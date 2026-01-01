Turn a property description into a polished listing video in minutes. This real estate video maker handles the script, voiceover, and visuals, so you can market homes, share market updates, and build your brand without filming.
Features that make real estate marketing simple
Turn property details into video
Paste a property description, key features, and price. This AI-powered text-to-video workflow handles video creation end to end, setting the pacing and adding visuals, so you create property videos and publish new listings the same day.
Bring listing photos to life with animation
Upload your listing photos and turn them into moving video tours with cinematic pans, zooms, and animation. The image-to-video engine adds motion, transitions, and narration automatically, so a quick photo set becomes a polished walkthrough that shows the property's best angles to potential buyers.
Clean video editing with Speech Clean-up
Record your take once and let Speech Cleanup handle the video editing for you. It uses AI features like automatic trimming to cut filler words, long pauses, and retakes. Instead of jarring jump cuts, the built-in AI video editor stitches your best clips with invisible transitions, so you can skip re-recording.
Natural voiceovers in 175+ languages
Add natural-sounding voiceovers to any property video without hiring talent or recording audio. The AI voice generator narrates your script in 175+ languages and dialects, so you can personalise listings for local and international buyers in the language they speak at home.
Ready-made real estate video templates
Start from a wide range of professionally designed templates to create polished, impressive videos, including Just Listed, Open House, and agent intro layouts built specifically for real estate. Pick a style, drop in your details, and the AI video generator fills in the structure so every listing looks consistent and on-brand.
Real estate video ideas and use cases
Filming and editing a listing tour takes a videographer, a shoot day, and money. Write the property highlights, highlight key features, and produce polished marketing videos that captivate potential buyers and attract offers the moment a home hits the market.
Sellers choose real estate agents they trust, but recording a polished intro is awkward and slow. Turn a short bio into a confident introduction with an AI spokesperson to elevate your personal brand, and personalize it anytime your market area changes.
Saying the same market update on camera every week burns time you do not have. Type your latest stats and let the video script generator shape them into weekly video content, keeping your real estate video marketing consistent without extra effort.
Posting daily on Instagram and TikTok is hard to keep up with. Turn one listing into vertical clips and short video ads with the reel generator, then schedule a steady stream of social ads that powers your video marketing.
International buyers often skip listings they cannot follow. Record a buyer guide once, then use the AI video translator to deliver videos online in 175+ languages with matching lip sync, attracting a wider pool of buyers.
Capturing client testimonials usually means scheduling shoots and chasing busy people. Turn a written success story or sold stats into a polished promo video and social proof ad that helps you win listings and grow your brand.
How a real estate video maker works
Create a real estate video in four steps, taking you from a property description to a polished, ready-to-share listing video.
Pick a real estate layout, set the aspect ratio, and choose a look that suits your listing.
Paste your property details or talking points, then refine the tone and pacing for clarity.
Add a voiceover, photos, captions, music and branding, then adjust scenes until it looks right.
HeyGen renders a clean, high-quality video that’s ready to post across your listing and social channels.
A real estate video maker is an AI-powered platform that turns property details into professional real estate videos. Add your listing facts or a short prompt, the script-to-video tool handles video creation with scenes, voiceovers, and visuals, and your video is ready in minutes, so you can create professional real estate videos without filming.
Yes. Create talking head videos where a presenter delivers your script, or build a faceless video with photos and voiceover. You can produce video tours, virtual walkthroughs, and online video for your MLS listings, so real estate agents can publish without ever setting up a camera.
Upload your photos, choose a layout, and the slideshow maker arranges them into a moving virtual tour with animation and transitions. Drag shots to reorder them, open the built-in media library to add music and stock media, then export a finished walkthrough.
Yes. You can create high-quality videos that render in HD or 4K with cinematic pacing and studio-grade narration. Narrate in your own voice with AI voice cloning, personalise the details for each home, and produce videos in batches to lift the quality of every listing in your portfolio.
Both offer easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video editing, but this real estate video maker is built around real estate marketing. Instead of a general editor, you get listing templates, automatic voiceovers, and translation, so you spend less time editing and more time selling homes.
HeyGen lets you make videos online for free with no credit card required, though free exports include a small watermark. A paid subscription removes the watermark and unlocks the full set of AI tools, with subscription plans starting at $24 per month for longer videos and voice cloning.
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