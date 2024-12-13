AI Translator

English to Spanish

Transform your English videos into Spanish with our AI-generated subtitles and voiceovers that sound fluent and natural. This helps your content connect smoothly with Spanish-speaking audiences across various regions, industries, and platforms. Experience the power of #AI translate to bridge the gap between cultures and languages. Discover the role of Machine learning in video translation in this process.

Simplifying Subtitling and Captioning

With advanced AI technology, adding subtitles and captions to multilingual videos has never been easier. This AI subtitling technology automates translation tasks, enabling creators to focus on content quality instead of being burdened with manual translation work. By utilizing AI translate, creators save time and maintain a high level of consistency across different languages, enhancing their #english to spanish video translation.

a woman sits in front of a screen that says hello

Best Ways to Translate English Videos to Spanish

When translating videos from English to Spanish with our platform, there are a few best practices to improve the final output. First, ensure your original script is clear and concise, as it sets a solid foundation for translation. Next, use our comprehensive AI video translator to generate preliminary translations, and carefully review them for cultural nuances and context. Here’s how to translate a video effectively from Spanish to English and vice versa.

a screenshot of tips for video translation with supported input languages and supported target languages

Making Videos Accessible Globally

Video translation significantly enhances accessibility for audiences worldwide. AI-driven translations make it possible for content to be understood by diverse viewers, breaking down language barriers and expanding reach. This approach is instrumental for educational content, corporate communications, and much more, driven by AI advancements in media.

a poster that says perfect for global marketing

How It works?

Translate Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Reach global audiences with our AI-powered voiceovers, accurate translation, and seamless localization.

Step 1

Upload Your Source Video

Start by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language. This will serve as the base for translation and dubbing.

Step 2

Select Your Target Language

Choose from 175+ supported languages. HeyGen’s AI will automatically translate your content while preserving tone, context, and intent.

Step 3

Generate AI Voiceover with Lip-Sync

Replace your original audio with a lifelike AI voiceover in the selected language. Lip movements are perfectly synced for natural delivery.

Step 4

Preview, Polish & Publish

Review the translated video, make any final edits, and export your localized content—ready to engage audiences worldwide.

Turn your PowerPoint slides into engaging videos with voiceovers and animations.

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

English to Spanish FAQs

It converts spoken English in your video into fluent, lip‑synced Spanish with natural AI voice dubbing and optional subtitles.

HeyGen’s AI delivers accurate translations, maintains tone and pacing, and aligns the Spanish voice with speaker lip movements for realistic dubbing.

Yes, choose any combination: dubbed Spanish audio, subtitles, or both in your exported video.

