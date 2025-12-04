Translate videos from
English to Vietnamese

You can turn any English video into natural Vietnamese in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Vietnamese voiceovers, or fully localize your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Vietnamese-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.

Translate video

Tap to upload a video!

See it in another language in just minutes.

Translate to:
126,128,206Videos generated
100,336,928Avatars generated
17,345,487Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go From English to Vietnamese With Ease

HeyGen makes the translation process easy to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Vietnamese voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localize your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content stays accurate, polished, and natural for Vietnamese-speaking viewers.

If you need additional language support, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to expand your multilingual content library.

A Simple Way to Translate English Videos to Vietnamese

Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Vietnamese subtitles or narration with accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Vietnamese, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Vietnamese Voices and Subtitles

HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Vietnamese narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Who Benefits From English to Vietnamese Translation

Content creators can publish Vietnamese versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Vietnamese-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localize onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without managing manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Vietnamese-speaking teams efficiently.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

Upload Your Video

Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio results in a more accurate Vietnamese translation.


Get started for free
Step 1

Upload your source video

Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This is crucial for getting the best AI translate results.

Get started for free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 2

Select Vietnamese

Choose English as your source language and Vietnamese as your target language. Decide if you want subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.


Get started for free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 3

Generate Translation

HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Vietnamese narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalizing.

Get started for free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 4

Edit and Export

Adjust timing, refine subtitles, switch Vietnamese voices, or update your script. Export your Vietnamese video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.


Get started for free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.

What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

Get started for free
Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions about English Video to Vietnamese

How do I translate an English video into Vietnamese online?

You simply upload your English video, choose Vietnamese as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalize an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.

Can I add Vietnamese subtitles directly to my English video?

Yes. You can generate Vietnamese subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.

How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Vietnamese translation?

Accuracy is strong when the original audio is clear and paced naturally. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Vietnamese subtitles or voiceovers feel fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.

Can I translate a YouTube video into Vietnamese?

Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Vietnamese voiceover. Timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plugins, or additional editing steps.

Can I preview the translated Vietnamese version before exporting?

Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust phrasing, modify timing, or switch Vietnamese voices before exporting. This ensures your final version matches your original tone and delivers a natural viewing experience for Vietnamese-speaking audiences.

Do I need software to translate English videos to Vietnamese?

No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Vietnamese content without installations. This keeps the workflow lightweight and easy to use.

How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?

You can begin instantly by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Vietnamese as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.

Are there creative tools I can use alongside Vietnamese translation?

Yes. You can enhance localized videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customization optio

Translate videos into 175+ languages

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

YouTube Video Translator
en flaghi flag
Translate Videos From English to Hindi
en flagpk flag
Translate English video to Urdu
en flagsp flag
Translate English Video to Spanish
en flagar flag
Translate English video to Arabic
ar flagen flag
Translate Arabic video to English
th flagen flag
Translate Thai video into English
bd flagen flag
Translate Bangla Video to English
hi flagen flag
Translate Hindi Video to English
en flagfr flag
Translate English Video to French
en flagge flag
Translate English Video to German
en flagpt flag
Translate English Video to Portuguese
en flagja flag
Translate English video to Japanese
pt flagsp flag
Translate portuguese video to spanish
ja flagen flag
Translate Japanese video to English
in flagen flag
Translate Malayalam video to English
sp flagpt flag
Translate Spanish Video to Portuguese
en flagil flag
Translate English Video to Hebrew
sp flagen flag
Translate Spanish video to English
ge flagsp flag
Translate German Video to Spanish

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background