Translate videos from
English to Urdu
Translate Urdu videos into clear, natural English using AI-powered video translation. HeyGen helps you create accurate English subtitles or realistic AI voiceovers in minutes, without manual editing or traditional dubbing.
Whether you are localizing YouTube videos, training content, marketing campaigns, or educational material, HeyGen makes Urdu to English video translation fast, accurate, and scalable.
Translate Urdu Videos to English
Effortlessly convert any Urdu video into clear, natural-sounding English with our advanced AI translator. TThis AI video translator automatically detects spoken Urdu, generates an accurate transcript, and converts it into clear, natural English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or AI voiceovers that stay aligned with the original timing and tone of the video.
Translate Video
Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync
Go from Urdu to English Instantly
Transforming your Urdu content into English takes only minutes. This tool lets you convert scripts, messages, and full videos into natural English without complex editing or extra software.
You can produce clean English subtitles, natural AI voiceovers, or fully localized videos directly in your browser. The process is simple, fast, and flexible from start to finish.
Urdu to English Video Translation Made Simple
HeyGen is an AI-powered tool built specifically for video translation. It converts spoken Urdu into English subtitles or English voice narration while preserving meaning, tone, and context.
Unlike basic text translators, HeyGen understands real speech. It uses speech recognition and natural language processing to produce English translations that sound clear and natural, not robotic or word-for-word.
Choose Subtitles or AI Voice Translation
English subtitles are ideal for accessibility and fast localization. HeyGen automatically converts Urdu speech into readable English captions that stay in sync with your video.
Subtitles work best for:
Social media videos
Educational and eLearning content
Viewers watching without sound
Accessibility and compliance needs
You can also export subtitle files for use on other platforms.This same workflow is used across multiple language pairs. For example, if you also translate Arabic videos into English, you can use the same process here:
Popular Use Cases for Urdu to English Video Translation
HeyGen is commonly used to translate Urdu videos to English for:
Translating Urdu YouTube videos for global audiences
Localizing marketing and advertising campaigns
Converting Urdu training videos into English
Translating educational and eLearning content
Corporate and internal communication
Social media and short-form video localization
Many teams also translate content from other South Asian languages into English, depending on audience needs.
How to translate your video into 4 easy steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.
Upload or import your Urdu video
Upload a video file or import a video link such as a YouTube URL.
Select Urdu and English
Choose Urdu as the source language and English as the target language.
Choose subtitles or AI voice
Select English subtitles, AI voice translation, or both depending on your audience and content goals.
Generate and share
Generate your translated video and download it or publish it anywhere.
The entire process is designed to work smoothly for single videos or large content libraries.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I translate a Urdu video to English using HeyGen?
Upload your Urdu video, select Urdu as the source language and English as the target language, then choose subtitles or AI voice translation to generate your English video automatically. If you also need the reverse direction,
Can AI accurately translate Urdu videos into English?
Yes. When the audio is clear, AI can translate Urdu videos into English accurately by understanding speech patterns, sentence structure, and context rather than direct word substitution
Can I translate Urdu YouTube videos into English automatically?
Yes. You can import Urdu YouTube videos into HeyGen and generate English subtitles or AI voice translations without manually downloading or editing the original video.
Does AI support English subtitles and voiceover for Urdu videos?
HeyGen supports both English subtitles and AI voiceover for Urdu videos, allowing you to choose the best format based on your audience and content type.
Is AI voice translation better than English subtitles?
English subtitles are great for accessibility and quick publishing, while AI voice translation is better for engagement because viewers can watch naturally without reading captions.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other formats?
Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any urdu video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.
Can I use Urdu to English video translation for business or training content?
Yes. Many businesses use Urdu to English video translation for onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communication to reach English-speaking audiences effectively.If you also translate Hindi videos into English, that page is here:
Translate videos into 175+ languages
