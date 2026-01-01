Tamer Abdel is a lifelong technologist and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience, and the founder and CEO of The AI Department, a done-for-you AI services company that helps businesses implement AI across marketing, operations, automation, and video.

While the company serves industries ranging from healthcare to legal and automotive, real estate has become one of its fastest-growing practices. Today, The AI Department works with brokerages and more than 100 real estate agents, helping them build stronger personal brands through consistent AI-powered video.

"We actually pair a human expert with the task and the outcome," Tamer said. "Rather than installing a bunch of AI tools, you set up one consolidated AI department."

That philosophy influences everything they create, especially video.

Making video a repeatable, scalable process

As Tamer notes, almost every client wants to discuss video first.

"I would say around 90% of our clients, when they come in, the first and most important thing they want to discuss is marketing," he said.

The problem is not a lack of ideas. It is everything that happens before someone presses record.

"You’ve blocked it in your calendar for Thursday at 1 p.m., but then Thursday morning comes, and you’re just staring at that one o’clock slot and shaking your head," Tamer said.

Even when professionals finally sit down to record, the pressure does not really go away.

"When you finally gather the courage to create that video, you end up recording it 10 or 15 times just to get that perfect take because of all the anxiety you’ve built up," he said.

For busy professionals who are already running successful businesses, recording videos becomes yet another task that never quite makes it to the top of the priority list.

"Our pitch is straightforward," Tamer said. "You no longer need to spend your time or feel anxious about recording. We handle everything for you."

His team creates each client's avatar once, then manages scripting, production, editing, and publishing. The impact has been particularly visible in real estate.

"We have more than 100 agents just in our small town who are working with us," Tamer said. "Once the broker starts using it and everyone sees the content, they all want to follow."

Rather than posting just once a week or once a month, agents now publish on a consistent basis.

"The person who was posting once a week or once a month is now able to post seven days a week," Tamer said.

Creating a brokerage workflow that can scale effectively

Instead of giving brokerages yet another marketing platform to learn, The AI Department created a complete content workflow around HeyGen.

Agents log in to a dashboard filled with content ideas covering topics such as market updates, first-time homebuyers, neighbourhood insights, and homeownership education.

They choose a topic, the AI generates a personalised script in their own tone of voice, and HeyGen creates the first version of the video.

From that point, the AI Department’s editors review every video, carry out quality assurance, add supporting visuals and B-roll, and get the final version ready for publishing.

"We have a human expert who is the tastemaker behind every single video," Tamer said. "No video is just generated and automatically published. They make the edits, and those edits are based on the outcome the client wants."

For years, Tamer described the workflow as an 80/20 model.

"The workflow handles about 80% of the work, and the remaining 20% is completed by the human expert."

As HeyGen has continued to evolve, that balance has changed.

"We’re now finding ourselves leaning towards 90/10."

By keeping more of the production process within HeyGen, his team delivers polished videos more quickly while spending less time moving projects between different editing tools.

Focusing on building trust rather than just chasing views

For Tamer, success is not measured by views. It is measured by trust.

"We don't usually optimise for views," he said. "We optimise for trust."

That philosophy shapes every piece of content his team creates. Instead of chasing trends, the AI Department helps real estate agents consistently publish market updates, educational videos, community insights, and answers to common client questions, positioning them as trusted local experts.

"Trust is the currency before a transaction happens," Tamer said.

Since adopting HeyGen, the AI Department has produced more than 1,500 videos while serving over 100 active clients. Each client receives approximately 15 videos per month, resulting in more than 100 videos being published daily across its customer base.

The results go beyond just consistency. Clients who earlier spent $3,000 to $5,000 per month on traditional video production can now create far more content at a fraction of the cost.

"With HeyGen, we are able to step in at a fraction of the cost and produce many more higher-quality videos," Tamer said.

For him, however, the biggest gain is not financial.

"The best thing any professional likes to hear is that they will never have to record another video again," he said.

Instead of spending time on filming, agents can focus on serving clients while consistently building their personal brand through video.