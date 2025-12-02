Translate videos from
Italian to Hebrew

Translate English videos into clear, natural Hebrew with HeyGen AI. Upload your video, let the system understand the spoken English, and turn it into Hebrew subtitles, Hebrew voice, or a fully translated version you can reuse anywhere.

This works well for YouTube videos, online courses, interviews, marketing clips, product demos, and internal training. Everything runs directly in your browser, with no software to install.


English to Hebrew Video Translation Made Simple with HeyGen

This platform is built specifically for video. It listens to spoken English, converts speech into a transcript, and then translates that transcript into natural Hebrew while preserving meaning, tone, and context. If you prefer replacing the original English audio entirely, you can also use HeyGen AI-powered voice translation through our dedicated AI dubbing solution: Because spoken language rarely translates word for word, this approach ensures your Hebrew output feels smooth and natural rather than robotic or literal.

Benefits

Translate Video to Hebrew with AI

HeyGen is designed for video, not just text. It listens to the English audio in your video, converts it into a transcript, and then translates that transcript into Hebrew while keeping the original meaning and flow.

If your goal is voice replacement in Hebrew, pair this workflow with AI dubbing so viewers can listen instead of reading:

Translate English Video to Hebrew Subtitles

Subtitles are often the fastest way to localize content. You keep the original English audio, and add Hebrew text that viewers can follow.

HeyGen supports subtitle exports commonly used for publishing, including:

SRT subtitle files

VTT subtitle files

If you publish on YouTube, you can also use HeyGen’s YouTube video translator workflow to speed up subtitle creation and publishing:

How to Translate and Dub English Videos into Hebrew

If your audience prefers listening instead of reading, dubbing can be a better experience. Instead of subtitles only, you create Hebrew speech that matches the pacing of your original video.

This is helpful for:

Training and onboarding videos

Product walkthroughs

Marketing ads

Educational lessons

If you’re also translating your broader content library into other languages, you can use the same workflow for pages like English to Arabic:

Why Translate Your Video to Hebrew?

Translating your English videos into Hebrew helps you reach new viewers without creating brand-new content.

Key benefits:

Reach more people who prefer Hebrew content

Expand into Israel and Hebrew-speaking markets

Improve accessibility for mixed-language teams and audiences

Reuse content by turning one English video into multiple localized versions

How it works

How to Translate English Video to Hebrew in 4 easy steps

If you're new to English to Hebrew video translation, HeyGen makes the process simple and repeatable.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your English video file (MP4 and common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio improves transcription and final Greek accuracy.

Step 2

Generate the English Transcript

Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.


Step 3

Translate English to Hebrew

The transcript is translated into Hebrew using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.


Step 4

Review and Export

Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.

What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate English video to Hebrew?

Upload your video, select English as the source language and Hebrew as the target, then start the translation. After reviewing the output, export Hebrew subtitles or reuse the translated script for voice.


Can HeyGen create Hebrew voiceovers or dubbing?

Yes. You can translate your video into Hebrew and then use the translated script for voice replacement with AI dubbing:



Can I translate English YouTube videos into Hebrew?

Yes. Export Hebrew subtitles in SRT or VTT format and upload them in YouTube Studio. If you want a faster workflow for YouTube publishing, use the YouTube video translator:




Can I translate into other languages too?

Yes. The same workflow supports many language pairs. For example, you can also translate English videos into Arabic here:




Is Hebrew dubbing better than subtitles?

It depends on your audience and platform. Subtitles are fast and accessible, especially for social media and YouTube. Dubbing creates a more immersive viewing experience for audiences who prefer listening rather than reading captions.

If you plan to replace English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural Hebrew voice generation:


