Translate videos from
English to Japanese
Translate English videos into clear, natural Japanese using an AI-powered video translation solution designed for creators, educators, and businesses. Upload your English video, generate accurate Japanese subtitles or voiceovers, and export a polished result in minutes without studios, manual editing, or complex tools.
Whether you are translating a YouTube video, an online course, or a business presentation, this workflow helps you reach Japanese-speaking audiences while preserving meaning, tone, and cultural context.
Translate English Videos to Japanese with AI
Video translation should be accurate, efficient, and easy to manage. With HeyGen AI, English speech is automatically detected, transcribed, translated into Japanese, and synchronized with your video timeline. You can choose Japanese subtitles, Japanese voiceover, or full Japanese dubbing depending on your content goals. Everything works online, and common formats like MP4 and MOV are fully supported, so you can start translating immediately.
Go from English to Japanese Instantly
Traditional video translation often takes days and involves multiple vendors. This AI-driven workflow reduces the entire process to minutes.
You can translate English videos to Japanese automatically without coordinating translators, voice actors, or editors. Everything happens in one place, making it easy to publish consistently and scale your video library.
A Simple Way to Reach Japanese Audiences
Japanese is a high-value language for global education, entertainment, and business. Translating English videos into Japanese helps expand reach, improve accessibility, and increase engagement across platforms.
This approach works especially well for:
YouTube creators and content publishers
Educators and online course creators
Marketing and product teams
Corporate training and internal communication
Many global companies pair this with English to Spanish video translation to support multiple international markets from a single content workflow.
Best Practices for English to Japanese Video Translation
For the best results, start with clear English audio and minimal background noise. Review the English transcript before translating to ensure context and terminology are accurate.
Choose Japanese subtitles when accessibility matters most, or Japanese dubbing when you want a fully localized viewing experience. Always preview the final output to confirm timing, tone, and readability before publishing.
Features Built for English to Japanese Translation
This solution is designed for real-world video localization needs.
Automatic English speech recognition
English to Japanese video translation
Japanese subtitles with SRT, VTT, and TXT export
Subtitle styling and timing adjustments
Japanese voiceover and dubbing options
Multiple Japanese voice styles and tones
Voice consistency across videos
Lip sync support for natural playback
Support for MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM formats
With HeyGen AI, transcription, translation, and export are handled in one streamlined workflow.
How to translate your video into English video to Japanese in 4 easy steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.
Upload Your English Video
Upload your English video file or import it using a video URL. The system automatically detects spoken English and prepares it for transcription.
Generate an English Transcript
Your video is transcribed using advanced speech recognition. You can review and edit the transcript to correct names, technical terms, or phrasing before translation.
Translate English to Japanese
Convert the English transcript into natural Japanese. Choose how you want your final output
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration.Make small edits and export your Spanish video or download SRT or VTT files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localized instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I translate an English video to Japanese?
You can translate an English video to Japanese by uploading the file, generating an English transcript, translating it into Japanese, and exporting subtitles or voiceover with accurate timing and alignment.
Can I translate an English video to Japanese online for free?
Yes, you can translate short English video clips online for free to test subtitle accuracy and voice quality before upgrading for longer videos or advanced features.
Does this tool support Japanese subtitles?
Yes, you can generate accurate Japanese subtitles and export them in standard formats suitable for YouTube, online courses, and accessibility compliance.
Can I also translate videos into other languages?
Yes, many teams translate English videos into multiple languages, including workflows likePortuguese to English video translation, to support global audiences with consistent quality.
Is this useful for business, education, or training videos?
Yes, organizations frequently use this solution to translate English onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communication videos into Japanese for international teams
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other formats?
Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.
What video formats are supported for English to Japanese translation?
Most common formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported, allowing you to translate English videos without converting files.
Is this useful for training, business, or global communication content?
Yes. Many teams translate French onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish for wider reach. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localization workflows.
