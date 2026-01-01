For Pedro Casanova, Founder and CEO of The KREN Group, video is not just another marketing channel. It is how his real estate team builds relationships at scale.
After more than 18 years in real estate, Pedro understood the limits of traditional prospecting. Growing the business meant making more calls, knocking on more doors, or attending additional networking events. Every new client required more time.
"The only way we can double or triple our business like that is by making more phone calls, which means spending more hours," Pedro said.
Video offered a different approach.
"This meant I could take a 30-second video and get 80 hours of watch time from it. I didn’t have to spend 80 hours talking," Pedro said.
Pedro had been experimenting with video since 2013, but never in a consistent way. Recording himself took a lot of time and often turned into yet another task that slipped down the priority list.
"About a year ago, we decided that we would start focusing on video more deliberately once the AI avatars started coming in," he said.
That decision led him to HeyGen.
Today, Pedro has built an AI-powered content engine that publishes educational videos every day, helping his team reach new audiences while spending only a few minutes creating each video.
Replacing manual production with an automated workflow
Before HeyGen, creating content depended on Pedro finding the time to get in front of the camera.
"I didn’t want to record every single day," he said. "Sometimes you don’t feel like getting a haircut. I don’t feel like shaving that day."
Today, his workflow is almost completely automated.
Every morning, Pedro goes through local news using Google Alerts and a local newspaper before putting a story into a custom Claude workflow. Claude then generates multiple hooks, captions, voice-over scripts, and image prompts, and sends everything through Zapier into HeyGen to produce the final video.
"My input on an average video is 5 to 10 minutes," Pedro said. "When it is ready, HeyGen sends me an email. I go back in there for a few minutes, and once I am satisfied with the output, I have a finished product."
After a quick review, the videos are automatically published across multiple social platforms. Pedro has also created AI avatars for several members of his team.
The workflow now cycles through fifteen different templates, allowing the team to publish fresh content every day without spending hours on shooting.
Growing audiences by educating rather than selling
The biggest shift was not adopting AI; it was changing the content itself.
Instead of posting listing announcements, Pedro started creating educational videos about the local community, neighbourhoods, and the real estate market.
“Earlier, we were posting ‘We just sold this house. We just listed this house,’ type of content that was not getting much engagement,” Pedro said.
The results have been remarkable. During one 90-day period, the team's videos generated more than 2 million views.
Instagram grew from 2,124 followers to more than 11,700, while Facebook crossed 6,000 followers.
More importantly, the audience is turning into customers.
"We’ve been able to generate over $120,000 in GCI. We have a pipeline of roughly another $200,000 to $300,000,” he said.
A single educational video by itself generated over 4,00,000 Instagram views, another 2,00,000 Facebook views, and 53 inbound leads.
Building relationships before the first conversation
For Pedro, the greatest advantage of AI is that it helps build trust even before a client reaches out.
“When that stranger gets in touch, it’s not, ‘I’m interviewing five agents.’ They’ve already built the relationship, and they’re calling to say, ‘Help me buy a house. Help me sell my house,’” Pedro said.
"It’s a completely different interaction because they already see the value. It’s really the clone that has created that value," he said.
The team has also automated follow-ups, enabling new followers to receive newsletters and requested resources without any manual intervention.
Pedro believes that consistency matters much more than perfection.
"It’s the consistency you’re maintaining every single day. That’s what the algorithm prefers," Pedro said.
His advice for other real estate professionals is quite straightforward.
"Create as much content as you can, even if you are not going to post it. That is how you learn," he said.
And most importantly:
“You have to commit not only to learning the tool but also to using it consistently. If you use it consistently, you will see a hockey-stick effect,” he said.
For Pedro, HeyGen has turned video from an occasional marketing activity into a repeatable growth engine that helps his team educate buyers, build trust, and generate new business every day.