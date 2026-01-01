For over 20 years, Michael Vrlaku has grown his home loan business by adopting new technology. From CRM systems to workflow automation, he has always looked for ways to make his business more efficient.

However, one challenge remained hard to solve: creating video consistently.

Like many mortgage professionals, Michael had plenty of expertise to share. What he did not have was the time to record, edit, and publish videos while managing clients and growing the business.

"One thing I realised early on, whether it was AI or an AI avatar, was that technology is going to reach a point where it becomes unavoidable,” Michael said.

Instead of waiting for AI video to become mainstream, Michael wanted to stay ahead of the curve.

"The reason I came across HeyGen was that I was really just looking for a way to automate what I need to do," he said.

He started using HeyGen over two years ago, making AI video a part of his daily workflow well before the latest generation of avatars came in.

Today, that early investment enables Michael to consistently create videos that earlier would have taken hours of shooting and editing.

Making video creation a repeatable routine

For Michael, the biggest advantage of HeyGen is not replacing people. It is replacing production time.

A recent promotional video looked as if it had taken a full production crew, multiple takes, and extensive editing. In reality, Michael spent only a few minutes reviewing the final version.

"My team created it. They sent me a script, I explained what the purpose was, they put it into HeyGen, and it comes out like that," he said.