Let us go through how to invite your teammates to your workspace so that you can collaborate and start creating immediately.
Invite members to your workspace
From the dashboard, click on your account and go to Manage Workspaces. In the workspace management view, you will see:
This area may also recommend teammates who have signed up for HeyGen using your company email domain.
You can invite new members in the following ways:
After sending an invitation, the user’s email will appear in the list with the status Invite Sent.
If your workspace is set up to require approval before joining, you will also see join requests in this view.
Track invitation and request status
Once a user signs in to HeyGen, accepts the invitation, and joins the workspace, their status will be updated to Active.
If you approve a join request, the user immediately becomes an active workspace member. Their name appears in the active members list, and a seat is used.
Understand workspace roles
HeyGen workspaces support multiple roles, each with different permissions.
Approve or decline join requests
If your workspace requires users to request access, you can review these requests in two places:
From either location, you can approve or reject pending requests. Once approved, the user becomes an active member and occupies a seat.
Share content within the workspace
In addition to roles, you can manage access to individual projects, videos, or folders.
To share content:
From there, you can:
Users with a Viewer role will always have view-only access.
Share and publish videos
After a video is generated, it opens on the Share Page, where you can:
You can also use the Share tab to publish the video on the web, allowing anyone to watch a view-only version without signing in.
With these steps complete, you are now ready to collaborate with your team in HeyGen by inviting members, assigning roles, and sharing content in a secure way.