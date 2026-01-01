Craig Veroni is a real estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, serving North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Vancouver city itself. Before moving into real estate, he spent over a decade training and working as a professional film and television actor.

The moment he started applying that craft to his marketing, video became one of the biggest drivers of his business. Educational YouTube videos and cinematic property tours helped buyers understand local neighbourhoods and the housing market.

But when a fire and flooding in the unit above him affected his home and forced his family to move out for nearly a year, his video production came to a standstill.

"We had been out of our house for around nine months," he said. "I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have any gear."

Expanding his presence without increasing the workload

For most of his career, Craig built trust by working open houses, meeting people in person, and turning a YouTube channel into his primary lead source, eventually generating around 75 per cent of his business from it.

But that content was quite demanding to produce. His best-performing neighbourhood tours meant scripting every segment, shooting on camera across several neighbourhoods, and then editing everything together, a process that could take more than a week for a single video.

Getting back in front of his audience meant rebuilding the engine that had powered his business. The turning point came when he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow completely new social channels with AI avatars.

"I thought, 'This sounds a bit wild and perhaps too good to be true,'" he said.

Curious, he joined a small training group. Over three days, Craig built his digital twin, refined his content workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.

"I was really nervous because I'm known for my video," he said. "I thought people were going to dislike this."

Creating a digital twin that buyers can truly trust

Craig believes the twin worked because it was created using his own high-quality material. Instead of starting from scratch, he trained his avatar on the library of footage he had already recorded, capturing his real appearance and mannerisms across different settings.

He paired it with professionally recorded voice models, refined into an indoor voice for studio-style clips and an outdoor voice that sounds natural on location. He uses the latest avatar model and upgrades it every time a better one is released.

Craig uses the digital twin to keep his audience updated about local news and market developments, rather than chasing trends or creating novelty clips.