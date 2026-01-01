Academy decor
Setup checklist for general users
Back to overview
Getting startedSet up your workspace (for Teams/Pro members)Invite members to your workspace (for Teams/Pro plan users)

Invite members to your workspace (for Teams/Pro plan users)

Let us go through how to invite your teammates to your workspace so that you can collaborate and start creating immediately.

Invite members to your workspace
From the dashboard, click on your account and go to Manage Workspaces. In the workspace management view, you will see:

  • A list of users you have already invited
  • Their assigned roles
  • Their current invitation status

This area may also recommend teammates who have signed up for HeyGen using your company email domain.

You can invite new members in the following ways:

  • Entering their email address, or
  • Copying and sharing the invitation link

After sending an invitation, the user’s email will appear in the list with the status Invite Sent.

If your workspace is set up to require approval before joining, you will also see join requests in this view.

Track invitation and request status
Once a user signs in to HeyGen, accepts the invitation, and joins the workspace, their status will be updated to Active.

If you approve a join request, the user immediately becomes an active workspace member. Their name appears in the active members list, and a seat is used.

Understand workspace roles
HeyGen workspaces support multiple roles, each with different permissions.

  • Super Admin
    Super Admins typically manage the HeyGen plan and workspaces. They have complete access, including managing users and permissions, making purchases or upgrades, and creating, editing, and reviewing content.
  • Developer
    Developers can create content and access the HeyGen API. Assign this role to teammates who require advanced integrations, such as connecting a CRM or email system.
  • Creator
    Creators are users who regularly create content. They can create avatars, videos, and voices, but cannot manage permissions, purchases, or API access.
  • Viewer
    Viewers are typically reviewers or approvers. They can view content but cannot make any edits.

Approve or decline join requests
If your workspace requires users to request access, you can review these requests in two places:

  • The notifications panel
  • The Members and Workspaces tab

From either location, you can approve or reject pending requests. Once approved, the user becomes an active member and occupies a seat.

Share content within the workspace
In addition to roles, you can manage access to individual projects, videos, or folders.

To share content:

  • Select the three-dot menu on a draft, video, or folder
  • Select Share

From there, you can:

  • Share with selected users
  • Assign view-only or editing access permissions
  • Set overall access to only yourself, specific selected users, or anyone with workspace access

Users with a Viewer role will always have view-only access.

Share and publish videos
After a video is generated, it opens on the Share Page, where you can:

  • Protect the video with a password
  • Configure general access permissions
  • Add or edit captions

You can also use the Share tab to publish the video on the web, allowing anyone to watch a view-only version without signing in.

With these steps complete, you are now ready to collaborate with your team in HeyGen by inviting members, assigning roles, and sharing content in a secure way.