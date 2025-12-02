Translate videos from

Spanish to Portuguese

Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Italian in just a few minutes. This video translation tool helps you create Italian subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localized videos wTranslate Spanish videos into clear, natural Portuguese in just a few minutes. This video translation solution helps you create Portuguese subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localized videos without manual editing or complicated workflows.

Upload your Spanish video, choose Portuguese, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. You receive transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in one streamlined workflow.

