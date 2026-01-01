Equity Trust Company is a financial services leader specialising in self-directed IRAs. Video is a key medium for customer engagement and education in the industry. Jesse Briley, Equity Trust’s Senior Manager of Marketing Engagement, oversees a team dedicated to producing compelling content across a range of channels to effectively engage their audience.

Recognising the growing influence of video, Jesse set ambitious goals to expand their video production efforts. To increase video production, the company sought innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and scale content creation. HeyGen provided a transformative solution, enabling Equity Trust to streamline its workflow and optimise resources.

Addressing resource constraints and efficiency challenges

One major challenge was limited resources, which made it difficult to produce video content at the scale and quality they had planned. In addition, creating professional-grade videos demanded considerable time and effort, especially from the company’s Director of Education. As a highly sought-after subject matter expert, the director had very limited availability for video shoots.

“The volume of content that teams are putting out seems to be increasing every year in order to stay relevant and competitive,” said Jesse. “Scalability is crucial, and content teams need an expanding set of tools that enable automation and efficiency, which increasingly includes the use of AI.”

The team also had to meet the high expectations of their audience, who demanded professional and authentic content. The videos needed to reflect Equity Trust’s commitment to quality without appearing “AI-generated”, as maintaining trust and credibility with viewers was of utmost importance. These challenges highlighted the need for a more scalable, efficient solution to support the team’s video production goals and sustain the trust of their audience.

Using HeyGen to create scalable, authentic video content

Equity Trust came across HeyGen during an online search and decided to try out its innovative AI video capabilities. For Jesse and his team, the experiment was designed to see whether AI-generated videos could achieve their objectives of producing high-quality, scalable content, cutting down production time and dependence on resources, while still maintaining authenticity to retain audience trust.

In just one hour, the team created a digital avatar of their Director of Education, capturing his voice and visual presence. This enabled Equity Trust to produce professional-grade educational videos for social media, internal training, and customer engagement without needing the director’s direct involvement and time. By reducing bottlenecks and ensuring consistent quality, this innovative approach opened up new avenues for scalable, authentic content creation.

“With HeyGen, we were able to create short, snappy videos that still felt highly professional. It worked particularly well for social media,” said Jesse. “The scalability it offered truly transformed the way our team works.”

Transforming video production with AI-powered solutions

After initial trials and some fine-tuning, Equity Trust successfully integrated HeyGen into its content creation process. The impact was substantial:

Time Savings : Before HeyGen, producing a single video required over five hours of work. With HeyGen, the same output was achieved in minutes, significantly improving productivity.

: Before HeyGen, producing a single video required over five hours of work. With HeyGen, the same output was achieved in minutes, significantly improving productivity. Content Volume : The team produced 12 videos within a short span of time, an achievement that was previously not possible due to resource constraints.

: The team produced 12 videos within a short span of time, an achievement that was previously not possible due to resource constraints. Versatility: The AI-powered videos were used across multiple channels, including TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. While mainly customer-facing, the videos were also used for internal training.

“HeyGen is the future of scalable content creation,” said Jesse. “For small teams or even individual creators, AI tools like HeyGen are indispensable.”

By leveraging HeyGen’s AI capabilities, Equity Trust was able to tailor content for specific audience segments, experimenting with different avatars to reflect diverse demographics. The platform’s ability to scale video production efficiently, without putting pressure on internal resources, aligns with the team’s long-term goals and ensures they can keep up with growing demand.

As AI technology advances, Equity Trust’s experience highlights the transformative potential of tools like HeyGen for today’s marketing teams.