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Video LocalisationLocalisationEnterprise

How HeyGen helped Rosetta Stone learn to translate with AI video

INDUSTRY:Enterprise
Department:Localisation
Location:🌍 Harrisonburg, Virginia
+13%CTR
5XROAS
-75%Production Time/Cost
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Translate a video in just a few clicks.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone uses cloud-based technology to help learners of all kinds read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. To localise ads, Rosetta Stone used HeyGen's AI video translation technology to translate ad creatives into Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

With HeyGen, they were able to expand paid advertising into more markets in a cost-effective way and achieve higher engagement and conversion rates:

  • 75% lower production time and costs compared with manual translation
  • 13% higher click-through rate for localised versions
  • 9% rise in sales conversion rate from non-English viewers
  • 5X increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) across Spanish, French, and German markets

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