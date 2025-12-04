Translate videos from
English to Vietnamese
You can turn any English video into natural Vietnamese in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Vietnamese voiceovers, or fully localize your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Vietnamese-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.
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See it in another language in just minutes.
Go From English to Vietnamese With Ease
HeyGen makes the translation process easy to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Vietnamese voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localize your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content stays accurate, polished, and natural for Vietnamese-speaking viewers.
If you need additional language support, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to expand your multilingual content library.
A Simple Way to Translate English Videos to Vietnamese
Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Vietnamese subtitles or narration with accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Vietnamese, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.
Vietnamese Voices and Subtitles
HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Vietnamese narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.
Who Benefits From English to Vietnamese Translation
Content creators can publish Vietnamese versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Vietnamese-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localize onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without managing manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Vietnamese-speaking teams efficiently.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio results in a more accurate Vietnamese translation.
Upload your source video
Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This is crucial for getting the best AI translate results.
Select Vietnamese
Choose English as your source language and Vietnamese as your target language. Decide if you want subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.
Generate Translation
HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Vietnamese narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalizing.
Edit and Export
Adjust timing, refine subtitles, switch Vietnamese voices, or update your script. Export your Vietnamese video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localized instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about English Video to Vietnamese
How do I translate an English video into Vietnamese online?
You simply upload your English video, choose Vietnamese as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalize an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.
Can I add Vietnamese subtitles directly to my English video?
Yes. You can generate Vietnamese subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.
How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Vietnamese translation?
Accuracy is strong when the original audio is clear and paced naturally. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Vietnamese subtitles or voiceovers feel fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.
Can I translate a YouTube video into Vietnamese?
Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Vietnamese voiceover. Timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plugins, or additional editing steps.
Can I preview the translated Vietnamese version before exporting?
Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust phrasing, modify timing, or switch Vietnamese voices before exporting. This ensures your final version matches your original tone and delivers a natural viewing experience for Vietnamese-speaking audiences.
Do I need software to translate English videos to Vietnamese?
No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Vietnamese content without installations. This keeps the workflow lightweight and easy to use.
How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?
You can begin instantly by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Vietnamese as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.
Are there creative tools I can use alongside Vietnamese translation?
Yes. You can enhance localized videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customization optio
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