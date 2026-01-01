For over 20 years, Michael Vrlaku has grown his home loan business by adopting new technology. From CRM systems to workflow automation, he has always looked for ways to make his business more efficient.
However, one challenge remained hard to solve: creating video consistently.
Like many mortgage professionals, Michael had plenty of expertise to share. What he did not have was the time to record, edit, and publish videos while managing clients and growing the business.
"One thing I realised early on, whether it was AI or an AI avatar, was that technology is going to reach a point where it becomes unavoidable,” Michael said.
Instead of waiting for AI video to become mainstream, Michael wanted to stay ahead of the curve.
"The reason I came across HeyGen was that I was really just looking for a way to automate what I need to do," he said.
He started using HeyGen over two years ago, making AI video a part of his daily workflow well before the latest generation of avatars came in.
Today, that early investment enables Michael to consistently create videos that earlier would have taken hours of shooting and editing.
Making video creation a repeatable routine
For Michael, the biggest advantage of HeyGen is not replacing people. It is replacing production time.
A recent promotional video looked as if it had taken a full production crew, multiple takes, and extensive editing. In reality, Michael spent only a few minutes reviewing the final version.
"My team created it. They sent me a script, I explained what the purpose was, they put it into HeyGen, and it comes out like that," he said.
Without AI, creating the same content would have been a completely different project.
"Just think how long it would take someone to do that. It’s a full-day project to get everything ready, go out there, have someone filming, do so many different edits and takes, and then handle post-production as well," Michael said.
Rather than treating video as a one-off project, Michael has built it into the regular rhythm of his business. A virtual assistant handles much of the production, while Michael gives direction and reviews the final output.
The result is a workflow that delivers consistent content without requiring hours spent in front of the camera.
Scaling content across every customer touchpoint
Instead of creating videos only for social media, Michael has integrated AI video throughout his entire marketing strategy.
His weekly routine now includes video market updates, video newsletters, one-to-one customer communication, and personalised follow-up messages.
He is also expanding the way he collaborates with real estate agents.
Whenever a new listing comes on the market, Michael plans to create videos together with the listing agent that explain both the property and its financing options.
"Every time we get a listing, let us do a video together," he said. "I could put myself in the listing video and say, 'This is a beautiful 4,000-square-foot home. This is what the home loan looks like.'"
He is also experimenting with automated thank-you videos.
After speaking with a prospective client, AI can generate a personalised follow-up that summarises the conversation and reinforces the next steps, helping build a stronger relationship without needing another recording session.
For Michael, these workflows turn video from an occasional marketing tactic into a seamless, integrated part of the overall customer experience.
Focusing on substance rather than production
As AI video keeps improving, Michael believes the technology itself is becoming less important than the value of the content.
"I think the quality is really about the substance of what we're putting out, not necessarily the audio or video," he said. "HeyGen delivers great quality, but it really allows us to focus on what's most important, and that's the substance."
That philosophy also shapes his advice for professionals who are just getting started. Instead of waiting for perfect workflows or flawless videos, he encourages people to begin with something simple.
"What has worked over centuries is simply doing it," he said. "Integrate it into your workflow."
Over time, Michael has continued refining his approach by recording audio in his own voice, capturing avatars in different environments while travelling, and experimenting with new features as they’re released.
But he believes consistency matters much more than perfection. For professionals who are concerned about whether AI-generated content feels authentic, Michael offers a straightforward perspective.
"It is you," he said. "It is simply the digital version of yourself. You are putting out another version of yourself so that you can provide more content to your clients and audience on a more consistent basis."
For Michael, HeyGen is not replacing the human side of the business. It is making it possible for him to share his expertise more consistently, reach more people, and spend less time producing content and more time serving clients.