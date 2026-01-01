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Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone uses cloud-based technology to help learners of all kinds read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. To localise ads, Rosetta Stone used HeyGen's AI video translation technology to translate ad creatives into Spanish, French, German, and Italian.



With HeyGen, they were able to expand paid advertising into more markets in a cost-effective way and achieve higher engagement and conversion rates:

