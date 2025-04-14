Turn your favourite photos into a heartfelt memorial video in minutes. No video editing skills and no cameras needed. Gently animate a portrait, add narration and a music track, and create a memorial your whole family can treasure.
Features of the memorial video maker
Gentle motion for a treasured photo
Upload a single portrait and the image to video tool adds a soft smile or a slight head turn, so a still photograph looks like a living moment. It’s a gentle way to bring their story to life without the result ever feeling uncanny.
Combine photos and video clips
Drag and drop the pictures and footage you’ve gathered, and HeyGen will combine photos and video clips into a flowing slideshow video with transitions and timing handled for you. Reorder scenes or swap an image from a simple text-based editor.
Narrated tribute from your words
Write a few sentences about the life of your loved one and the text to video engine turns them into spoken narration in a natural voice. A eulogy or a poem becomes a warm voiceover, a simple way to honor your loved one and make a video worthy of the day.
Captions, Names, and Dates on Screen
Customise each slide with names, life dates, quotes, or a favourite saying as clean on-screen text that everyone can read. Type the words once and place them on any slide. Make your tribute personal with the words that mattered most.
A memorial video in 175+ languages
Families are rarely in one place anymore. Generate the finished video in more than 175 languages with lip-synced narration, so relatives overseas can hear the same loving words in a language they grew up speaking.
Putting together a funeral slideshow by hand in the week of a service is exhausting. Our slideshow maker turns your photos into a well-paced memorial slideshow that tells their story, a moving tribute ready to export as an MP4 and hand to the funeral home.
A sombre montage doesn’t suit everyone. Use warm photos with an upbeat song their friends will recognise, mix in short clips of laughter, and create an emotional tribute that leaves the room smiling as well as grieving.
When no one can face reading the eulogy aloud, the AI voice generator narrates your written words in a calm voice, so you can pay tribute to them without anyone breaking down.
Losing a pet deserves the same care. Add photos from their puppy days to those last quiet afternoons, set them to a gentle track, and commemorate a friend who was family.
Relatives who could not travel still deserve to take part. The AI video translator rebuilds the whole video tribute in their language with matched lip movement, so distance never keeps anyone from saying goodbye.
On each anniversary, reopen the project and easily add photos a relative has sent, then regenerate in minutes. It becomes a legacy video that keeps their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the family can treasure for years, instead of a file frozen on an old flash drive.
How the memorial video maker works
Our memorial slideshow maker helps you create a memorial video in 3 to 4 quick steps, turning a folder of photos into a tribute that’s ready to share. The tribute video maker lets you create a memorial slideshow and share your video in minutes, without having to wrestle with a timeline.
Upload photos, portraits, and short clips. Almost any format works, and you can add more later.
Pick from a variety of templates and explore more video styles, then customize the background and font. Every video template is editable, so you can choose a beautiful memorial slideshow template for memorial and funeral services alike.
Choose or upload a song to build a video with music, then add names, dates, captions, and optional narration in a natural-sounding voice.
Render in HD or 4K, then download your tribute video as an MP4 and hand a copy to the funeral home or send a private link.
A memorial video maker is a tool that helps you create a memorial slideshow from photos, video clips, music, and text. You upload your images, choose a template, and it builds a memorial tribute in minutes. Many families use it to create a tribute video for a service or a lasting keepsake.
Most families use 60 to 100 photos in a memorial photo slideshow, each shown for three to five seconds, which fills a five to ten minute video. For a looping reception video, ten to fifteen minutes works well. Match the length to your songs so the music and photos finish together.
Yes, when the motion stays subtle. HeyGen's Avatar IV model adds a soft smile or gentle head turn rather than exaggerated movement, so a still portrait feels like a moving memorial rather than something uncanny. You control how much it moves.
Scan each print at 300 DPI or photograph it flat in good light, then upload the files. HeyGen accepts JPG, PNG, and HEIC, sharpens each image, and places it into your funeral slideshow. It’s a simple way to make a memorial video from a shoebox of prints.
For a private service you can use almost any meaningful song. For anything posted publicly online, choose royalty-free or licensed tracks so it isn’t muted or taken down. One or two songs suits most funeral slideshows.
Most tribute video makers stop at a photo slideshow. HeyGen also animates a portrait, narrates your written words, and rebuilds the whole video in 175+ languages. That mix lets you create a beautiful tribute video in minutes for both the service and family who are far away.
Yes. HeyGen doubles as an online video editor. Open the project in the AI video editor to swap a photo, fix a caption, or change the song, then regenerate in minutes. There is no separate editing software to learn and nothing to rebuild from scratch.
Export it as an MP4 in HD or 4K, the format most chapels prefer, and send the funeral video to your director at least 48 hours beforehand so they can test it. A private link also lets a funeral memorial video reach anyone who could not attend.
Yes, the process is designed for first-timers, with no editing background needed. Creators who have never worked in a studio see the same ease: educator Anton Voroniuk reported saving 15.5 hours each week and production costs up to 40x lower. If they can create a video quickly, so can a grieving family.
Yes. This free memorial video maker lets you start and build a full tribute without paying upfront. Paid plans begin at $24 a month and unlock longer videos, HD and 4K export, and more languages. As a free tribute video maker, the starter plan is often enough for a single service video.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.