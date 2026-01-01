For Pedro Casanova, Founder and CEO of The KREN Group, video is not just another marketing channel. It is how his real estate team builds relationships at scale.

After more than 18 years in real estate, Pedro understood the limits of traditional prospecting. Growing the business meant making more calls, knocking on more doors, or attending additional networking events. Every new client required more time.

"The only way we can double or triple our business like that is by making more phone calls, which means spending more hours," Pedro said.

Video offered a different approach.

"This meant I could take a 30-second video and get 80 hours of watch time from it. I didn’t have to spend 80 hours talking," Pedro said.

Pedro had been experimenting with video since 2013, but never in a consistent way. Recording himself took a lot of time and often turned into yet another task that slipped down the priority list.

"About a year ago, we decided that we would start focusing on video more deliberately once the AI avatars started coming in," he said.

That decision led him to HeyGen.

Today, Pedro has built an AI-powered content engine that publishes educational videos every day, helping his team reach new audiences while spending only a few minutes creating each video.

Replacing manual production with an automated workflow

Before HeyGen, creating content depended on Pedro finding the time to get in front of the camera.

"I didn’t want to record every single day," he said. "Sometimes you don’t feel like getting a haircut. I don’t feel like shaving that day."

Today, his workflow is almost completely automated.

Every morning, Pedro goes through local news using Google Alerts and a local newspaper before putting a story into a custom Claude workflow. Claude then generates multiple hooks, captions, voice-over scripts, and image prompts, and sends everything through Zapier into HeyGen to produce the final video.

"My input on an average video is 5 to 10 minutes," Pedro said. "When it is ready, HeyGen sends me an email. I go back in there for a few minutes, and once I am satisfied with the output, I have a finished product."