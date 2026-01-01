Roberto Meza is the owner of Meza Mortgage Consulting, a mortgage brokerage serving clients across the US, with a focus on Florida and Tennessee. Roberto helps homebuyers, investors, and foreign nationals secure financing for residential and commercial properties.

Many of his clients are from Latin America, which makes education a crucial part of every discussion. That focus on educating people naturally led him to using video. He wanted to inform buyers and establish his firm as a trusted source of guidance.

"I’m video-averse. I hate being in front of the camera. But in today’s environment, we see that many other firms that, in terms of revenue, don’t really compete with us are gaining market share by being constantly on social media, using videos as subject-matter experts," Roberto said. "And that pushed us to get on the same bandwagon."

He knew video was important, but every attempt to produce it became a source of stress instead of a tool for growth.

Instead of forcing himself to spend hours recording and editing videos, Roberto uses HeyGen to share his expertise consistently through realistic avatar videos, so he can focus his time on running the business.

Replacing production hassles with a repeatable workflow

Before HeyGen, producing even a short educational video was a long-drawn process. Even after investing in equipment and outsourcing editing, the biggest obstacle remained the same.

"In the beginning, it was just me and a camera that I had bought for a thousand dollars. I would record a short 30-second video, but it would take me two hours to get the script right and avoid any mistakes. Then I had to edit it, and that also took time. Eventually, I hired someone. It was a long-drawn process and an expensive one," Roberto said.

Even after spending on equipment and outsourcing the editing work, the biggest obstacle still did not change.

"My main burden was not really the cost. What troubled me most was being in front of the camera. The whole thing was an ordeal for me, and I was not comfortable with it," he said.​

The complexity of the workflow made it almost impossible to stay consistent. His goal was to publish three educational videos every week, but in reality, he was managing to produce only about one video every three weeks.

Building an AI-powered marketing system

When Roberto started researching AI avatars, he approached the decision in the same way he evaluates financial products: by carefully comparing the available options.

He subscribed to three different avatar platforms before deciding which one was the best fit for his business.

"With HeyGen, I felt the most at ease. It was easier to manage, and the user interface was very user-friendly," he said.

Today, his workflow looks completely different.

These days, Roberto writes his scripts, records the narration in his own voice, and his social media manager uses HeyGen to generate the final videos.

"Everything's done in HeyGen 100%," Roberto said.

His team uses a combination of Video Agent and AI Studio to refine every video, ensuring each one aligns with his brand and educational style. For Roberto, HeyGen has become much more than just a video tool.

Building trust through educational content

Unlike many financial companies that use social media mainly for promotion, Roberto focuses on answering common home loan questions with clear, straightforward advice.

"When people genuinely want to know the truth about certain things, without all the hype and without someone just trying to bait them into making a call, they turn to our content," he said.

Initially, he was concerned that audiences would immediately recognise his avatar. His family noticed, but no one else could tell the difference.

"I spoke with a couple of friends and asked them, 'How do you like my new videos?' They said, 'Oh my gosh, you look great. It must be taking you a lot of time to make them.' When I told them it was an avatar, they could not believe it. That really gave me the confidence to just keep going," Roberto said.

Even after finding out that the videos were created with AI, people interacted with them just the same as before.

"They still watch the videos, and they still comment on them. They say, 'This is great content.' It feels as if I am personally sharing it, which in a way I am," he said.

Transforming operational efficiency into business growth

The biggest change was not just producing more videos. It was finally producing them on a consistent basis.

Since adopting HeyGen, Roberto has increased his publishing schedule from one video every three weeks to three videos every week. That consistency is now starting to show measurable results.

A recent educational video received approximately 13,700 views, with 30% of viewers staying engaged for around 22 seconds. The content is also reaching completely new audiences.

"Usually, the largest share used to be people who were already following us. Now it’s about 50-50. That’s changing as well," he said.

For Roberto, however, the greatest return has been improved operational efficiency. Mortgage brokers spend much of their day working behind the scenes processing loans, communicating with lenders, and supporting clients through complex transactions.

"For me, it has been a complete game changer because now I actually have the time to go and sit with those real estate agents and still not let my core back-office work fall behind," he said.

With HeyGen, Roberto can consistently educate his audience while focusing his time where it delivers the greatest value.