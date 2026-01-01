Create an event recap video in minutes

Turn raw event footage into a polished event recap video in minutes. Add a script, clean up every take automatically, and get a finished highlight reel ready to share. No cameras or editing skills needed.

Event recap video maker turning raw footage into a polished highlight reel.
141,999,561Videos generated
116,756,600Avatars generated
19,584,524Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Key features

Features of the event recap video maker

AI editing that pulls out the highlights

Skip the timeline and the manual cuts. The AI scans your footage, picks the strongest moments, and assembles them into a fast-paced video highlight reel with music, transitions, and pacing handled for you. You get a cohesive, high-quality recap without touching editing software.

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AI editing assembling event footage into a highlight reel automatically.

Speech Cleanup for Flawless Takes

Sound perfect without re-recording. The AI automatically removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes, then bridges the visual gaps with natural AI lip Sync so your event recap looks recorded in one flawless pass. No jarring jump cuts, no manual trimming.

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Speech Cleanup removing filler words and retakes from event recap takes.

Turn a Script Into Narrated Scenes

No footage from the day? Write a few lines about the event and the script to video engine builds narrated scenes around them, complete with visuals, graphics, and a natural voiceover. Add a custom intro, a thank-you message, or speaker quotes in seconds.

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Script turned into narrated event recap scenes with visuals and voiceover.

Templates and Brand Kits Built In

Start from a recap template library instead of a blank screen. Drop in your logo, colors, and fonts once, and every video stays on brand. The AI video generator gives your team creative control, so a recurring event series looks polished and consistent every time.

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Recap templates and brand kits keeping event videos on brand.

Localise recaps into 175+ languages

Reach every attendee in their own language. Translate your recap with natural AI dubbing into 175+ languages, with voices and lip movement matched to each scene. One event recap video becomes a global marketing asset that lifts visibility across regions, teams and audiences.

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Localizing an event recap video into 175+ languages with AI dubbing.

Event recap video ideas and use cases

Conference and summit event recaps

Conference and summit event recaps

Editing days of conference footage takes weeks and an agency budget. Capture the excitement in a fast recap instead, then share it as a promo video that fuels your next marketing campaign and drives signups.

Corporate event highlight reels

Corporate event highlight reels

Internal event footage often sits unused because editing it is nobody's job. Turn it into a recap that engages your whole company, and add an AI spokesperson to communicate the highlights and key takeaways.

Trade show and booth event recaps

Trade show and booth event recaps

Trade show leads cool off while footage waits for editing. Skip the videography crew and ship an effective booth recap that pairs the best moments with a product demo video while the event is fresh.

Webinar and virtual event recaps

Webinar and virtual event recaps

Recapping a long webinar by hand means scrubbing hours of recording. Turn the slides and key clips into an engaging summary with PPT To video, so registrants who missed it still get the value.

Social clips for Instagram and TikTok

Social clips for Instagram and TikTok

Posting event clips manually means resizing and recutting for every social media feed. Generate vertical highlights with the reel generator instead, and publish recaps to Instagram, TikTok, and Shorts the moment the event wraps.

Internal team and offsite recaps

Internal team and offsite recaps

Team offsites and all-hands rarely get a recap because no one has time to cut one. Drop the clips into an AI video editor, arrange the best moments, and capture the essence of the experience.

How it works

How an event recap video maker works

HeyGen takes you from raw clips to a finished event recap video in four simple steps, with the editing handled automatically.

Step 1

Upload Your Footage

Drop in clips, photos, or a short script from your event. Mix recorded footage with new scenes.

Step 2

Clean Up the Takes

Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses and retakes, then stitches the best moments together.

Step 3

Customise the recap

Add your branding, music, captions and transitions. Adjust the pacing and scene order to suit the story.

Step 4

Export and share

Render in HD or 4K, then download or post your recap straight to social, email, or your event page.

Uploading event footage, photos, and a script to build a recap.
Speech Cleanup stitching the best event moments together.
Customizing an event recap with branding, music, and captions.
Exporting and sharing the finished event recap video in HD or 4K.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an event recap video and how do I create one?

An event recap video is a short highlight reel that captures the best moments of a conference, launch, or gathering. You create one by uploading footage or starting from text to video, then letting the AI edit, narrate, and assemble it into a finished recap.

Can I highlight speaker sessions and panels in the recap?

Yes. Pull the strongest speaker moments and panel takeaways into the recap, and use the clip generator to cut sessions into shareable highlights. Add stock clips to bridge any gaps, and keep the energy of the live experience going long after the event.

Can I reuse a recap project for future events and a series?

Yes. Save your recap as a reusable project and duplicate it for future events, so each new highlight reel keeps a consistent look. Many teams build a small library of recap templates to scale marketing videos across a whole event series.

Will my event recap video look professional and on-brand?

Yes. The AI handles pacing, transitions, and clean cuts so the recap looks studio-made, not auto-generated. You can match your brand colours and fonts, and add lifelike presenters powered by Avatar IV to carry the emotion and energy of the day.

Why use HeyGen instead of a video editor for event wrap-ups?

Traditional editing means hours in a timeline and an agency invoice. HeyGen turns the whole process into minutes, cutting video production costs by up to 70%. A well-produced event recap helps event planning teams show clients value across their media channels.

Is the event recap video maker free, and what do paid plans include?

You can start free with no credit card and create recaps to explore the core features. Paid plans start at $24 per month and unlock longer videos, voice cloning, more languages, and higher-resolution exports for frequent or larger event recaps.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your event footage into polished recap videos with AI.

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