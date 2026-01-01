When it comes to researching and accurately predicting how new drugs will interact within the human body, tools play a pivotal role in reducing timelines and failure rates. This is where pharmaceutical simulation software becomes crucial, supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions.

We spoke with an organisation that offers a range of simulation-driven software used to predict how drugs behave within the body and to train healthcare professionals. With more accurate predictions, researchers can focus on developing safer and more effective treatments, streamlining a traditionally costly and uncertain process. Their teams focus on creating resources that not only educate but also empower users to master clinical trial protocols and best practices.

With HeyGen’s support, the simulation software production team successfully reduced their video delivery time by half, significantly improving consulting and training videos. HeyGen has played a key role in enabling the team to push the boundaries of life-saving technology and research, ultimately speeding up drug development and helping in the discovery of breakthrough treatments.

The Challenge

The challenge their production team faced was the high cost and considerable time involved in typical video production.

The team creates simulation-style training modules for the healthcare industry. Each module includes 50 to 100 videos and can take up to two weeks per module to identify suitable locations, hire a production crew, and oversee the filming and editing process.

Before working with HeyGen, the production team faced time-consuming bottlenecks in the filming and editing process, such as the mispronunciation of complex medical terms and drug names, which often meant spending additional time and money to reshoot module videos. In addition, his team faced a no-win situation when translating content for their international customers: either they had to double the budget to use a language dubbing feature that does not accurately mimic the actors, or add five more weeks of filming to shoot in a different language.

To tackle this lengthy and expensive process, they turned to HeyGen.

The Solution

Using HeyGen’s life-like avatars, the production team no longer needs to keep refilming modules. Instead, the team has created a new workflow integration between HeyGen's API and their content tool, allowing users to insert life-like avatars into their video modules.

For example, instead of struggling to hire actors with a medical background, they can create scripts for avatars in HeyGen to ensure accurate pronunciation of complex medical terminology and pharmaceutical names.

Additionally, they can switch languages within minutes using HeyGen’s text-to-speech feature, which enables businesses to localise videos into 175+ languages and dialects.

Earlier, the production team would take five weeks to finish the recording process for different languages. With HeyGen, that entire workflow is now reduced to just one day.

The Results

After using HeyGen for just three months, their production team has achieved substantial reductions in production costs and clearly visible improvements in efficiency.

They have reduced their video delivery time by 50% – from 12 weeks to 6 weeks – by removing the need for retakes, video stitching, or adding extra effects to match languages. This efficiency enables their team to take on more projects and grow their client base without needing to expand.

– from 12 weeks to 6 weeks – by removing the need for retakes, video stitching, or adding extra effects to match languages. This efficiency enables their team to take on more projects and grow their client base without needing to expand. Now, their team can hand over studio production requirements to HeyGen, enabling them to reduce production studio costs by 80%.

“If you are looking to reduce costs and speed up content development, HeyGen is your answer. As the software develops and advances, the avatars are becoming more realistic. We tried competitors, but the avatars they used were not as life-like and did not perform as well as what we see now with HeyGen. With HeyGen, it is difficult to tell it is an avatar, and our clients still feel they are receiving the same value.”

Director of Technical Delivery at Simulations Software