Set up your workspace (for Teams/Pro members)

Welcome to HeyGen Academy.

The first step to getting started is setting up your workspace. This process allows you to create and customise your workspace so it is ready for your team to collaborate effectively.

Access your workspace settings

From your HeyGen homepage, click the arrow next to your name in the bottom left corner.

Under Personal, you will see your individual account.

Under Workspace, you will see all HeyGen workspaces you have joined or been invited to.

When you first create your personal account, you are usually on a free plan. Once you join your enterprise workspace, you will get access to all enterprise features and security settings.

You will know you are viewing the enterprise workspace when you see “Enterprise” in the bottom left corner.

Create and configure a new workspace

To create a new workspace, open the menu in the bottom-left corner and go to Settings.

In your workspace settings, you can:

Enter the name of your workspace

Upload a logo

Add a brief description

Decide who is allowed to join the workspace

Control who is allowed to invite new members

You can also enable AI-Assisted Watermarking to add a watermark to all videos created in the workspace.

Choose who can join your workspace

You have three options for controlling access to your workspace:

Anyone with your company email domain can join automatically

This option is ideal for large teams or plans with unlimited seats. Anyone using your company email domain can sign up, bypass the paywall, complete onboarding, and join the workspace automatically without needing approval.

This option is ideal for large teams or plans with unlimited seats. Anyone using your company email domain can sign up, bypass the paywall, complete onboarding, and join the workspace automatically without needing approval. Anyone with your company email domain must request to join

This option is recommended if you have a limited number of seats or would like more control over who joins. Users with your domain can request access, which you can then approve or decline.

This option is recommended if you have a limited number of seats or would like more control over who joins. Users with your domain can request access, which you can then approve or decline. Only members who are invited manually can join

This option offers the highest level of control and privacy. The workspace is visible only to users you invite directly.

Once you’ve completed these steps, your workspace is fully set up.

You’ve named your workspace, added your logo, and customised the settings to reflect your brand.

Your workspace is now ready, and you can start inviting team members whenever you are ready to collaborate.