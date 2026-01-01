Nick Krem realised early in his real estate career that generating leads was only one part of the equation. Agents also needed a recognisable brand.

While working in a real estate call centre, Nick spent up to 15 hours a day contacting leads across the country. One pattern stood out.

"Almost every single time, the agents who had a strong brand were doing exceptionally well with us," Nick said.

That realisation led Nick and his brother to build a real estate marketing company that expanded across all 50 states and 13 countries in under two years. Nick's team handles strategy, scripting, production, editing, and distribution.

The model worked, but it was not easy to scale.

"We realised agents are spending thousands of dollars on this, when we can use companies like HeyGen to do it at a fraction of the cost," Nick said.

Today, Nick helps real estate professionals build their personal brands with AI-powered video that removes production as the biggest obstacle to showing up consistently.

Eliminating the biggest barrier to consistent video creation

Before HeyGen, Nick's team created complete content strategies for clients, but getting real estate agents to actually record videos slowed everything down.

Agents were worried about cameras, microphones, lighting, clothing, and finding time to film. Weeks could pass before anyone actually hit record.

To address the problem, clients flew to Orlando for two-day production sessions, filming content for several months at a stretch. The approach worked, but it was not sustainable.

"Real estate agents earn money when they speak to people," Nick said.

He saw the challenge most clearly with individual agents.

"They’re answering calls, handling transactions, resolving issues, and serving clients. Making videos becomes the last thing they have time for," Nick said.

HeyGen transformed that.

"Agents earlier had to fly in from across the country to share their story, shoot videos, and literally spend thousands of dollars with us to get that done," Nick said. "What HeyGen lets them do now is take their best look, their best hair day, their best makeup day, their best outfit, and use it again and again."

Instead of arranging another production day, agents create a digital twin once and keep publishing content long after the cameras are packed away.

Scaling one person into a full content team

Nick first realised the value of HeyGen by solving his own problem. His team wanted to publish two YouTube videos every week, but each episode required Nick to record a new introduction.

"I would go to bed at night just thinking, 'I have to shoot that intro video,'" he said.

Eventually, he asked his team to replace those intros with his HeyGen avatar.

"Now that issue is permanently off my plate. I never have to go to bed again worrying that I need to record an intro video, because HeyGen creates my intros every single time now," Nick said.

The results took him by surprise.

"My AI intro videos were actually performing better than my other videos," he said. "Not only am I saving time, but they are also performing better overall."

Today, his avatar features in videos created by his team, including YouTube intros, landing pages, workshops, and short-form content.