Build a polished onboarding video from a simple script in minutes. No cameras, no editing software. Paste your text, pick a style, and welcome new hires or customers with clear, on-brand video.
Features of onboarding video creator
Speech cleanup for slick, flawless takes
Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks recorded in one flawless take. No reshoots and no editing skills needed.
Create onboarding videos from text
Skip the camera and the crew. Paste a script or prompt, pick a clean style, and this AI-powered video platform does the rest. With text to video, HeyGen helps you create professional onboarding content from written steps and policies, ready to publish in one click.
AI voiceovers in diverse languages
Welcome every hire in their own language. Generate natural narration in 175+ languages and accents from your script, or match your team's tone with a custom voice. The built-in AI voice generator uses text-to-speech to maintain clear, consistent delivery without recording any audio yourself.
Customize captions and on-screen text
Make onboarding content easy to follow anywhere. Captions are generated automatically and timed to your narration, so every viewer can watch on mute or in a noisy office. The subtitle generator formats clean, customizable text that displays seamlessly across devices, with comprehensive language support.
Turn slides and templates into video
Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.
Onboarding video ideas and use cases
Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.
Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.
Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.
Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.
Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.
Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.
How an onboarding video maker works
Create an onboarding video in four simple steps, from first draft to a polished, share-ready video your team can watch today.
Choose a style and layout built for onboarding, then set your aspect ratio and brand colours.
Paste your welcome message, steps, or policy text, then refine the wording and pacing for clarity.
Add narration, captions, and branding, then let Speech Cleanup remove filler words and pauses.
Render your finished onboarding video, then download it or share it with new hires and customers.
It is a tool that handles onboarding video creation from a written script, with no filming or editing. You paste your text, pick a style, and HeyGen manages narration and timing. The AI video generator turns creation into a few quick clicks.
Keep it short and clear. Pro tip: use one idea per scene. A clean script, natural narration, and captions make an effective onboarding video that holds attention. Built on script to video, effective onboarding boosts engagement without reshoots.
Yes. Start from onboarding video templates, drop in your script, and customize the look. There are free onboarding video templates to begin with, plus animated presentation layouts that help you create engaging onboarding videos in minutes.
Yes. The platform makes video creation effortless, so anyone can build onboarding videos using text they already have. You get a content hub of templates and a faceless video option, making it easy to create polished results with no crew.
There is a free plan with no credit card required so you can explore the core tools and templates. Paid plans start around $29 per month for unlimited videos, more voices, and AI dubbing, giving every new hire a smooth onboarding experience.
Yes. Interactive modules add quizzes and in-video interaction, and they export to SCORM for your LMS as an educational video. Secure login, audit logs, and strict data privacy keep every onboarding video a true reflection of your brand.
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