. The traditional approach relied on text-based documents and word of mouth, which often did not provide clear visual guidance on how to use the product. TechMix needed a way to ensure partners in different countries could access high-quality, localised training materials.
“What we wanted was a solution that could engage our international distribution partners, remove language barriers, and give them access to product knowledge in an engaging and professional format,” said John Sucansky, Marketing Coordinator at TechMix.
Using HeyGen, TechMix began transforming its existing product and educational videos into dynamic, localised content, utilising avatars and translations. These videos, delivered in the partners’ native language, ensure clarity and improve understanding.
TechMix also recognised the importance of making educational content more engaging. In their sector, providing text-heavy training is not enough. They needed to ensure that distribution partners understood the products and felt enthusiastic and empowered to train their teams.
“We knew that simply providing written content was not going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged,” said John. “Using HeyGen’s avatars, we were able to create content that is informative, enjoyable, and interactive. It makes learning a much more dynamic experience.”
Customisable avatars and video creation workflow
With distribution partners across multiple countries, TechMix needed a solution that would enable them to scale up their educational content production. Using HeyGen’s avatar tool, the team records their technical staff in a studio, capturing talks about specific product applications, such as treating stress-related conditions in calves. These video segments are then converted into avatars and translated into multiple languages using HeyGen’s translation capabilities.
“By using avatars, we’ve removed the need for live-action shoots, which not only saves time but also reduces the pressure on our staff who are not comfortable being on camera,” John explains. “Now, they simply share the script, and we take care of everything else in the background.”
Once translated, TechMix’s team collaborates with international partners to fine-tune the content for specific regions, ensuring the translation feels natural to the target audience. Thanks to HeyGen’s platform, TechMix is delivering customised educational videos to their partners, saving considerable time and resources while maintaining high-quality standards.
“HeyGen has enabled us to build a repository of educational videos that our partners can easily access at any time. This gives them the confidence and knowledge they need to sell our products in their own language,” said John.
Transforming TechMix’s international partner communication
TechMix’s use of HeyGen improved internal workflows and helped strengthen relationships with their international distribution partners by making educational content more accessible, easier to understand, and more engaging. As a result, distributors feel more confident in their ability to market and apply TechMix’s products, leading to higher sales and stronger long-term partnerships.
With plans to expand the use of HeyGen in the US market and enhance the learning experience for employees at cattle and pig farms, TechMix is laying the foundation for a future where their international and domestic teams are empowered by cutting-edge AI tools.
Key Features:
- Interactive learning: HeyGen’s avatars enable dynamic and engaging training for global distributors, ensuring they are not just passive recipients of information but active participants in the learning process.
- Scalable localisation: Thanks to HeyGen’s multilingual capabilities, TechMix can effortlessly scale its training content to support a diverse range of global markets.
- Customisability: TechMix makes full use of HeyGen’s customisable avatars and video workflows, enabling them to create educational content that aligns with the specific needs of each target audience.
With HeyGen, TechMix is positioned to revolutionize how animal health products are marketed and applied worldwide. By leveraging AI-powered communication tools, TechMix not only improves the educational experience for its distribution partners but also builds stronger, more efficient communication channels that drive success across markets.