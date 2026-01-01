Invite members to your workspace (for Teams/Pro plan users)

Let us go through how to invite your teammates to your workspace so that you can collaborate and start creating immediately.

Invite members to your workspace

From the dashboard, click on your account and go to Manage Workspaces. In the workspace management view, you will see:

A list of users you have already invited

Their assigned roles

Their current invitation status

This area may also recommend teammates who have signed up for HeyGen using your company email domain.

You can invite new members in the following ways:

Entering their email address, or

Copying and sharing the invitation link

After sending an invitation, the user’s email will appear in the list with the status Invite Sent.

If your workspace is set up to require approval before joining, you will also see join requests in this view.

Track invitation and request status

Once a user signs in to HeyGen, accepts the invitation, and joins the workspace, their status will be updated to Active.

If you approve a join request, the user immediately becomes an active workspace member. Their name appears in the active members list, and a seat is used.

Understand workspace roles

HeyGen workspaces support multiple roles, each with different permissions.

Super Admin

Super Admins typically manage the HeyGen plan and workspaces. They have complete access, including managing users and permissions, making purchases or upgrades, and creating, editing, and reviewing content.

Super Admins typically manage the HeyGen plan and workspaces. They have complete access, including managing users and permissions, making purchases or upgrades, and creating, editing, and reviewing content. Developer

Developers can create content and access the HeyGen API. Assign this role to teammates who require advanced integrations, such as connecting a CRM or email system.

Developers can create content and access the HeyGen API. Assign this role to teammates who require advanced integrations, such as connecting a CRM or email system. Creator

Creators are users who regularly create content. They can create avatars, videos, and voices, but cannot manage permissions, purchases, or API access.

Creators are users who regularly create content. They can create avatars, videos, and voices, but cannot manage permissions, purchases, or API access. Viewer

Viewers are typically reviewers or approvers. They can view content but cannot make any edits.

Approve or decline join requests

If your workspace requires users to request access, you can review these requests in two places:

The notifications panel

The Members and Workspaces tab

From either location, you can approve or reject pending requests. Once approved, the user becomes an active member and occupies a seat.

Share content within the workspace

In addition to roles, you can manage access to individual projects, videos, or folders.

To share content:

Select the three-dot menu on a draft, video, or folder

Select Share

From there, you can:

Share with selected users

Assign view-only or editing access permissions

Set overall access to only yourself, specific selected users, or anyone with workspace access

Users with a Viewer role will always have view-only access.

Share and publish videos

After a video is generated, it opens on the Share Page, where you can:

Protect the video with a password

Configure general access permissions

Add or edit captions

You can also use the Share tab to publish the video on the web, allowing anyone to watch a view-only version without signing in.

With these steps complete, you are now ready to collaborate with your team in HeyGen by inviting members, assigning roles, and sharing content in a secure way.