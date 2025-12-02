Translate videos from
Spanish to Portuguese

Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Italian in just a few minutes. This video translation tool helps you create Italian subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localized videos wTranslate Spanish videos into clear, natural Portuguese in just a few minutes. This video translation solution helps you create Portuguese subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localized videos without manual editing or complicated workflows.

Upload your Spanish video, choose Portuguese, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. You receive transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in one streamlined workflow.

  • No credit card
  • 1,000+ avatars
  • Cancel anytime
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Spanish to Portuguese Video Translation Made Simple

Spanish to Portuguese video translation allows you to convert spoken Spanish into fluent Portuguese while preserving meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or spoken audio, the process is designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to manage. This solution works well for creators, marketing teams, educators, and businesses that localize video content for Portuguese-speaking audiences. If your project requires spoken audio instead of subtitles, you can also use AI dubbing to generate natural Portuguese voiceovers with accurate timing.

Translate Video

Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync

Drop files here

Or paste a YouTube link:
Translate to:
Sign in or register to access the full experience
Upload Your Video
Step 1:Upload Your Video
Generate a Spanish Transcript
Step 2:Generate a Spanish Transcript
Translate to Portuguese
Step 3:Translate to Portuguese
Review and Export
Step 4:Review and Export
Benefits

Go from Spanish to Portuguese Instantly

Translating Spanish video content into Portuguese takes only minutes. You can convert full videos, lessons, or marketing messages without manual editing or technical complexity.

Produce clean Portuguese subtitles, natural voiceovers, or fully localized videos from start to finish in one place.


A Simple Way to Reach Portuguese-Speaking Audiences

Portuguese is spoken widely across Brazil, Portugal, and global communities. Translating Spanish videos into Portuguese helps you expand reach, improve accessibility, and share content with new audiences.

If you are also localizing content for English-speaking markets, tools like Spanish to English video translation allow you to reuse the same video efficiently across regions.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Best Practices for a Smooth Spanish to Portuguese Translation

Clear Spanish audio leads to better transcription and more accurate Portuguese translation. Start by reviewing the transcript so edits are easy and precise.

Choose Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese carefully to match your audience. Keep subtitles concise for readability and preview short clips before exporting to confirm timing, captions, and voice clarity.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features Built for Spanish to Portuguese Video Translation

The system automatically detects Spanish speech and converts it into fluent Portuguese with subtitles or narration. You can choose natural-sounding Portuguese voices designed for professional delivery.

The built-in editor gives you control over timing, pacing, and captions. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility needs.

Lip sync aligns Portuguese audio with mouth movement for a natural viewing experience. For creators publishing on social platforms, this workflow pairs well with a YouTube video translator to localize Spanish videos for Portuguese-speaking viewers.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your Spanish Video to Portuguese with AI

This AI video translator automatically detects Spanish speech, generates a transcript, and converts it into fluent English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or voiceovers that match the original timing and tone.

Step 1

Upload Your Spanish Video

Upload your Spanish video or audio file. The system automatically detects Spanish speech and prepares it for transcription without any manual configuration.



Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 2

Generate a Spanish Transcript

Create a time-coded Spanish transcript using automated transcription. You can review and edit the transcript to correct names, terminology, or phrasing before translation, which improves final accuracy.




Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 3

Translate Spanish to Portuguese

Convert the Spanish transcript into natural Portuguese. Choose between Portuguese subtitles, Portuguese voiceover, or both. You can select Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese based on your audience.



Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 4

Review and Export

Preview timing, subtitles, lip sync, and audio. Make final adjustments, then export your Italian video or download subtitle files in SRT or VTT format.

Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.

What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate a Spanish video to Portuguese accurately?

Upload your Spanish video, generate a transcript, review it carefully, translate it into Portuguese, and preview timing before exporting subtitles or voiceover. The system handles alignment automatically.








Can I choose Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese?

Yes. You can select Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese depending on your target audience. This ensures pronunciation, vocabulary, and tone sound natural and region-appropriate.

Can I add Portuguese subtitles to a Spanish video?

Yes. You can generate Portuguese subtitles from Spanish videos and export them as SRT or VTT files or burn them directly into the video.




Does this tool support Portuguese voiceover and dubbing?

Yes. You can create Portuguese voiceovers using AI dubbing, which generates natural speech and aligns timing closely with the original Spanish audio.Learn more about AI dubbing here:

Can I translate Spanish YouTube videos to Portuguese?

Yes. You can translate Spanish YouTube videos into Portuguese by exporting subtitles or a dubbed version using a YouTube video translator workflow.




Is Spanish to Portuguese video translation free?

You can translate short Spanish videos to Portuguese for free before upgrading for longer videos or advanced features. This allows you to test quality before committing.





Can I create additional language versions from the same Spanish video?

Yes. Once your Spanish video is uploaded, you can reuse it to create additional language versions such as English to Portuguese without reuploading the file.


Translate videos into 175+ languages

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

hi flagTranslate template pageTranslate

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background