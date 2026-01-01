For nearly two decades, Scott Henninger has been helping buyers relocate to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Today, his YouTube channel has become the driving force behind that business, with about 85 to 90 percent of his clients finding him through educational videos about moving to the region.
Scott creates long-form content on topics such as the pros and cons of living in Tennessee, comparisons between different states, and detailed guides to local communities. These videos attract buyers from across the country and help them make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives with confidence.
"Trust is everything," Scott said. "It is usually the biggest financial decision of their lives."
As video became increasingly important to his business, producing it became more and more difficult. Setting up cameras, lights, teleprompters, and recording equipment before every shoot turned content creation into a process of several hours that often pushed production timelines back.
But with HeyGen, instead of setting up a studio every time he wanted to film, he could simply record his audio, generate a realistic AI version of himself, and focus his time on creating content that helps buyers take informed decisions.
Spend less time filming and more time selling
Before HeyGen, Scott had to turn his living room into a temporary studio for every single video.
"I’d have a couple of cameras on either side. I’d have my DSLR with a teleprompter," he said. "I’d try to record three to four videos while I had everything set up."
While the workflow produced high-quality content, it came at a cost. "It’s just the hassle of setting the studio up," Scott said.
Recording often meant multiple takes, careful lighting management, and ensuring the house stayed quiet throughout filming. Because everything had to be set up and taken down each time, Scott sometimes went for months without publishing new videos.
That inconsistency directly affected his business. "Any time I start posting videos again, business really picks up," he said.
Scott knew there had to be a quicker way to create content without compromising the trust his audience expected.
Creating realistic AI videos that strengthen buyer confidence
After researching AI video tools, Scott chose HeyGen because it produced the most realistic results. “I couldn’t find a good generator for my videos,” he said. “It’s got to look like me.”
His production workflow is now significantly simpler. Scott uses Claude to research topics, generate ideas, and draft scripts before recording his own narration. He then uploads the audio into HeyGen to generate his avatar video and completes the project in Final Cut Pro with graphics, B-roll, and titles.
"From the time I record one, I can have it ready in an hour and a half, or two hours if I prefer," Scott said.
For him, the biggest improvement is not editing faster. It is removing the need to set up cameras, lighting, and a home studio every time he wants to film.
"It easily saves me two or three hours and gives me much more flexibility," he said.
Realism was just as important. Since most clients watch several videos before they ever get in touch, it was crucial to maintain authenticity.
"They usually watch at least five of the videos," Scott said. "The people who get in touch with me feel as if they know me, and they feel as if they like me."
Although he was initially worried that viewers would notice the AI, those concerns quickly disappeared.
Since adopting HeyGen, his videos have received roughly 20,000 views, yet only one person has suggested they might be AI-generated.
"I've had one comment where someone suggested there was AI involved, but I don't think anybody notices," Scott said. Even his own mother still believes he shot the videos in the usual way. "My mum still doesn't know they're AI-generated."
Turning consistent content into real estate growth
With production no longer getting in the way, Scott now aims to publish a new YouTube video every week, helping him maintain the consistency that drives his business.
Today, he closes 25 to 30 transactions a year, with nearly all of those clients finding him on YouTube before booking a call.
HeyGen has given Scott the flexibility to keep creating, no matter what is happening in his day. After a minor surgery, he was still able to produce videos because, as he put it, "It didn’t stop me from using the mic."
For Scott, the biggest benefit is not replacing video creation. It is removing the production work that does not contribute to business.
"Physically sitting in front of a camera doesn’t earn me a single rupee," he said. "Writing the scripts, presenting them, and getting them out there — that’s where the money really comes in."
Instead of spending hours setting up cameras and lighting, Scott now uses that time to follow up with leads, improve his business, or simply spend more time with his family.
"It helps me get back some of my time without any loss of effectiveness," Scott said. "It allows me to do more of the activities I need to do to generate business, without taking as much time as it used to."