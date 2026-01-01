Academy decor
Explore the Academy
Welcome to HeyGen AcademyPlatform overviewVideo creation journeysAvatarsVoicesLocalisationVideo AgentAI Studio
Setup checklistProofreadInteractivitySCORM ExportSingle editor modeScreen recording
HeyGen for Agencies: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for L&D: The Definitive AI Video Quick-Start GuideHeyGen for Marketers: Your Comprehensive AI Video Quick-Start GuideHeyGen for knowledge entrepreneurs: Your comprehensive AI video expertise playbook
AvatarsVoiceScript WritingBrand kitIntegrationsInstant key highlightsBatch modePPT/PDF to videoShare this pageTemplatesEdit Styles

Knowledge entrepreneurs