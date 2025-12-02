Translate videos from
English to Urdu

Translate Urdu videos into clear, natural English using AI-powered video translation. HeyGen helps you create accurate English subtitles or realistic AI voiceovers in minutes, without manual editing or traditional dubbing.

Whether you are localizing YouTube videos, training content, marketing campaigns, or educational material, HeyGen makes Urdu to English video translation fast, accurate, and scalable.

  • No credit card
  • 1,000+ avatars
  • Cancel anytime
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Translate Urdu Videos to English

Effortlessly convert any Urdu video into clear, natural-sounding English with our advanced AI translator. TThis AI video translator automatically detects spoken Urdu, generates an accurate transcript, and converts it into clear, natural English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or AI voiceovers that stay aligned with the original timing and tone of the video.

Translate Video

Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync

Drop files here

Or paste a YouTube link:
Translate to:
Sign in or register to access the full experience
Upload Your Video
Step 1:Upload Your Video
Generate a Urdu Transcript
Step 2:Generate a Urdu Transcript
Translate to English
Step 3:Translate to English
Review and Export
Step 4:Review and Export
Benefits

Go from Urdu to English Instantly

Transforming your Urdu content into English takes only minutes. This tool lets you convert scripts, messages, and full videos into natural English without complex editing or extra software.

You can produce clean English subtitles, natural AI voiceovers, or fully localized videos directly in your browser. The process is simple, fast, and flexible from start to finish.


Urdu to English Video Translation Made Simple

HeyGen is an AI-powered tool built specifically for video translation. It converts spoken Urdu into English subtitles or English voice narration while preserving meaning, tone, and context.

Unlike basic text translators, HeyGen understands real speech. It uses speech recognition and natural language processing to produce English translations that sound clear and natural, not robotic or word-for-word.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Choose Subtitles or AI Voice Translation

English subtitles are ideal for accessibility and fast localization. HeyGen automatically converts Urdu speech into readable English captions that stay in sync with your video.

Subtitles work best for:

Social media videos

Educational and eLearning content

Viewers watching without sound

Accessibility and compliance needs

You can also export subtitle files for use on other platforms.This same workflow is used across multiple language pairs. For example, if you also translate Arabic videos into English, you can use the same process here:

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Popular Use Cases for Urdu to English Video Translation

HeyGen is commonly used to translate Urdu videos to English for:

Translating Urdu YouTube videos for global audiences

Localizing marketing and advertising campaigns

Converting Urdu training videos into English

Translating educational and eLearning content

Corporate and internal communication

Social media and short-form video localization

Many teams also translate content from other South Asian languages into English, depending on audience needs.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

Step 1

Upload or import your Urdu video

Upload a video file or import a video link such as a YouTube URL.


Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 2

Select Urdu and English

Choose Urdu as the source language and English as the target language.



Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 3

Choose subtitles or AI voice

Select English subtitles, AI voice translation, or both depending on your audience and content goals.


Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 4

Generate and share

Generate your translated video and download it or publish it anywhere.

The entire process is designed to work smoothly for single videos or large content libraries.


Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.

What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate a Urdu video to English using HeyGen?

Upload your Urdu video, select Urdu as the source language and English as the target language, then choose subtitles or AI voice translation to generate your English video automatically. If you also need the reverse direction,



Can AI accurately translate Urdu videos into English?

Yes. When the audio is clear, AI can translate Urdu videos into English accurately by understanding speech patterns, sentence structure, and context rather than direct word substitution



Can I translate Urdu YouTube videos into English automatically?

Yes. You can import Urdu YouTube videos into HeyGen and generate English subtitles or AI voice translations without manually downloading or editing the original video.


Does AI support English subtitles and voiceover for Urdu videos?

HeyGen supports both English subtitles and AI voiceover for Urdu videos, allowing you to choose the best format based on your audience and content type.



Is AI voice translation better than English subtitles?

English subtitles are great for accessibility and quick publishing, while AI voice translation is better for engagement because viewers can watch naturally without reading captions.



Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any urdu video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


Can I use Urdu to English video translation for business or training content?

Yes. Many businesses use Urdu to English video translation for onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communication to reach English-speaking audiences effectively.If you also translate Hindi videos into English, that page is here:


Translate videos into 175+ languages

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

hi flagTranslate template pageTranslate

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background