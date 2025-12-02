Translate videos from
English to Arabic

Translate your English videos into clear, natural Arabic with HeyGen AI. Create accurate Arabic subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localized videos without studios, manual transcription, or editing software. Upload your video, choose Arabic, and complete the entire workflow in your browser.

HeyGen AI helps creators, educators, and businesses communicate with Arabic-speaking audiences while keeping content accurate, accessible, and professional.


Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Translate English Video to Arabic online

With HeyGen, translating English video content into Arabic is simple and reliable. You can convert spoken dialogue, scripts, and full videos into Arabic using a streamlined workflow designed for real production needs.

Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync

Step 1: Upload Your Video
Step 1: Upload Your Video
Step 2: Generate a English Transcript
Step 2: Generate a English Transcript
Step 3: Translate to Arabic
Step 3: Translate to Arabic
Step 4: Review and Export
Step 4: Review and Export
Benefits

Go from English to Arabic Instantly

With HeyGen AI, English to Arabic video translation takes minutes instead of weeks. You can localize videos without coordinating voice actors, studios, or post-production teams.

Arabic-language videos help your content resonate across the Middle East, North Africa, and Arabic-speaking communities worldwide, improving comprehension and engagement.



A Simple Way to Reach Arabic-Speaking Audiences

Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. Translating English videos into Arabic allows your message to reach new audiences while improving accessibility and trust.

Whether you publish tutorials, marketing videos, product demos, or training content, the workflow stays simple. Upload your English video, review the Arabic output, and export a polished version ready to share.

Best Practices for a Smooth English to Arabic Translation

Start with clear English audio and minimal background noise. Review the transcript before translation to correct proper nouns or technical terms. Use Modern Standard Arabic for general audiences, and preview the final video to confirm subtitle timing and voice pacing.

These steps help ensure your Arabic video feels natural and professional.

Features Built for English to Arabic Video Translation

HeyGen includes features designed specifically for video localization:

Automatic English speech detection

Accurate English to Arabic translation

Arabic subtitles and captions

Arabic voiceover generation

Natural lip-sync support

Subtitle export in SRT and VTT formats

Browser-based editor for review and adjustments

All translation and localization steps are handled in one unified workflow.



How it works

How to translate your video into 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file.The system detects the English audio track automatically.

Step 2

Generate a English Transcript

Create a transcript or subtitles using fast machine output or human-reviewed options.


Step 3

Translate to Arabic

Convert your transcript into Arabic.Choose between subtitles, Arabic voiceover, or a Arabic avatar.

Step 4

Review and Export

Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration.Make small edits and export your Spanish video or download SRT or VTT files.

What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate an English video to Arabic?

Upload your English video to HeyGen, generate a transcript, translate it into Arabic, and export subtitles or narration. Timing, alignment, and formatting are handled automatically, so your Arabic video is ready to publish without extra editing tools.



Is there a free version available for English to Arabic translation?

Yes. You can translate short English video clips at no cost to test the workflow and output quality. For longer videos and advanced features, upgrading unlocks extended limits similar to Arabic video to English translation.


Does HeyGen support Arabic subtitles and voiceovers?

Yes. You can generate Arabic subtitles, Arabic voiceovers, or both. Subtitles improve accessibility, while voiceovers work well for narrated tutorials, marketing videos, and training content.



Which Arabic dialect should I choose for my video?

Modern Standard Arabic is recommended for most use cases because it is widely understood across regions. This helps ensure clarity for viewers throughout the Middle East and North Africa.



Are Arabic subtitles supported for YouTube and training platforms?

Yes. Arabic subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT files, which are supported by YouTube, learning management systems, and accessibility tools across major platforms.



Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any English video and generate accurate Arabic subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


What video formats are supported for English to Arabic translation?

Common formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This allows you to upload videos from most sources without converting files first.



Is English to Arabic video translation useful for business or training content?

Yes. Many teams translate onboarding videos, product demos, and internal training materials into Arabic. If you also localize content for South Asian audiences, workflows are similar to hindi to english video translation.


Translate videos into 175+ languages

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

