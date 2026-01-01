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HeyGen for Agencies: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for L&D: The Definitive AI Video Quick-Start GuideHeyGen for Marketers: Your Comprehensive AI Video Quick-Start GuideHeyGen for knowledge entrepreneurs: Your comprehensive AI video expertise playbook
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Practical Labs guides

Whether you are just getting started or looking to level up your video strategy, these guides are designed to help you get the most out of HeyGen. From mastering the Video Agent to creating compelling product explainer videos and telling your brand story, each guide offers practical, step-by-step instructions to help you create professional, AI-powered videos with confidence. Explore the resources below and start creating.

How to get the most out of HeyGen's Video Agent

Unlock the full potential of HeyGen's Video Agent with this step-by-step guide. Learn how to set up, customize, and optimize your AI-powered video agent to create engaging, professional-quality videos with ease.

How to use HeyGen to create product explainer videos

Discover how to bring your products to life with HeyGen. This guide walks you through creating clear, compelling explainer videos that showcase your product's features and benefits, perfect for landing pages, sales decks, and more.

How to use HeyGen to market and tell your brand story

Learn how to harness HeyGen's AI video tools to craft authentic, visually stunning brand stories. From scripting to final output, this guide covers everything you need to connect with your audience and make your brand memorable.