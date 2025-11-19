BI Studio of Emotional Intelligence is the brainchild of Lisa Anugwom Narh, a storyteller, author, and YouTube creator behind The 2 a.m. Code. Through her studio and channel, Lisa explores emotional intelligence, personality, and self-awareness to help people connect with their most authentic selves. Her storytelling focuses on the INFJ community, one of the rarest personality types in the Myers-Briggs framework, representing only one to two percent of the population.

Lisa’s mission is to use stories to open minds and hearts, helping people see their experiences in a new light. “I think there is so much knowledge and wisdom to be found in a story,” she said. However, while her creative vision was clear, the process of producing professional video content was slow, expensive, and exhausting in itself.

Everything changed when Lisa discovered HeyGen. The AI video platform gave her the ability to turn ideas into professional, emotionally engaging videos at any time and from anywhere. It became the bridge between her creativity and her audience, enabling her to share meaningful content quickly and more consistently than ever before.

Going beyond production limits to achieve consistent output

Before HeyGen, Lisa handled everything on her own. She was the writer, storyteller, editor, and creative director, often balancing content creation with her full-time job as a compliance officer for Los Angeles County. Every video needed hours of preparation, setup, and clean-up even before the creative work could start.

“It required different versions of myself at different times of the day to get everything done,” she said. “I was the IT person, the lighting team, and the editor all rolled into one.” Creating content meant rearranging her home, setting up equipment, and making sure it was completely quiet. “I’d have to move furniture, ensure the kids weren’t at home, charge my mics and cameras, and make sure everything looked absolutely pristine,” Lisa said.

This constant effort led to delays and frustration. “If I wasn’t rested enough or didn’t feel confident being on camera, I would postpone filming,” she said. “There were so many reasons that would slow down the process.” Even when she did record, the editing and post-production stages took up more time and energy.

The result was inconsistency. Her ability to grow her audience was limited by the amount of time she could devote to creating. “It was difficult to find the time and the right environment to create content the way I wanted,” she said. “And when you’re working alone, that can be discouraging.”

Using AI to scale storytelling without limits

Lisa’s first experience with HeyGen was full of surprise and relief. “HeyGen was a complete change from everything I was doing earlier,” she said. “Now all I need is an idea, and it comes to life at any time of the day.”

For the first time, she could produce videos without cameras, lights, or perfect conditions. Using HeyGen’s avatars and voice features, Lisa was able to create and publish videos from anywhere. “I’ve even made videos on my phone. It’s me, but a smarter version of me, delivering my message better than I ever could,” she said.

HeyGen also helped her rediscover her creative confidence. “There’s always a little anxiety when you get in front of a camera,” Lisa said. “But with HeyGen, that fear disappeared. As long as I had an idea that was well researched and genuinely my own, I felt comfortable and confident presenting it to the world.”

Her “magic moment” came when she generated her first digital twin. “When I pressed generate and saw my avatar speaking in my own voice and tone, it was the most authentic experience I have ever had,” she said. “I almost stopped breathing. I thought, ‘This cannot be happening.’ But it was.”

From that point on, Lisa saw HeyGen as more than just a tool. It became a creative partner that enabled her to bring stories to life faster, more intelligently, and with deeper emotional connection. “For the first time, I felt like I had a brand that was truly mine,” she said. “HeyGen helped me find my voice and share it with the world.”

Transforming connection and community through avatars

The most unexpected impact of using HeyGen came from the response of Lisa’s audience. “The most surprising thing was the feedback,” she said. “People feel my presence through my avatar. They connect with it emotionally and share it with others. They never even question whether it is real.”

Her digital twin became a bridge between her message and her viewers. “It’s me. It’s my voice. It’s my message. And it’s making a difference,” she said. Through avatars, she was able to introduce characters into her storytelling, giving her audience more depth and variety. “People look forward to seeing these characters each week. They feel alive.”

This transformation also gave Lisa the freedom to move past perfectionism and fear. “I no longer postpone videos because of how I look or how tired I feel,” she said. “I can focus on what matters most: the story and the message.”

Driving measurable growth and creative freedom with HeyGen

The impact of Lisa’s adoption of HeyGen has been truly transformative. Her YouTube channel has recorded a 43.8% rise in impressions and a 70% increase in engagement on long-form videos. She now adds over 10,000 new subscribers every month, all while handling her full-time job and creating content independently.

“I can create videos in under two hours, complete with transitions and music,” Lisa said. “I’ve gone from struggling to keep up to consistently publishing content that truly connects with viewers.”

HeyGen has enabled Lisa to scale her message and build a much deeper connection with her audience. “Before HeyGen, I was constantly battling constraints of time, space, and energy,” she said. “After HeyGen, I found my rhythm, my audience, and my own voice.”

Her advice to other creators is straightforward: “Click. Do not be afraid to explore every feature. You will be amazed at what you can do. Start with the free version. You are just a few clicks away from freedom."

For Lisa, HeyGen did more than simplify production. It reignited her creativity and helped her build a growing, engaged community. “It’s not just a platform,” she said. “It’s my creative partner. It helped me bring my stories to life and show up for my audience in the most authentic way possible.”